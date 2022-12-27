Default having been made in the payment of indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated the 22nd day of November, 2016, executed by Terry L. Hohenberger and Julie R. Hohenberger, husband and wife, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Village Capital & Investment, LLC which mortgage is recorded as Book 1551 Page 94 in the Probate Records of Dallas County, Alabama, and which mortgage was subsequently assigned to Village Capital & Investment, LLC on the 5th day of December, 2022 and is recorded as Book 1652 Page 656 in the Probate Records of Dallas County, Alabama.

DALLAS COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO