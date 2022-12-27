Read full article on original website
selmasun.com
Car wreck on U.S. 80 in Dallas County causes lane closure
A car wreck on the westbound lanes of U.S. 80 in Dallas County this morning caused a closure. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) it was a two-vehicle wreck near the near the 82 mile marker in Dallas County at approximately 7:56 a.m. The Alabama Department of Transportation...
selmasun.com
Two-vehicle crash claims life near Selma
A two-vehicle crash that occurred Friday morning has claimed the life of a Selma man, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials. Clarence W. King, 63, was fatally injured when the 1998 Toyota Tacoma, in which he was a passenger, was struck by a 2020 Chevrolet Trax driven by Shannon L. Moore, 31, of Scooba, Miss. King, who was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene, ALEA officials said.
alabamanews.net
Sears Hometown Stores Closing All Locations, Including Those in Our Area
Sears Hometown Stores will be closing all of its roughly 100 locations across the country, including those in our area. Sears Hometown Stores has six stores in Alabama. In our area, they are in Selma, Andalusia and Enterprise. The stores are a franchise-owned unit of Sears, focusing on appliances, tools...
elmoreautauganews.com
MAX Credit Union Announces Alabama Shakespeare Festival as 2022 Community Achievement Recipient
Top Photo – ASF – Photo (Names from Left to Right) – Carrie Rauch, Director of Communications and Brand Engagement (MAX Credit Union);Judge Vanzetta Penn McPherson, ASF Chair of the Board; Martin Head, Chief Executive Office (MAX Credit Union); Sandra Branch, Chief Talent Officer (MAX Credit Union); Tim Marquardt, Chief Financial Officer (MAX Credit Union); Mike Hart, Chief Operations Officer (MAX Credit Union); and Todd Schmidt, ASF Executive Director.
Kay Ivey names short-term replacement for Autauga County sheriff; appoints Blount County judge
Gov. Kay Ivey announced three appointments today, including a temporary replacement for Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger, who died Monday after a brief battle with cancer. Sedinger, 72, a Vietnam War combat veteran, was buried today with full military and law enforcement honors, according to the Montgomery Advertiser. Sedinger was set to begin his third term on Jan. 16. Chief Deputy David Hill will fill the position until that date, the governor’s office said.
Alabama woman killed after being ejected during head-on collision
An Alabama man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Friday. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports that Selma resident Clarence W. King, 63, was fatally injured when the 1998 Toyota Tacoma got struck by a 2020 Chevrolet Trax driven by Shannon L. Moore, 31, of Scooba, Mississippi. King was a...
DCH Hospital to Close South Parking Deck, Entrance for Construction Process Beginning January 2
The south parking deck and south entrance of DCH Regional Medical Center will close beginning January 2 as construction crews prepare for its demolition and replacement. According to the Tuscaloosa County Emergency Management Agency, the entrance and deck project will take two years before it is completed. The hospital will...
Alabama woman killed when her car strikes light pole
An Alabama woman was killed early Thursday morning after her car struck a light pole, state troopers said. Shatavia S. Sharpe, 24, of Selma, Alabama, was killed in the single-vehicle accident on U.S. 80 in Selma. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports that Sharpe was fatally injured when the 2012 Honda...
alreporter.com
Elmore, Staton and Draper prison complex temporarily shut off water
Staton Correctional Facility and Draper Correctional Facility near Elmore, Alabama. GOOGLE EARTH. The Alabama Department of Correction on Wednesday confirmed that due to “several water leaks” occurring at the Elmore, Staton, and Draper Correctional Facility complex in Elmore County, water had been temporarily turned off for repairs, according to a statement from the department.
wbrc.com
Clanton police looking for driver of vehicle who vandalized city park
CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The Clanton Police Department is looking for the driver of a vehicle they say vandalized the city park. Surveillance footage posted on CPD’s Facebook shows the incident took place Friday morning around 2:23 a.m. The vehicle is described as a Dodge diesel truck. CPD is...
WSFA
Montgomery Fire Rescue involved in an accident near Taylor Road.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery Fire Rescue medic truck was involved in a two-vehicle accident this morning near Taylor Road. Around 8:50 a.m. Montgomery Police and additional Fire Medics responded to a call regarding a two-vehicle crash on I-85 northbound near Taylor Road. According to MPD, the driver of...
WALA-TV FOX10
Boil water advisory issued for some Clarke County residents
CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A boil water advisory is in effect for some residents in rural parts of Clarke County. This affects residents who get their drinking water from the Old Line Water Authority. Officials said residents can wash their hands and shower with the water, but it must...
From shattered pieces: A sniper shot a pregnant Black woman as she rode a Montgomery bus. 66 years later, Rosa Jordan’s family is still seeking answers
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) – They knew she’d been shattered. And the four pastors, all leaders of the movement, wrote to the U.S. president to tell him just that. A sniper shot Rosa Jordan, a 22-year-old Black woman, as she sat on a Montgomery bus just three days after Christmas in 1956, according to press accounts […]
selmasun.com
Miller Cemetery to serve as new Selma landmark
Randall Miller has added a landmark that will be a part of Selma for an eternity. Miller, owner of Miller Funeral Services, has opened Miller Cemetery on the grounds of the former Miller mill and lumber yard at Hooper Drive and Cahaba Street. The 10-acre cemetery, part of a 24-acre site, could eventually accommodate about 900 graves.
selmasun.com
Legal Notices, December 29, 2022
Default having been made in the payment of indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated the 22nd day of November, 2016, executed by Terry L. Hohenberger and Julie R. Hohenberger, husband and wife, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Village Capital & Investment, LLC which mortgage is recorded as Book 1551 Page 94 in the Probate Records of Dallas County, Alabama, and which mortgage was subsequently assigned to Village Capital & Investment, LLC on the 5th day of December, 2022 and is recorded as Book 1652 Page 656 in the Probate Records of Dallas County, Alabama.
selmasun.com
Suspect arrested in shooting of Montgomery teenager
A suspect has been charged in the murder of a Montgomery teenager who recently died after being shot. Deanthony Vickers, 14, was shot on Monday at the 4800 block of Park Towne Way in Montgomery before dying from his injuries on Wednesday. He was a student of Carver High School.
lowndessignal.com
Lowndes County Sheriff recognizes recent promotions
At a Dec. 17 Christmas gathering, Lowndes County Sheriff Chris West recognized officers recently promoted as department leaders. The public recognition is part of West’s leadership strategy of showing appreciation and rewarding performance when accomplishments merit more than a mere handshake. “The thing about being a sheriff is you’re...
WSFA
Arrest made in shooting death of 14-year-old Montgomery student
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of a 14-year-old Montgomery boy, according to the Montgomery Police Department. Demericon Crosskey, 18, of Montgomery, was taken into custody Thursday and charged with murder for the death of Deanthony Vickers. Vickers, a...
Sawyerville residents struggling with water issues
SAWYERVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The town of Sawyerville has not had running water since Saturday because of so many frozen pipes due to the colder temperatures from last weekend. Resident Nancy Anderson says it has been frustrating. “It’s difficult because it’s very hectic for me because you have to get up early and have running […]
alabamanews.net
Stacia Robinson of Montgomery Named Director of Alabama Office of Minority Affairs
Gov. Kay Ivey has announced she is naming Stacia Robinson of Montgomery to serve as director of the Alabama Office of Minority Affairs. Nichelle Nix, who has served in the role for the last six years, is moving to the private sector to practice law. Robinson comes to the post...
