ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

2023 Itty Bitty Open Jan. 14

Apache Junction Independent
Apache Junction Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gv3R1_0jvrKJrX00

In its 35th year, the Junior Golf Association of Arizona hosts the 2023 Itty Bitty Open on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 21 valley-wide locations including at Jefferson Park, 306 S. Jefferson Ave. in Mesa.

Open free of charge to all kids ages 3-5, the event offers golf clinics at 9 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. where juniors and parents learn basics skills taught by qualified PGA and LPGA professionals.

Kids then participate in fun-filled, non-competitive golf games and tournaments. Each golfer receives a set of plastic golf clubs (right-handed only), balls, a bag, and a visor – participants are asked to leave their own clubs at home. An adult “caddie” must accompany each golfer, according to a release.

“For 35 years, the Itty Bitty Open is a great way for parents to introduce their children to the game of golf,” Scott McNevin, executive director of the JGAA, said in the release. “In fact, adults who attended decades ago are now bringing their kids, so the second generation is already here.”

A special contest with prizes will be held at each session for the “Best Dressed Golfer and Caddie Team.” Anything goes: classic golf fashion; contemporary golf fashion; or any unique golf duds that may come to mind. All winners will receive a congratulatory letter, a trophy, and two tickets for the R.S. Hoyt, Jr. Dream Day Activities at the 2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open (kids are already allowed to attend it at no charge, so the tickets are for parents or other adults).

Space is limited, sign up before Jan. 9. RSVP to 602-944-6168 or go to JGAA.org and click on Itty Bitty Open to learn more.

Register at https://jgaa.bluegolf.com/bluegolf/jgaa22/seminar/board/index.htm

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Arizona

Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Arizona and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ARIZONA STATE
Greyson F

Ski Lodge Now Open in Scottsdale

Chill out at the new ski lodge.Photo byAlex Knight/UnsplashonUnsplash. Beating the heat isn’t always the easiest thing to do. Especially when you call metro Phoenix home. Once that summer sun begins to show itself you already know you’re going to spend most of your daylight hours inside, or at the very least, in a pool somewhere. Sure, there are all kinds of restaurants around town that crank the AC, but not all of them are able to deliver a similar vibe as a classic ski lodge. What happens when you want to take in that kind of feeling without actually splurging on airfare and a lift pass? Well, a brand new bar is aiming to provide you with exactly what you’re looking for.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Hash Kitchen will open its next location in Peoria

The award-winning and nationally-recognized brunch concept, Hash Kitchen, is opening its second highly anticipated Peoria location and debuting its completely reimagined design in early January 2023. Located within the dining, shopping, and entertainment district P83, Hash Kitchen is serving up #brunchgoals with Arizona’s largest Bloody Mary bar, creative cocktails, and unparalleled guest experience in the West Valley.
PEORIA, AZ
West Valley View

VIP tickets available for Buckeye Air Fair

With Christmas spirit still in the air, gift the experience of the year and make someone’s holiday special with VIP tickets to Buckeye’s premier event — the 2023 Buckeye Air Fair and AOPA Fly-In. The 2023 Buckeye Air, featuring the AOPA Fly-In, runs Friday, Feb. 17, through...
azbigmedia.com

Northmarq secures $85.15M for The ONE @ Mountain Vista in Mesa

Northmarq’s debt and equity team of Brandon Harrington, and Tyler Woodard secured $85.31 million in construction financing for the development of The ONE @ Mountain Vista in Mesa, Arizona. The capital stack included a $59.2 million senior construction loan with a life insurance company, and preferred equity in the amount of $25.95 million from a real estate private equity firm. The combined senior construction loan and preferred equity was over 80 percent loan-to-cost (LTC.) The ground-up multifamily project is being developed by Talos Holdings, a Scottsdale based developer.
MESA, AZ
luxury-houses.net

Asking For $3.495 Million, This Charming Mediterranean Home in Scottsdale Arizona Has Fabulous Views Of Mountains And The Cochise Golf Course

10554 E Palo Brea Dr Home in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 10554 E Palo Brea Dr, Scottsdale, Arizona which is an architectural masterpiece of Lash McDaniel, sits on over 2.6 Arces land plot with lush views of mountain landscape and privacy for the owner and guests. This Home in Scottsdale offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,380 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10554 E Palo Brea Dr, please contact Karen A Baldwin (Phone: 480 488 2998) and Kathleen Benoit (Phone: 480 544 5565) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Greyson F

14 Phoenix Restaurants That Closed in 2022

These are some of the restaurants Phoenix lost this year.Photo byMarco Bianchetti/UnsplashonUnsplash. Before we look forward to 2023, it’s a good idea to look back and remember some of the businesses that aren’t still here with us today. Restaurants closing is part of life, although in Phoenix there were a number of popular destinations that were forced to close up shop. Some were due to economic situations, while others were forced to close because of landlords increasing rents. Whatever the reasoning, these are several of the Phoenix restaurants (and the articles covering the closures) that didn’t make it to see 2023.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Chandler man caring for kids whose parents died walking on frozen lake

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three people from Chandler are dead after walking on a frozen lake outside of Payson. A family friend said the three were taking a picture when the ice gave way and they fell through. The victims include a wife and husband who left behind two children. “We were really shocked and shaken. I wasn’t able to speak for a moment,” said Kishore Pittala.
CHANDLER, AZ
kjzz.org

Phoenix rock legends the Tubes mourn bassist Rick Anderson

Arizona’s music community lost a longtime member of a legendary band with roots in Phoenix. Earlier this month, The Tubes announced the passing of bassist and founding member Rick Anderson on Dec. 16. The Tubes traced their roots to the Phoenix rock scene of the late sixties. The Show...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Metro Phoenix's Best New Restaurants of 2022

Over the past 12 months, lots of new restaurants have opened all over the Valley. Metro Phoenix is now the proud home of new fine dining spots, casual eateries, cocktail bars, takeout-only businesses, and inventive restaurants. Out of all the newcomers, some really hit the ground running. Here are the top 10 best new restaurants that opened in 2022.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Mesa Arts Center announces line-up of second half of 2022-2023

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Mesa Arts Center has announced the second half of its 2022-2023 season. Included in the massive lineup are special events such as the Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum’s spring opening reception on Feb. 10 from 7-10 p.m., the Spark Youth Media Festival, International Jazz Day AZ on April 23, and various Out to Lunch concerts held every Thursday at 12:30 p.m. from Feb. 23 until March 30! To get your tickets for any of the following events, tap/click here.
MESA, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Inside an Italian villa on a Phoenix mountaintop

The late Frank Mineo was a “flashy guy” who parlayed a basement fish-breeding operation into chains of pet stores, according to his son, Frank Mineo Jr., who said his father’s colorful personality is evident throughout his mountaintop compound in Phoenix. “He liked to spend his money,” Mr....
PHOENIX, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Upscale community planned for Seven Ranches

An upscale single-family-home community is in the works for the Seven Ranches area south of Honeycutt Road between Porter and White and Parker roads. Sketch Architecture Company of Mesa submitted a project narrative to the city seeking a pre-application review and a meeting to discuss rezoning the area to create a subdivision.
MESA, AZ
Apache Junction Independent

Apache Junction Independent

Apache Junction, AZ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
112K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news source serving the community of Apache Juction, Arizona, focusing on the city, its people and what makes it a unique place in the Valley of the Sun.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/apache-junction-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy