The Tiniest Town in Washington State Only has ONE Resident
When you think of tiny towns you may think Yakima is small compared to bigger cities like Seattle, Tacoma or even Spokane. But then you have to consider Yakima is bigger than some of our surrounding neighbors like Zillah or Grandview and more. There's one town in Washington State that seems to only have one resident living there. That's right! If you visit this town, the population will double.
Where Can You Find the Best Burger in Town? 15 Restaurants Picked By Locals
HUNGRY YET? LET'S TALK ABOUT WHERE TO FIND THE BEST BURGERS IN YAKIMA VALLEY. A friend of mine asked me if I was free for lunch and wanted to know what food I was craving. I thought about my favorite lunch options: Mexican food, spicy Pad Thai, and burgers. I went with burgers. I haven’t had a good burger in Yakima Valley in a long time, so when my friend asked me where I wanted to grab a burger I asked for this place*! (see below)
Beloved Yakima Boy Gone Missing for 4 Months Has Been Found
Beloved Yakima Boy Gone Missing for 4 Months Has Been Found. Lucian Munguia, a beloved 5-year-old Yakima boy has been missing since September 2022, when he wandered off from his family at Sarg Hubbard Park. The story of his disappearance has pervaded headlines in our small-ish city for four months. We have been covering this story since it began and are devastated to hear that his body has finally been located.
Don’t Miss Free Crafts for the Kids at Yakima Valley Libraries
Searching for a Free Activity for the Kids in the Yakima Valley?. The Yakima Valley Libraries have got you covered, make sure to follow their social media so you don't miss out on any of the upcoming events, the free activity offerings have been going on the entire winter break and are about to wrap up.
Asian Fusion Restaurant To Spice Up Taste Buds In Union Gap, WA
Since the Old Country Buffet closed down just about 2 years ago, we’ve stared at an empty building since January 2021. Sadly, like many buffets, this restaurant was the victim of the pandemic and multiple shutdowns. It now looks like that building will be springing back to life soon, this time as a Japanese restaurant.
5 New Year Resolutions Every Yakima Citizen Can Keep in 2023
New Year’s Eve! The time that we make goals for ourselves, only to forget or abandon them altogether with in the first two months of the new year. For many people, this involves becoming a better person. Physically, emotionally, mentally. I like to pick a resolution that I know I can succeed at. Usually that deals with gaining more weight, sleeping less, stressing more and quitting smoking. I already don’t smoke, so as long as I don’t spontaneously combust, I should be okay. So here are some resolutions for 2023 that every citizen of Yakima should be able to achieve.
Not a Prank: No More Library Fines for Yakima Valley Residents!
Late Library Fines Will Be a Thing of the Past in Yakima Valley. Did you hear the stunning news that beginning January 2023, thousands of Yakima Valley Library customers will no longer have to worry about late fees for overdue books? This is not a joke, you are not being pranked. Ashton Kutcher is not going to jump out from behind the bushes and yell, “SIKE!” The board of directors at Yakima Valley Libraries have given the big thumbs up to making late library fines a thing of the past! I, for one, am ready to celebrate this great news with block party and parade going down South 72nd Ave right in front of the Richard E. Ostrander Public Libary!
Ready to Toss Your Christmas Tree? Don’t Forget Camp Prime Time
Are You Read to Discard Your Real Christmas Tree Yakima Valley?. Anyone who loves to enjoy real Christmas trees also knows the lengths you need to go to when discarding your tree after the season is wrapped up. It's not as easy as just throwing your tree outside for garbage day pick-up but that's where Camp Prime Time comes in with an offer that's hard to refuse and for a great cause.
Craving Brunch for the New Year? Find 3 Yakima Spots to Celebrate
Want to Celebrate New Years' Eve and Day with Brunch in the Yakima Valley?. There's nothing like feasting with your favorite people while toasting to the future and wishing the past farewell. We are a handful of days away from the New Year and if you're craving a delicious brunch in the Yakima Valley, below are seven different spots offering up the goods.
Great Local Yakima Bars To Wet Your Whistle The Night Before Christmas
In the opening scenes of the new film, Violent Night, you see not one, but two different Santas at the bar. One is, of course, the real Santa and the other, just a run of the mill mall Santa. They discuss how long they’ve been playing Santa, how they got their starts, and the real Santa eventually mentions how he has to get back to work, after all, it’s Christmas Eve, the toys won’t deliver themselves. I could go more into details about this film (I loved it) but the main point is, Santa (a couple of them) spent Christmas Eve at the bar!
