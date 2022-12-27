Read full article on original website
Woman killed in Sarasota County crash
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was killed in a crash in Sarasota County Friday afternoon. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), at around 12:45 p.m. an SUV was headed east on State Road 72, west of Turpentine Road. A semi-tractor trailer was traveling west on State Road 72 when the SUV crossed into the westbound lane. The trailer could not avoid the collision and crashed head-on with the SUV.
Lakeland Police: Mother And Two Sons Found Dead In Submerged Vehicle In Lake Wire
LAKELAND, Fla. – A mother and her two sons were found dead in a submerged car in Lake Wire early Friday. According to police, on Friday, December 30, 2022, at approximately 5:26 a.m., Lakeland PD officers were dispatched to a reported submerged vehicle along the
Lake Wales man arrested for killing his brother, deputies say
LAKE WALES, Fla. — A 23-year-old man from Lakes Wales was arrested Wednesday for shooting and killing his brother on Christmas Eve, deputies say. Jeremy Marrero was detained in Puerto Rico after U.S. Marshals Service and Puerto Rico Police Department served a first-degree murder warrant for him, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Mother, 2 young sons found dead in submerged car in Lakeland lake
LAKELAND, Fla. — Investigators are trying to determine what led up to the deaths of a mother and her two young sons, ages 4 and 9, who were found in a submerged car in Lake Wire, authorities said. Rescuers responded just before 5:30 a.m. Friday to a call about...
iontb.com
15 year-old victim dead in St. Petersburg shooting, suspect in custody
Detectives from the St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD) continue to investigate a shooting incident that left a 15 year-old victim dead. The incident occurred at approximately 9:10 p.m. on Thursday, December 29, 2022 near the 1500 block of 9th Avenue S. Zykiquiro Lofton, age 15, was the victim. of a...
Eyewitness stunned after mother, 2 kids found dead in submerged car in Lakeland
The Lakeland Police Department confirmed a mother and her two children were found dead inside a submerged car in Lakeland Friday morning.
Lake Wales Man Arrested For Murdering His Brother On Christmas Eve
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A Lake Wales man has been arrested for the Christmas Eve shooting death of his brother. On December 28, 2022, the U.S. Marshals Service and the Puerto Rico Police Department arrested 23-year-old Jeremy Otero Marrero of Lake Wales on a Polk
Teen arrested in shooting death of 15-year-old in St. Petersburg
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Authorities arrested and charged a 17-year-old with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy Thursday night in St. Petersburg, police said in an updated statement. The older teen, who 10 Tampa Bay is not naming because of his age, had already been...
2 children among 4 hurt in severe crash in Pasco County
Two children were among four people hurt in a severe crash in Pasco County, Pasco County Fire Rescue said.
15-year-old shot, killed in St. Pete after allegedly being chased
A teenager was shot in St. Petersburg after he was chased by three young men around 9 p.m. Thursday night.
fox13news.com
FHP: Two children hospitalized after serious crash in Pasco County
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. - Two children were injured in a serious crash on SR 54 and Lakepointe Parkway Thursday afternoon in Odessa, first responders said. According to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol, a 7-year-old and a 3-year-old were both rushed to the hospital after the multi-vehicle crash. No adults were transported, according to troopers.
1 teen shot in St. Pete; witnesses claim he was being chased
One person was shot in St. Petersburg after he was being chased by three young men around midnight on Friday.
Arrest made after 15-year-old shot, killed in St. Pete
St. Petersburg Police detectives charged a 17-year-old, with first-degree felony murder in the homicide of Zykiquiro Lofton, 15, on December 29.
Crash at SR 54 and Lakepoint Pkwy leaves 4 people severely injured
Pasco County Sheriff's Office confirmed a severe crash at SR 54 and Lakepoint Parkway in Odessa sent four people to the hospital Thursday afternoon.
YAHOO!
Lakeland man charged with killing his wife on Christmas Eve
A Lakeland man who was barred from contacting his wife amid felony domestic violence charges has now been charged with first-degree murder after she was shot to death on Christmas Eve, police say. The Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Thursday that Shameka Lockett, 39, was found...
Investigation continues into mysterious death of Dover mom found lying on I-275 Christmas morning
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol continues to investigate the death of a woman who was found lying on the side of Interstate 275 early Christmas morning. The Highway Patrol identified the woman Thursday morning as Stephanie Contreras, and said she lived in Dover and was from Plant City. Troopers said Contreras was […]
4 people, including 2 children, hurt in Pasco County crash
ODESSA, Fla. — Several people, including children, are injured in a crash in Pasco County, fire rescue confirmed. It happened Thursday afternoon near the intersection of State Road 54 and Lakepointe Parkway. Four people are hurt, including two children who are suffering from life-threatening injuries, Pasco County Fire Rescue...
Consequences of celebratory gunfire: Illegal and deadly
RUSKIN, Fla. — Every New Year's holiday, we cover stories of stray bullets hitting property or people. Celebratory gunfire is illegal and can be deadly — bullets shot senselessly into the sky must land somewhere and often they can end up a few miles away in someone's yard or home or worse, injuring or killing someone.
2 business partners die after shooting each other in Lakeland, deputies say
LAKELAND, Fla. — Two business partners are dead after shooting each other Thursday afternoon in Lakeland, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said. The shooting happened around 3:10 p.m. at a business off of U.S. Highway 92 near Fish Hatchery Road. Investigators said 31-year-old Akeido Bennett and 39-year-old Xavier Figueroa,...
Good Samaritans, officers rescue 4 people after sightseeing helicopter crashes near Davis Islands
A helicopter crashed near Davis Islands on Thursday afternoon.
