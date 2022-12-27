ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AZFamily

5 people hospitalized after two-car crash in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Five people are in the hospital after a crash involving two cars in Phoenix early Saturday morning. Emergency crews were called out to a crash near 43rd Avenue and Cactus Road. Firefighters say two women and a man were in critical condition and another man...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

One dead after crash, driver arrested on suspicion of DUI

SCOTTSDALE — One person is dead and two others are in the hospital after a crash Friday night near Hayden and Cactus roads. One vehicle had three people — a 56-year-old man, 60-year-old man and 58-year-old woman— inside. All three were taken to the hospital. The 58-year-old woman did not survive her injuries.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead after truck crashes into concrete barrier in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after a crash in central Glendale near 59th Avenue and Frier Drive, just south of Northern Avenue. Glendale police said they responded to reports of a crash around 3 p.m. When officers arrived, they found two cars that had crashed while heading south on 59th Avenue. Police say a truck and another vehicle sideswiped each other, causing the truck to crash into a concrete barrier. The truck driver had to be pulled out and taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died. He hasn’t been identified.
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Police identify man who died after being hit by a car in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police have identified the man who died after being hit by a car in Phoenix Thursday evening. According to Sgt. Robert Scherer, officers were called out to a crash near 8th and Southern avenues around 6:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found 42-year-old Jose Alvarez seriously injured. Investigators say the driver of the vehicle initially took off from the scene but later returned. Detectives believe that Alvarez was in the middle of the street when he was hit by the car headed west along Southern Avenue.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Speeding car leads Mesa officers to a wanted man and $400K worth of meth

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Mesa police found 200 pounds of methamphetamine in a vehicle after the owner, a wanted felon, was arrested last week. On Dec. 21, 36-year-old Eric Leon was stopped near 40th Street and Route 202 in Phoenix for speeding. Leon had two warrants in Mesa and was arrested during the traffic stop. His vehicle was towed to a police facility and, while searching, found two large duffle bags and two cardboard boxes filled with about 200 pounds of methamphetamine. Officers with the Central Street Crimes Unit estimated the street value to be $400,000.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Maricopa county constable under investigation resigns

GLENDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Teen found shot inside car near downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX - A teenager has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after police say he was found shot inside a car just south of downtown Phoenix. Phoenix Police say the teen was found shot in the parking lot of a Jack-in-the-Box, located near 7th Street and Buckeye Road. The teen was...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man dies four days after shooting in west Phoenix; no suspect arrested

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man has died from his injuries after being shot on Christmas Eve in Phoenix. 34-year-old Eric Charles Saunders was allegedly shot by an unknown suspect just after 11 p.m. on Christmas Eve near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road. Officers responded to reports of a shooting and found him injured behind a nearby business.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Have you seen Joanne Dudek? Loved ones searching for missing Anthem woman

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - The search is on for a missing Anthem woman last seen on Nov. 13. The friends of 64-year-old Joanne Dudek fear the worst happened to her and the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office considers her disappearance suspicious. She's been missing for six weeks now, without a word...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Missing 16-year-old Chandler boy found

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says a teen boy who was missing for a few hours on Friday has been found. Deputies said Diego Ortiz was discovered safe and is now back home. He was reported missing after he left his home near Cooper and Chandler Heights roads around noon. His family and law enforcement were concerned since he is diagnosed with high-functioning autism, ADHD, asthma, and is epileptic. It’s unclear where he was found.
CHANDLER, AZ
KTAR.com

Suspect claims self-defense after fatal shooting at Phoenix apartments

PHOENIX — A suspect is claiming self-defense after a fatal shooting at a Phoenix apartment complex Tuesday evening, authorities said. Officers responded to the apartments on 19th Avenue between Northern and Dunlap avenues around 6:45 p.m. and found a gunshot victim and a man who acknowledged involvement, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release Wednesday.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man opens fire at north Phoenix apartments; 2 women injured: police

PHOENIX - A man is in custody after he allegedly opened fire at a north Phoenix apartment complex, leaving two women injured. According to police, the incident happened after a fight escalated into a shooting near 7th Avenue and Bell Road. Both victims suffered minor shrapnel-related injuries after the suspect...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

MCSO asking for help finding missing 16-year-old Chandler boy

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a teen boy with some medical issues and is asking for the public’s help. Diego Ortiz was last seen at his home near Cooper and Chandler Heights roads on Friday around noon. The 16-year-old apparently walked away and was last seen possibly heading north on 126th Street toward Chandler Heights.
CHANDLER, AZ
KTAR.com

Suspect arrested in fatal hit-and-run on West Valley freeway ramp

PHOENIX — A suspect in a fatal hit-and-run collision on a West Valley freeway ramp last week has been arrested, authorities said. Jonathan Baldizon, 30, was taken into custody Monday for failure to remain at the scene of an accident involving injury or death. He is accused of hitting...
PHOENIX, AZ
