Dartmouth (4-10, 0-0 Ivy) vs. Cornell (10-3, 0-0 Ivy League) Date: Sunday, January 1, 2023 – 2 p.m. The Dartmouth men's basketball team is set to return to the court for the first time in more than two weeks when the Big Green open Ivy League play on New Year's Day, hosting Cornell at 2 p.m. in Leede Arena. Dartmouth was scheduled to face New Hampshire on Thursday, but the game was postponed due to COVID safety protocols within the UNH program.

HANOVER, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO