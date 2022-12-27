Read full article on original website
Police Arrest 11 Shoplifters in Retail Theft Operation Downtown
Officers arrested 11 shoplifting suspects at three different stores during a Retail Theft Operation in downtown Seattle on Thursday afternoon. During the operation, detectives and officers worked with store loss prevention teams to identify prolific shoplifters in the store. Officers watched multiple suspects gather items like clothing, makeup, food, and liquor, and then walk out of the store with no attempt to pay. Police then arrested the shoplifters and recovered the stolen merchandise to be returned to the store.
Tacoma Police shot and killed suspect during investigation
A suspect was shot and killed during an incident with Tacoma police officers after trying to flee in a car early Friday. According to police, the shooting happened just after 3:00 a.m. in the central part of the city, as officers were looking into reports of a 39-year-old male suspect wanted for unlawful possession of a firearm and illegal discharge of a weapon.
q13fox.com
Robbery suspect arrested in Pierce County, shot at 911 caller
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - A robbery suspect was arrested in Pierce County, with help from a 911 caller who followed him even after being shot at. Authorities say at 9:51 Thursday morning, a man called 911 to report a strongarm robbery at a Spanaway grocery store. The caller said a suspect stole a woman’s purse near Pacific Ave S and 159th St S, then sped off.
Chronicle
Man Arrested in Connection to Pipe Bomb Found in Seattle Parking Garage
Seattle police arrested a 38-year-old man suspected of placing a pipe bomb in an underground parking garage in Seattle's Sodo neighborhood Thursday morning. Detectives arrived at the parking garage on the 900 block of South Horton Street just after 8 a.m. to check out reports of a suspicious item, the Seattle Police Department said in a post.
North Las Vegas police arrest man wanted for August murder in Lacey
The Lacey Police Department announced Friday that a man who was wanted for the August murder of a Kenmore resident was arrested in North Las Vegas by the North Las Vegas Police Department. Arrest warrants for second-degree murder were issued earlier this month for Nicholas VanDuren and his fraternal twin,...
Second brother arrested in connection to death of Kenmore man
LAS VEGAS — The second twin wanted in connection to the death of a Kenmore man was arrested in north Las Vegas on Friday. Nicholas VanDuren was taken into custody for second-degree murder after a "long pursuit," according to the Lacey Police Department (LPD). On Aug. 30, the brothers...
q13fox.com
Police seek suspect in $70K jewelry theft in Tacoma, Tukwila
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police need help identifying two suspects connected to the organized retail theft of more than $70,000 in jewelry. According to authorities, a suspect in early December stole tens of thousands of dollars' worth of jewelry from JCPenney stores in Tacoma and Tukwila. Police say the suspect...
The Stranger
Slog PM: Tacoma Police Killed a Man Today, Cops Arrested Idaho Murder Suspect, and Free Transit for New Year's Eve
Tragedy strikes: I’ve been hoping, praying, begging on my knees for a dry New Year's Eve. Rain ruins the fun, especially since my outfit involves more feathers, rhinestones, and fringe than actual fabric, plus my hair looks terrible in the rain. I checked Weather.com today and it's not looking good for us. The weather people predict temperatures in the high 30s and a 24% chance of rain tomorrow night. I hope they’re wrong!
Bothell man arrested after alleged hate crime-related shooting in Lynnwood
A Bothell man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly shooting at two Black men in Lynnwood in October, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. According to a criminal report, a deputy with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office was patrolling south Snohomish County on Oct. 8 when he heard a gunshot.
Police seize drugs, cash, several guns after witnessing drug deal in North Seattle; 1 man arrested
Seattle police arrested a man with a warrant and seized four guns, a variety of drugs, and thousands of dollars in cash after witnessing an apparent drug deal in North Seattle on Tuesday. According to police, just before 11 p.m. Tuesday, officers near North 105th Street and Aurora Avenue North...
Four teens arrested in Tacoma drive-by shooting
TACOMA, Wash. — Three teenage boys and an 18-year-old man were arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting in Tacoma Tuesday night. At 10:31 pm., officers were called to a report of a drive-by shooting targeting an occupied car at South 47th and South Warner streets. No one was hurt.
q13fox.com
Police search for suspect who robbed Fred Meyer in Monroe
MONROE, Wash. - Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a Fred Meyer in Monroe on Thursday. At around 7:30 p.m., the Monroe Police Department (MPD) announced on Twitter they were searching for a suspect with K9 support. The suspect is described as being a white man, wearing a...
Police: Man reportedly blew up car after driving it into Washington state supermarket
EVERETT, Wash. — A Washington state man is accused of driving his vehicle through a supermarket and starting a car fire, authorities said Wednesday. The 56-year-old man from Olympia, whose name has not been released, drove into a Fred Meyer supermarket in Everett on Friday shortly after 6 p.m. PST, KIRO-TV reported.
Charges filed against 6 suspects in recent massive drug bust in Burien
This week, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office filed charges against six individuals suspected to be involved in a recent major Burien Police Department/King County Sheriff’s Office drug bust out of Burien. As we previously reported, over a year’s worth of hard work and investigation concluded Dec. 22,...
Teen Wounded in Possibly Self-Inflicted Accidental Shooting
Police are investigating a 15-year-old for firearms possession after he claimed to have been shot while walking his dog in North Seattle on Wednesday. Police are now working to determine whether the teen’s gunshot injury was accidentally self-inflicted. SPD officers initially responded to a report of gunfire in the...
q13fox.com
Police: Woman bludgeoned with rock, cellphone stolen in downtown Seattle
SEATTLE - Police seek a man who reportedly bludgeoned a woman with a rock in downtown Seattle on Tuesday. According to authorities, a woman flagged a Seattle Police officer on patrol near Third and Pike around 6 a.m. The victim told the officer she was waiting at the bus stop, when a man came up with a "fist-sized rock" and hit her in the head with it.
myeverettnews.com
Everett Police Find Felon With Guns, Counterfeit $100.00 Bills And Fentanyl In North Everett
Last week, our Violent Crime Reduction Unit (VCRU) completed a follow-up investigation into a robbery incident which occurred in the 1300 block of Lombard Ave. They gathered information that led to probable cause for a male who also had an active DOC warrant as well as information regarding the suspect vehicle. A few days later, VCRU observed the male leaving the original incident location in the suspect vehicle and he was driving with a suspended license.
q13fox.com
Federal Way man arrested, 18 stolen vehicles recovered after year-long investigation
FEDERAL WAY, Wash - A man who had been stealing vehicles, trailers and other equipment across Washington was arrested after being caught driving a stolen van earlier this week. According to the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force (PSATTF), the 45-year-old suspect had been stealing heavy equipment from areas in...
Woman Struck With Rock in Downtown Robbery
Police are investigating after a man bludgeoned a woman with a rock and robbed her in downtown Seattle early Tuesday. Around 6 a.m., a woman flagged down an officer working an emphasis patrol in the 1500 block of 3rd Avenue. The woman, who was bloodied in the attack, told police...
12-hour standoff in Thurston County leads to one injured and arrested
A nearly 12-hour standoff in Thurston county ended with shots fired and a 50-year-old man behind bars Thursday evening. At around 10:30 Thursday morning, sheriff’s deputies responded to a home in Tumwater to carry out an eviction, and the resident barricaded himself inside. Deputies say at one point, gunfire...
MyNorthwest
