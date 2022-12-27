ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

KWTX

19-year-old arrested in Waco for indecent exposure

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police in Waco have arrested 19-year-old Andrew Justice Smith for indecent exposure and indecency with a child by exposure. According to police, they received multiple calls starting in September of 2022 that a male was exposing himself to women and children at businesses and parks in Waco.
WACO, TX
KWTX

DPS identifies central Texas man killed in rollover

LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers identified Shawn Thomas Figurski, 54, of Lampasas, as the man killed in a single-vehicle wreck on U.S. 281 about seven miles outside the city of Lampasas. The deadly wreck happened at about 11:15 p.m. on Dec. 29. DPS...
LAMPASAS, TX
KWTX

McLennan County district attorney leaving office with 9 vacant prosecutor positions, thousands of pending felony cases

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As ousted McLennan County District Attorney Barry Johnson prepares to leave office, he is leaving behind 13 staff openings, including nine vacant prosecutors’ positions, and 3,700 pending felony cases, with about 60 of those defendants languishing in jail awaiting disposition of capital murder or murder charges.
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Auto collision shuts down bridge in Woodway

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Woodway Police Department is investigating a wreck that shut down Ritchie Bridge in the 100 block of Wickson Wednesday afternoon. The “bridge is closed at the moment. Please avoid the area,” police said in a Facebook post earlier in the day. The wreck has since been cleared.
WOODWAY, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.29.22

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:. Di Campli’s Italian Ristorante at 6500 West Highway 84 in Waco got a 95 on a recent inspection. According to the food safety worker, the meatballs were not kept at the appropriate hot temperature. There were...
WACO, TX
KWTX

AMR extends ambulance service with Falls County for beginning of 2023

FALLS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Falls County Emergency Services District 1 President told KWTX that AMR is extending their ambulance services with the county until March 2023. About a month ago, Falls County was expected not to have an ambulance service starting Jan. 1. ESD 1, 2 and 3 could not reach an agreement with AMR on new contract financial terms, and the original contract was set to expire after Dec. 31.
FALLS COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Belton pool company declares bankruptcy; customers claim they are out thousands of dollars

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - At least a dozen Central Texan homeowners who contracted with a local company to build pools in their backyards say they are out thousands of dollars. Several of the homeowners told KWTX that after signing construction contracts with Belton pool company Ocean Quest Pools by Lew Akins, the company stopped responding, leaving them with unfinished projects in their backyards.
BELTON, TX
KWTX

Central Texas realtor optimistic for housing market in 2023

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As we get ready for 2023, we look forward to what opportunities the new year may bring. That could include a fun trip, a new job, or maybe even buying a house. We have watched the housing market ebb and flow in years past, but Megan...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Powledge Named Baylor Defensive Coordinator

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Matt Powledge – who spent the 2022 season as the co-defensive coordinator at Oregon following two years as the safeties and special teams coordinator at Baylor – has been named the defensive coordinator for the Bears, as announced Thursday by head coach Dave Aranda.
WACO, TX

