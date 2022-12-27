Read full article on original website
Big Green Meet Big Red for Ivy League Opener
Dartmouth (2-12, 0-0 Ivy League) vs. Cornell (7-6, 0-0 Ivy League) Date: Sunday, Jan. 1 | 2 p.m. Last Meeting: Feb. 18, 2022 (W, 67-64 OT) Dartmouth battles Cornell in the 2022-23 Ivy League opener on New Year's Day in Ithaca, New York. It's the first meeting of the conference foes since Dartmouth edged Cornell on the road last season for its first conference win.
Dartmouth Welcomes Cornell for Ivy Opener on New Year’s Day
Dartmouth (4-10, 0-0 Ivy) vs. Cornell (10-3, 0-0 Ivy League) Date: Sunday, January 1, 2023 – 2 p.m. The Dartmouth men's basketball team is set to return to the court for the first time in more than two weeks when the Big Green open Ivy League play on New Year's Day, hosting Cornell at 2 p.m. in Leede Arena. Dartmouth was scheduled to face New Hampshire on Thursday, but the game was postponed due to COVID safety protocols within the UNH program.
Dartmouth Downed by No. 6 Merrimack in Overtime
HANOVER, N.H. – The Dartmouth men's hockey team fell to No. 6 Merrimack, 3-2, in overtime on Friday evening at Thompson Arena on the opening night of the 33rd Ledyard Classic. Dartmouth moves to 1-11-1 while Merrimack is now 14-4-0 on the season. Tyler Campbell led the way for...
Women’s Hockey Returns to the Ice for Non-Conference Tilt at Stonehill
HANOVER, N.H. — The Dartmouth women's hockey team travels for its final non-conference matchup of the 2022-23 season this Friday. The Big Green return from a 19-day break to take on the Stonehill Skyhawks in Bridgewater, Massachusetts to close out the 2022 calendar year. LAST TIME OUT. The Big...
