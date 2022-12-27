ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

the university of hawai'i system

$238KNSF fellowship to advance battery technology with 3D printing

University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa College of Engineering Assistant Professor Tyler Ray has earned a two-year, $237,916 grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to explore innovative fabrication techniques for creating high-capacity batteries. This research aims to address the challenges currently faced in the production of silicon nanoparticle...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiireporter.com

Disaster Preparedness & Food System Resilience in Hawaiʻi – January 27, 2023

The Future of Food & Agriculture in Hawaiʻi is a monthly speaker series. Presented by The Hawaiʻi Institute for Sustainable Community Food Systems at University of Hawaiʻi – West Oʻahu, Honolulu Civil Beat, UH Better Tomorrow Speaker Series, and Waiwai Collective, this series is meant to generate key opportunities for community dialogue among a diverse audience, aiming to achieve a healthy, equitable, resilient and sustainable food system for Hawaiʻi.
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

UH News Hawaiian Words of the Week 2022

In 2022, UH News invited ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi speakers in the UH community to share their favorite Hawaiian words. Mahalo to the students, faculty and staff members who shared words that inspired them, and we look forward to more words in the new year!
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Chinese company completes sale of nearly 500 acres in Hawaii

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- China Oceanwide Holdings has completed the sale of nearly 500 acres of land near the Ko Olina Resort in West Oahu for about $95 million, KITV4 has learned. The buyer is a partnership between a former owner of Major League Soccer’s Real Salt Lake soccer club...
KAPOLEI, HI
wellspa360.com

SpaHalekulani's Kamala Nayeli on the Shift from Anti-Aging to Aging Well, Waterless Pedicures and More

Kamala Nayeli’s “aha moment” came 25 years ago after a health scare forced her to transform her lifestyle; in doing so, she found her calling in the wellness industry. Now the director of spa and wellness at Halekulani in Honolulu, Nayeli is proud and passionate to be part of an industry that provides support for people’s physical and mental health. Here, Nayeli shares her accomplishments, dreams and goals, as well as what she sees trending in the wellness industry.
HONOLULU, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Altercation on Southwest Hawaii Flight Causes Mid-Pacific Diversion

An altercation between passengers, severe enough to result in a mid-Pacific turn-around, occurred on Tuesday evening. Southwest said that the flight returned to Honolulu due to “customer behavior.” We’re awaiting additional details. The flight is being planned again for Wednesday. This came as less than a complete...
HONOLULU, HI
honolulumagazine.com

HONOLULU’s Top 10 Stories of 2022

We get it. In Hawai‘i, we love to eat, discover new restaurants and be guided to the best places and dishes around the island. But we also love our older eateries and relish opportunities to celebrate those that have withstood the test of time (and other challenges) to keep serving up local specialties. Not including Frolic Hawai‘i stories, which are likewise eating centric, here are HONOLUU and HONOLULU Family’s most popular web stories of 2022.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Entertainment: Obama spotted hitting the links in Hawaii

Comedian Pauly Shore is coming to Honolulu and Howie Mandel is performing on Maui. Plus, members of our HNN team are getting married! Congratulations to Davis and Melanie!. AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER earned over 400 million dollars world wide in its opening weekend which more than covered the 350 million dollars it cost to make. But is it a good movie? My view is that it’s a grandiose science fiction spectacle, featuring some of the most innovative filming techniques and visual effects ever devised. But although I admired its dazzling 3-D cinematography, I was disappointed by its cliched storyline and clunky dialogue. Plus, at three hours and 12 minutes, it’s just too long. Many fans will love this movie; others will not be impressed, but nearly everyone will feel exhausted when it finally ends.
HAWAII STATE

