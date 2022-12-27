Read full article on original website
the university of hawai'i system
$238KNSF fellowship to advance battery technology with 3D printing
University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa College of Engineering Assistant Professor Tyler Ray has earned a two-year, $237,916 grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to explore innovative fabrication techniques for creating high-capacity batteries. This research aims to address the challenges currently faced in the production of silicon nanoparticle...
hawaiireporter.com
Disaster Preparedness & Food System Resilience in Hawaiʻi – January 27, 2023
The Future of Food & Agriculture in Hawaiʻi is a monthly speaker series. Presented by The Hawaiʻi Institute for Sustainable Community Food Systems at University of Hawaiʻi – West Oʻahu, Honolulu Civil Beat, UH Better Tomorrow Speaker Series, and Waiwai Collective, this series is meant to generate key opportunities for community dialogue among a diverse audience, aiming to achieve a healthy, equitable, resilient and sustainable food system for Hawaiʻi.
the university of hawai'i system
UH News Hawaiian Words of the Week 2022
In 2022, UH News invited ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi speakers in the UH community to share their favorite Hawaiian words. Mahalo to the students, faculty and staff members who shared words that inspired them, and we look forward to more words in the new year!
hawaiipublicradio.org
New law extends license renewal period for seniors beginning in 2023
A slew of new state laws are set to go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023 — including Act 159, which extends the renewal period from two years to four years for residents between 72 and 79 years old. On Oʻahu, the new law would benefit more than 75,000...
KITV.com
Chinese company completes sale of nearly 500 acres in Hawaii
KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- China Oceanwide Holdings has completed the sale of nearly 500 acres of land near the Ko Olina Resort in West Oahu for about $95 million, KITV4 has learned. The buyer is a partnership between a former owner of Major League Soccer’s Real Salt Lake soccer club...
hawaiinewsnow.com
On Oahu’s North Shore, state celebrates a rare success story in battle against illegal seawalls
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - At Ke Nui Beach on the North Shore, there appears to be a rare success story in the state’s ongoing battle against illegal beach erosion abatement structures. In the fall, homeowner Joshua VanEmmerik created an unpermitted concrete and rebar berm to support a house as erosion...
Hawaiʻi Life Flight search extended by proclamation
On Thursday, Dec. 15, a Hawai'i Life Flight went missing between Maui and Hawai'i Island taking a crew of three with it.
wellspa360.com
SpaHalekulani's Kamala Nayeli on the Shift from Anti-Aging to Aging Well, Waterless Pedicures and More
Kamala Nayeli’s “aha moment” came 25 years ago after a health scare forced her to transform her lifestyle; in doing so, she found her calling in the wellness industry. Now the director of spa and wellness at Halekulani in Honolulu, Nayeli is proud and passionate to be part of an industry that provides support for people’s physical and mental health. Here, Nayeli shares her accomplishments, dreams and goals, as well as what she sees trending in the wellness industry.
Rare holiday hotel room vacancies brings Kamaaina deals
Hawaii’s sunny skies can be quite the draw for those on the mainland dealing with blizzard conditions, but the economic conditions are not as bright right now. So, hotels are turning to local residents to close out the year on a high note.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's volleyball's Mandi Morioka to transfer to Hawaii for 2022-23 season
Penn State will be losing a member of its 2022 freshman class, as libero Mandi Morioka announced her decision to transfer to Hawaii. Morioka broke the news via her Instagram account on Friday. The Torrance, California, native will join the Rainbow Warriors after appearing in six games for the Nittany...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Altercation on Southwest Hawaii Flight Causes Mid-Pacific Diversion
An altercation between passengers, severe enough to result in a mid-Pacific turn-around, occurred on Tuesday evening. Southwest said that the flight returned to Honolulu due to “customer behavior.” We’re awaiting additional details. The flight is being planned again for Wednesday. This came as less than a complete...
honolulumagazine.com
HONOLULU’s Top 10 Stories of 2022
We get it. In Hawai‘i, we love to eat, discover new restaurants and be guided to the best places and dishes around the island. But we also love our older eateries and relish opportunities to celebrate those that have withstood the test of time (and other challenges) to keep serving up local specialties. Not including Frolic Hawai‘i stories, which are likewise eating centric, here are HONOLUU and HONOLULU Family’s most popular web stories of 2022.
First concealed carry license approved in Honolulu
Namiki said now that HPD is issuing licenses, he is predicting that there will be a big increase in applications.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Young entrepreneur’s memory lives on through ‘Wishes Forever Fund’
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s a gift that keeps on giving. Children battling life-threatening diseases are having wishes come true, thanks a young man from Kaneohe who once has his own wish granted. Taiyo Kaaialii, 19, had one wish – a hydraulic dump trailer. His dream was to start...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Entertainment: Obama spotted hitting the links in Hawaii
Comedian Pauly Shore is coming to Honolulu and Howie Mandel is performing on Maui. Plus, members of our HNN team are getting married! Congratulations to Davis and Melanie!. AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER earned over 400 million dollars world wide in its opening weekend which more than covered the 350 million dollars it cost to make. But is it a good movie? My view is that it’s a grandiose science fiction spectacle, featuring some of the most innovative filming techniques and visual effects ever devised. But although I admired its dazzling 3-D cinematography, I was disappointed by its cliched storyline and clunky dialogue. Plus, at three hours and 12 minutes, it’s just too long. Many fans will love this movie; others will not be impressed, but nearly everyone will feel exhausted when it finally ends.
hawaiinewsnow.com
With illegal fireworks rampant in Hawaii, some say loud booms are getting worse
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New Year’s Eve is just two days away and like always, the night sky will probably be lit up with illegal fireworks. It’s a tradition for many Hawaii families but for others, it’s a living nightmare. ”Every year, it seems to get worse and...
Hawaii women’s basketball rallies past UC Davis in Big West Conference opener
Hawaii opened its Big West Conference slate at UC Davis on Thursday.
Southwest cancellations continue in Hawaii
According to FlightAware, more than 3,000 flights were canceled in the U.S. Tuesday, with Southwest calling of more than 2,000. About 40 flights were canceled in the last day in Honolulu.
Despite clear skies, dozens of flights canceled in Honolulu
The holiday travel nightmare continues across the nation.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Inflation is still high, but there’s good news for your New Year’s sashimi spread
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The price of just about everything is on the rise, but what about fresh fish?. Michael Goto is with the United Fishing Agency and says that strong demand isn’t driving up the price. ”We had a great catch this morning and supply is looking really good...
