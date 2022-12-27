Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Killeen man sentenced to 7 years for sexual assault of ex-girlfriendEdy ZooKilleen, TX
In 2020, a 20-year-old soldier went missing after going to the gym. Her body was later discoveredIngram AtkinsonFort Hood, TX
Apartment complex fire in Killeen causes extensive damageEdy ZooKilleen, TX
Texas Cold Cases: How Long Will These Mysteries Remain Unsolved?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedTexas State
Texas Activists Gathered More Than 600 Signatures to Place a Measure on Harker Heights BallotWilliam DavisHarker Heights, TX
Related
KWTX
19-year-old arrested in Waco for indecent exposure
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police in Waco have arrested 19-year-old Andrew Justice Smith for indecent exposure and indecency with a child by exposure. According to police, they received multiple calls starting in September of 2022 that a male was exposing himself to women and children at businesses and parks in Waco.
KWTX
DPS identifies central Texas man killed in rollover
LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers identified Shawn Thomas Figurski, 54, of Lampasas, as the man killed in a single-vehicle wreck on U.S. 281 about seven miles outside the city of Lampasas. The deadly wreck happened at about 11:15 p.m. on Dec. 29. DPS...
KWTX
Central Texas communities see improvement on violent crime rate in 2022
(KWTX) - Looking at this past year, our central Texas communities have not see as much criminal activity as the years before. In 2022, the city of Killeen saw 20 murders compared to 18 in 2021 but that is still a drastic drop from the record-breaking 31 homicides the city saw in 2020.
KWTX
McLennan County district attorney leaving office with 9 vacant prosecutor positions, thousands of pending felony cases
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As ousted McLennan County District Attorney Barry Johnson prepares to leave office, he is leaving behind 13 staff openings, including nine vacant prosecutors’ positions, and 3,700 pending felony cases, with about 60 of those defendants languishing in jail awaiting disposition of capital murder or murder charges.
KWTX
Auto collision shuts down bridge in Woodway
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Woodway Police Department is investigating a wreck that shut down Ritchie Bridge in the 100 block of Wickson Wednesday afternoon. The “bridge is closed at the moment. Please avoid the area,” police said in a Facebook post earlier in the day. The wreck has since been cleared.
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.29.22
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:. Di Campli’s Italian Ristorante at 6500 West Highway 84 in Waco got a 95 on a recent inspection. According to the food safety worker, the meatballs were not kept at the appropriate hot temperature. There were...
KWTX
AMR extends ambulance service with Falls County for beginning of 2023
FALLS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Falls County Emergency Services District 1 President told KWTX that AMR is extending their ambulance services with the county until March 2023. About a month ago, Falls County was expected not to have an ambulance service starting Jan. 1. ESD 1, 2 and 3 could not reach an agreement with AMR on new contract financial terms, and the original contract was set to expire after Dec. 31.
KWTX
Central Texas firework stands still struggling from the summer’s burn bans
ELM MOTT, Texas (KWTX) - With New Year’s Eve firework celebrations coming up, fire work stands are still feeling the heat after burn bans shuttered their doors two weeks before the Fourth of July. Dan Fitzgerald, who owns Stars and Stripes Fireworks in Elm Mott, said he has not...
KWTX
Belton pool company declares bankruptcy; customers claim they are out thousands of dollars
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - At least a dozen Central Texan homeowners who contracted with a local company to build pools in their backyards say they are out thousands of dollars. Several of the homeowners told KWTX that after signing construction contracts with Belton pool company Ocean Quest Pools by Lew Akins, the company stopped responding, leaving them with unfinished projects in their backyards.
KWTX
Temple to TCU: Former Wildcats team up again to make history with the Frogs
SCOTTSDALE, Arizona (KWTX) - Former Temple wildcats are teammates once again. Quentin Johnston and Jared Wiley play for TCU and have the opportunity of a lifetime in front of them as they are set to play in the Fiesta Bowl. Johnston has been a standout wide receiver for TCU for...
KWTX
Waco city plans to fund multimillion dollar development in East Riverside spark community tensions
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco city officials gathered at City Hall today to discuss various investment opportunities in the works. Most notable was an $8.2 million dollar development that’ll bring nearly 50 apartments and a handful of commercial spaces to the corner of Elm Avenue in the East Riverside neighborhood.
KWTX
Barkin’ Ball New Year’s Eve party to benefit Fuzzy Friends sold out
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Barkin’ Ball 2022, the annual New Year’s Eve party benefiting Fuzzy Friends Animal Rescue, is officially sold out and organizers say that’s welcome news as the money raised from the one night party funds around 60 percent of the nonprofit’s annual budget.
KWTX
East Riverside residents concerned about City of Waco’s plan to provide assistance to group building new housing, retail development
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco City Council on Jan. 17, 2023, is scheduled to vote on a recommendation to provide $350,000 in assistance for a new development that has some residents in the East Riverside neighborhood concerned. City officials gathered at City Hall to discuss various investment opportunities in the...
KWTX
Central Texas realtor optimistic for housing market in 2023
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As we get ready for 2023, we look forward to what opportunities the new year may bring. That could include a fun trip, a new job, or maybe even buying a house. We have watched the housing market ebb and flow in years past, but Megan...
KWTX
What Central Texans can expect in the new year following 2022′s severe drought
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The drought of 2022 left lakes across Central Texas with some of the lowest water levels in the area’s history, and Lake Waco was no exception. As of Friday, Dec. 30, the lake sits at just 58 percent of capacity. “We haven’t had enough rain,”...
KWTX
Powledge Named Baylor Defensive Coordinator
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Matt Powledge – who spent the 2022 season as the co-defensive coordinator at Oregon following two years as the safeties and special teams coordinator at Baylor – has been named the defensive coordinator for the Bears, as announced Thursday by head coach Dave Aranda.
Comments / 0