2023 Itty Bitty Open Jan. 14

In its 35th year, the Junior Golf Association of Arizona hosts the 2023 Itty Bitty Open on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 21 valley-wide locations including at Jefferson Park, 306 S. Jefferson Ave. in Mesa.

Open free of charge to all kids ages 3-5, the event offers golf clinics at 9 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. where juniors and parents learn basics skills taught by qualified PGA and LPGA professionals.

Kids then participate in fun-filled, non-competitive golf games and tournaments. Each golfer receives a set of plastic golf clubs (right-handed only), balls, a bag, and a visor – participants are asked to leave their own clubs at home. An adult “caddie” must accompany each golfer, according to a release.

“For 35 years, the Itty Bitty Open is a great way for parents to introduce their children to the game of golf,” Scott McNevin, executive director of the JGAA, said in the release. “In fact, adults who attended decades ago are now bringing their kids, so the second generation is already here.”

A special contest with prizes will be held at each session for the “Best Dressed Golfer and Caddie Team.” Anything goes: classic golf fashion; contemporary golf fashion; or any unique golf duds that may come to mind. All winners will receive a congratulatory letter, a trophy, and two tickets for the R.S. Hoyt, Jr. Dream Day Activities at the 2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open (kids are already allowed to attend it at no charge, so the tickets are for parents or other adults).

Space is limited, sign up before Jan. 9. RSVP to 602-944-6168 or go to JGAA.org and click on Itty Bitty Open to learn more.

Register at https://jgaa.bluegolf.com/bluegolf/jgaa22/seminar/board/index.htm