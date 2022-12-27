ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Galaxy S22 contract is over £100 cheaper than going SIM-free

By Chris Smith
 3 days ago
While SIM-free can be a great way to save money if you have a handset on hand, contracts can be often be cheaper while getting you a free phone!

That’s the case with this Samsung Galaxy S22 deal from Mobile Phones Direct. It’s £0 upfront, includes a whipping 100GB of data per month and costs just £27 a month.

It’s a 24-month contract on Three’s 5G network and over the course of the contract it’s £648 all in. Considering the Samsung Galaxy S22 is £749 to buy outright, and you get it for free, then you really can’t say fairer than that.

On top of that, there’s also a free Samsung Chromebook 4 (worth £299) to be claimed when you snap up this deal (terms and conditions apply), while there’s also £100 cash back on offer if you trade in an old phone, as well as a 12-month Disney Plus subscription. So there you go. You really can’t lose.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is one of the most trusted smartphones out there and comes with the assurance of 15-year history of excellence from the Korean giant. Along with the iPhone, it’s the longest running smartphone series out there.

In our review, we gave the Samsung Galaxy S22 a 4-star score and praised the strong and versatile camera, classy design and excellent performance. It’s got a small-ish 6.1-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a triple-lens rear camera with a 50-megapixel main camera, 10-megapixel telephoto, and 12-megapixel ultrawide.

It’s got an IP68 rating and Gorilla Glass Victus+ display technology, meaning it’ll stand up to a bit of rough and tumble along the way. We weren’t impressed with the battery life overall, which is one area where the phone lets itself down somewhat.

Our reviewer wrote: “The design of this relatively small smartphone is suave yet understated, and the screen is strong and punchy – even if it isn’t as huge as its rivals. The camera is highly versatile and very capable, while performance is superb – the S22 didn’t ever let me down during my time with it, whether gaming or performing less-intensive tasks.”

