CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON FOR ALAMEDA. CREEK ABOVE DIV DAM NEAR SUNOL... * WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive. rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following. county, Alameda. * WHEN...Until 200...
KTVU FOX 2

Flood watch and wind advisories issued around Bay Area

The wet weather is causing major problems around the Bay Area. The National Weather Service issued flood watches that extend from Mendocino County to coastal areas of the North Bay, the East Bay valleys, San Francisco, the Peninsula, the Santa Clara valley, Santa Cruz mountains and south to the Monterey Bay. In some areas, the flood watches remain in effect until 10 p.m. Saturday. For more details, click here.
sfstandard.com

Two More Weeks of Rain and Snow Projected in the Bay Area and Sierras

The Bay Area and the rest of Northern and Central California are in for two weeks of wet weather and snow, according to Drew Tuma, a meteorologist for ABC 7. “It looks like Sunday, New Year’s Day, could be the only totally dry day we have in the next 14 days,” Tuma told The Standard this morning after tweeting a similar message to his followers.
CBS San Francisco

Atmospheric River: Sonoma County creeks overflow, major roadways shutdown by flooding

SANTA ROSA -- At least two Sonoma County creeks overflowed their banks early Saturday morning and others were nearing flood stage as a potent Cat. 4 atmospheric river roared into the San Francisco Bay Area.The plume of tropical moisture came ashore in the North Bay late Friday night and was set to move southward throughout the Bay Area as the day progressed.The intense downpours from the storm will be falling on already saturated hillsides leading to excessive runoff and the threat of landslides.Early Saturday morning, the National Weather Service issued flood warnings and flood advisories for communities across the Bay...
CBS San Francisco

Approaching Cat. 4 atmospheric river triggers Bay Area flood watch

SAN FRANCISCO -- For a second time in a week, a potent Cat. 4 atmospheric river was taking aim at the Bay Area, triggering a flood watch for already swollen streams and saturated hillsides.The weather service flood watch goes into effect on Friday evening and will remain in place until Saturday night."A series of systems will bring more rain to Northern and Central California now through New Years Eve day," forecasters warned. "While the rain will be light to moderate at times through Friday, this rain will continue to saturate the soils, and prime the pump for potential flooding."ALSO READ: Unsheltered...
Andy Monroe

Northern California Braces for Category 4 Atmospheric River

Potential Atmospheric River Category 4Photo byPublic Domain. A powerful winter storm hit Northern California on Monday, bringing several inches of rain and heavy winds. Accompanied by a range of weather alerts, the storm system is expected to bring flooding to rivers, creeks, streams and low-lying areas, as well as urban areas with poor drainage systems. Storm drains and ditches may also become clogged with debris. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for North Bay, San Francisco, and the coastline, as well as a wind advisory for the coastal areas from Sonoma County to Santa Cruz County. These warnings are set to remain active through Tuesday afternoon.
KRON4 News

San Jose couple killed in Yosemite rockslide

YOSEMITE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose couple was killed in a rockslide at Yosemite National Park on Tuesday, park officials confirmed to KRON4. The victims were identified as Georgios Theocharous, 51, and Ming Yan, 35. Theocharous and Yang were married. The rockslide happened about a half-mile from Yosemite’s Arch Rock Entrance Station. Theocharous and […]
KSBW.com

Man 'surfs' flooded streets of Aptos after atmospheric river

APTOS, Calif. — A viral video shows a man "surfing" flooded streets after a recent California storm originated in Aptos. A category 3 atmospheric river struck the Central Coast of California, flooding areas of Santa Cruz County. Residents in the Rio Del Mar neighborhood in Aptos woke up to major flooding on Tuesday from relentless rain pouring down overnight.
piedmontexedra.com

Rainfall breaks record; more on the way

It was a dark and stormy night: The latest storm to swing through the Bay Area dumped more than 2″ of rain in Oakland, according to the National Weather Service on Tuesday. Rain continues to shift south across the Central Coast this afternoon, and will gradually taper off through this evening. In addition, the ocean remains hazardous with large breaking surf through Wednesday morning. While drier conditions will prevail on prevail on Wednesday, this unsettled rainy pattern remains around the region through the end of the year, with the next system moving across the region late Wednesday night and Thursday.
