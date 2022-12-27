ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC2 Fort Myers

Woman killed in Sarasota County crash

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was killed in a crash in Sarasota County Friday afternoon. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), at around 12:45 p.m. an SUV was headed east on State Road 72, west of Turpentine Road. A semi-tractor trailer was traveling west on State Road 72 when the SUV crossed into the westbound lane. The trailer could not avoid the collision and crashed head-on with the SUV.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Lake Wales man arrested for killing his brother, deputies say

LAKE WALES, Fla. — A 23-year-old man from Lakes Wales was arrested Wednesday for shooting and killing his brother on Christmas Eve, deputies say. Jeremy Marrero was detained in Puerto Rico after U.S. Marshals Service and Puerto Rico Police Department served a first-degree murder warrant for him, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
LAKE WALES, FL
fox13news.com

FHP: Two children hospitalized after serious crash in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. - Two children were injured in a serious crash on SR 54 and Lakepointe Parkway Thursday afternoon in Odessa, first responders said. According to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol, a 7-year-old and a 3-year-old were both rushed to the hospital after the multi-vehicle crash. No adults were transported, according to troopers.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
YAHOO!

Lakeland man charged with killing his wife on Christmas Eve

A Lakeland man who was barred from contacting his wife amid felony domestic violence charges has now been charged with first-degree murder after she was shot to death on Christmas Eve, police say. The Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Thursday that Shameka Lockett, 39, was found...
LAKELAND, FL
10 Tampa Bay

4 people, including 2 children, hurt in Pasco County crash

ODESSA, Fla. — Several people, including children, are injured in a crash in Pasco County, fire rescue confirmed. It happened Thursday afternoon near the intersection of State Road 54 and Lakepointe Parkway. Four people are hurt, including two children who are suffering from life-threatening injuries, Pasco County Fire Rescue...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Consequences of celebratory gunfire: Illegal and deadly

RUSKIN, Fla. — Every New Year's holiday, we cover stories of stray bullets hitting property or people. Celebratory gunfire is illegal and can be deadly — bullets shot senselessly into the sky must land somewhere and often they can end up a few miles away in someone's yard or home or worse, injuring or killing someone.
RUSKIN, FL
