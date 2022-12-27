ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Seattle, Washington

Police Arrest 11 Shoplifters in Retail Theft Operation Downtown

Officers arrested 11 shoplifting suspects at three different stores during a Retail Theft Operation in downtown Seattle on Thursday afternoon. During the operation, detectives and officers worked with store loss prevention teams to identify prolific shoplifters in the store. Officers watched multiple suspects gather items like clothing, makeup, food, and liquor, and then walk out of the store with no attempt to pay. Police then arrested the shoplifters and recovered the stolen merchandise to be returned to the store.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Tacoma Police shot and killed suspect during investigation

A suspect was shot and killed during an incident with Tacoma police officers after trying to flee in a car early Friday. According to police, the shooting happened just after 3:00 a.m. in the central part of the city, as officers were looking into reports of a 39-year-old male suspect wanted for unlawful possession of a firearm and illegal discharge of a weapon.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Robbery suspect arrested in Pierce County, shot at 911 caller

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - A robbery suspect was arrested in Pierce County, with help from a 911 caller who followed him even after being shot at. Authorities say at 9:51 Thursday morning, a man called 911 to report a strongarm robbery at a Spanaway grocery store. The caller said a suspect stole a woman’s purse near Pacific Ave S and 159th St S, then sped off.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Man Arrested in Connection to Pipe Bomb Found in Seattle Parking Garage

Seattle police arrested a 38-year-old man suspected of placing a pipe bomb in an underground parking garage in Seattle's Sodo neighborhood Thursday morning. Detectives arrived at the parking garage on the 900 block of South Horton Street just after 8 a.m. to check out reports of a suspicious item, the Seattle Police Department said in a post.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Police seek suspect in $70K jewelry theft in Tacoma, Tukwila

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police need help identifying two suspects connected to the organized retail theft of more than $70,000 in jewelry. According to authorities, a suspect in early December stole tens of thousands of dollars' worth of jewelry from JCPenney stores in Tacoma and Tukwila. Police say the suspect...
TACOMA, WA
The Stranger

Slog PM: Tacoma Police Killed a Man Today, Cops Arrested Idaho Murder Suspect, and Free Transit for New Year's Eve

Tragedy strikes: I’ve been hoping, praying, begging on my knees for a dry New Year's Eve. Rain ruins the fun, especially since my outfit involves more feathers, rhinestones, and fringe than actual fabric, plus my hair looks terrible in the rain. I checked Weather.com today and it's not looking good for us. The weather people predict temperatures in the high 30s and a 24% chance of rain tomorrow night. I hope they’re wrong!
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Four teens arrested in Tacoma drive-by shooting

TACOMA, Wash. — Three teenage boys and an 18-year-old man were arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting in Tacoma Tuesday night. At 10:31 pm., officers were called to a report of a drive-by shooting targeting an occupied car at South 47th and South Warner streets. No one was hurt.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Police search for suspect who robbed Fred Meyer in Monroe

MONROE, Wash. - Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a Fred Meyer in Monroe on Thursday. At around 7:30 p.m., the Monroe Police Department (MPD) announced on Twitter they were searching for a suspect with K9 support. The suspect is described as being a white man, wearing a...
MONROE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Teen Wounded in Possibly Self-Inflicted Accidental Shooting

Police are investigating a 15-year-old for firearms possession after he claimed to have been shot while walking his dog in North Seattle on Wednesday. Police are now working to determine whether the teen’s gunshot injury was accidentally self-inflicted. SPD officers initially responded to a report of gunfire in the...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Police: Woman bludgeoned with rock, cellphone stolen in downtown Seattle

SEATTLE - Police seek a man who reportedly bludgeoned a woman with a rock in downtown Seattle on Tuesday. According to authorities, a woman flagged a Seattle Police officer on patrol near Third and Pike around 6 a.m. The victim told the officer she was waiting at the bus stop, when a man came up with a "fist-sized rock" and hit her in the head with it.
SEATTLE, WA
myeverettnews.com

Everett Police Find Felon With Guns, Counterfeit $100.00 Bills And Fentanyl In North Everett

Last week, our Violent Crime Reduction Unit (VCRU) completed a follow-up investigation into a robbery incident which occurred in the 1300 block of Lombard Ave. They gathered information that led to probable cause for a male who also had an active DOC warrant as well as information regarding the suspect vehicle. A few days later, VCRU observed the male leaving the original incident location in the suspect vehicle and he was driving with a suspended license.
EVERETT, WA
Seattle, Washington

Woman Struck With Rock in Downtown Robbery

Police are investigating after a man bludgeoned a woman with a rock and robbed her in downtown Seattle early Tuesday. Around 6 a.m., a woman flagged down an officer working an emphasis patrol in the 1500 block of 3rd Avenue. The woman, who was bloodied in the attack, told police...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

MyNorthwest

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, breaking news, sports, weather, traffic, talk and community for Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue and the Pacific Northwest.

 https://mynorthwest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy