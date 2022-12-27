Read full article on original website
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Kyle Shanahan on Raiders benching Derek Carr: I see some great players who can beat you
The 49ers began the week preparing to face Derek Carr on Sunday. They found out before the start of the first practice of Week 17 that Jarrett Stidham will start for the Raiders. Stidham, whom the Raiders claimed in a trade with the Patriots after Josh McDaniels became the team’s...
Brock Purdy Explains How the 49ers Discovered Him
Here's who made first contact with the 49ers rookie sensation.
NFL Week 17 picks: Vikings-Packers, Bills-Bengals and more
There's plenty on the line in the NFL this week. With four division crowns, three Wild Card spots and the top seed in each conference left to be decided, every team still in the playoff race could use a win. Can the Bills solidify their hold on the AFC's first-round...
Vikings Are the 8th-Worst Team in Football per ‘Football Outsiders’
Nothing stokes the fire of the Minnesota Vikings-themed “fraud vs. contender” debate like Football Outsiders‘ DVOA metric. Green Bay Packers fans and pundits have weaponized the metric for weeks, hoping to expose the Vikings as fluky frauds after Minnesota sprinted to a 12-3 division-winning record through 16 weeks. The Vikings are a mind-boggling 11-0 in games decided by eight or fewer points, and that stat is not good enough for some naysayers.
Lamar Jackson out of Ravens practice on Thursday
It’s looking more like the Ravens won’t have quarterback Lamar Jackson playing in their Week 17 matchup with the Steelers. Jackson was not practicing on Thursday during the portion of the session open to media, according to multiple reporters on the Baltimore beat. This is Jackson’s 11th consecutive...
Andy Reid: I hope Eric Bieniemy gets a head-coaching job, I’d rather not have it be in Denver
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has said for years that he thinks Eric Bieniemy should be a head coach, and he continues to say so. But he’s hoping not to have to coach against him twice a year. Asked about Bieniemy’s head-coaching candidacy this week after the Broncos’ job...
After months of silence, Broncos players rush to Russell Wilson’s defense
Something weird is happening in Denver. That statement would be true pretty much every week of a wild and wacky 2022 season. The current nuttiness comes from a sudden effort by multiple Broncos players to rush to the public defense of quarterback Russell Wilson. From receiver Jerry Jeudy to receiver...
Report: Derek Carr steps away from Raiders to avoid “obvious distractions”
After he was benched, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was not spotted by reporters during the day’s practice. It sounds like he won’t be for the rest of the season. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Carr and the Raiders agreed that he would step away from the team to “avoid the obvious distractions.” So, Carr won’t practice and will be listed as not-injury related.
Purdy reveals how 49ers approached him leading up to draft
The 49ers had quite the decision on their hands when making their final selection at No. 262 during the 2022 NFL Draft. San Francisco could have used the pick on another position player and then signed quarterback Brock Purdy, who they had their eye on, as an undrafted free agent. But the 49ers would run the risk of another team signing him.
Bill Belichick declines to answer repeated questions about whether Mac Jones is a dirty player
Patriots coach Bill Belichick was asked repeatedly at his press conference today whether quarterback Mac Jones is a dirty player, and Belichick repeatedly chose not to answer directly. Just as he did on Wednesday, Belichick chose not to answer directly when asked directly about the perception that Jones is a...
Thursday Night Football: Dak Prescott’s three turnovers have Titans within 10-6 at halftime
Cowboys receivers have cost Dak Prescott some interceptions this season, most notably Noah Brown‘s bobble against the Jaguars that Rayshawn Jenkins returned for a game-ending pick-six. They did it again in the first half when tight end Peyton Hendershot juggled a perfectly thrown pass that Kevin Byard intercepted. Prescott...
NFL, players association determine no concussion protocols were violated in latest Tua Tagovailoa injury
The NFL and NFLPA announced the findings of a joint review into the Dolphins' handling of Tagovailoa's latest concussion, which put him in the protocol for a second time this year.
Breer: Why it could make sense for Pats to sign Baker Mayfield
Should the New England Patriots bring in another quarterback to compete with Mac Jones next summer?. Jones impressed as a rookie, but the 2021 first-round draft pick has taken a step back in his sophomore campaign. While some of the blame can be placed on the questionable play-calling, it's tough to feel confident in Jones as the long-term solution heading into 2023.
What Adams, Raiders said about Stidham starting vs. 49ers
Spending New Year's in Las Vegas typically arrives with a dash of chaos. This year, the Raiders brought it themselves. Las Vegas, sitting third in the AFC West at 6-9, benched quarterback Derek Carr -- the franchise’s all-time leader in passing yards, touchdowns and passer rating -- ahead of its Week 17 clash with the 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Sources: Giants expect Xavier McKinney (hand) back Sunday
The Giants expect safety Xavier McKinney to play Sunday, sources told ESPN's Jordan Raanan. McKinney has missed seven games after injuring his hand in a bye-week ATV accident.
Giants agree to three-year, $33M deal with Taylor Rogers
After his twin brother was acquired by the San Diego Padres earlier this year, Giants reliever Tyler Rogers joked that the NL West had become "the best looking division in baseball." He now can use the same line about his bullpen. The Giants have agreed to terms on a three-year,...
David Blough becomes the 64th NFL starting quarterback this year
The NFL has admitted that it aggressively enforces the rule against roughing the passer to ensure maximum quarterback health, since it’s quarterbacks who make games compelling — and in turn generate big TV audiences. Even with those efforts, the Cardinals’ decision to go with well-traveled David “Mister Plow”...
49ers' 'death machine' tops NFL Network's latest Power Rankings
It seems like there's no stopping the 49ers as the team barrels down its competition across a current eight-game winning streak. And heading into Week 17, NFL Network's Dan Hanzus has San Francisco as the league's No. 1 team in his latest Power Rankings -- along with a perfect, yet frightening, analogy.
Sam Hubbard returns to Bengals practice
The Bengals may have a key player back for Monday’s game against the Bills. Defensive end Sam Hubbard has returned to practice, according to multiple reporters on the Cincinnati beat. Hubbard suffered a calf injury in the Week 15 win over Tampa Bay and missed last week’s game against...
