Related
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Michigan
Known as the Great Lake State, Michigan is a beautiful state bounded by giant lakes. The dense forests and rugged mountains of the Upper Peninsula make the ideal habitat for wildlife, including a fair number of black bears. Every year, hunters venture out into the state’s wild landscape to hunt these magnificent predators. Keep reading to discover the largest bear ever caught in Michigan!
Wisconsin gift shop encased in ice by ferocious blizzard
The holiday winter storm that is responsible for the deaths of more than three-dozen people in the Buffalo, New York area also dumped heavy snow on Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan, while buildings near the coasts of the Great Lakes were left buried in ice after being sprayed with freezing water.
UPMATTERS
Guy Fieri tabs this northern Wisconsin diner as best restaurant in state
MASON, Wis. (WFRV) – Known for his spiked hair and sunglasses, Guy Fieri is spilling his secrets about the best restaurant in Wisconsin. According to the King of Flavortown, Delta Diner in Mason is Guy Fieri’s favorite restaurant in the state of Wisconsin. Delta Diner is everything you’d...
Power utility ponders fate of 13 historic Michigan dams
Federal licenses to operate dams owned by Consumers Energy are set to expire in 2034
Forget Detroit, Michigan’s New Favorite Pizza Is From Bay City
Every other day a new list of "The Best this.." "The Best that..." is released. And every single time, I'll read it -- even lists about places we miss, especially around Flint & Genesee County, like this. Now, Far and Wide has created another list: Best Pizza from Every State.
WLUC
2022 in Review: Upper Michigan’s economy
It was a year of economic developments as Upper Michigan continues to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic. In Iron Mountain, the Continental Cup returned to Pine Mountain thanks to major investments. And in Gogebic County, the Copper Peak ski jump was awarded $20 million in state money to fund renovations.
WLUC
Michigan State Police encourages people to drive sober this New Year’s Eve
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC)- Saturday is New Year’s Eve, which is a busy night for law enforcement. Lieutenant Mark Giannunzio from the Michigan State Police said there will be extra patrols out this weekend. “The state police have grant funding tomorrow, especially in the Marquette area. We have extra people...
Is It Illegal to Drive With a Snow-Covered License Plate in Michigan?
How many times have you gone outside to clean the snow off your windshield, roof, headlights, and windows, but forgot to clear it away from your license plate? For many Michiganders, this is something that happens all the time in the winter. Even though many of us forget to clear...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in Michigan
One of the most picturesque states to visit year-round is probably Michigan. This state offers a wide range of outdoor pursuits and tourist attractions in the summer, but it may get very snowy there in the winter. In fact, one of the snowiest communities in Michigan is Houghton. Houghton is among the coldest and snowiest places in the US, with an annual average snowfall of approximately 202 inches. It is most certainly the snowiest place in Michigan! Let’s learn more about what this frigid city has to offer.
Did the Snow Live Up to the Hype?
As early as Dec. 20, alerts were issued for Winter Storm Watches, and many of us in Northern Michigan were getting prepared to be snowed in for the holiday weekend. After the long weekend, we are now gathering all the details of how much snow fell. Plenty of snow fell...
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan Man Among Recent Batch of Governor Evers Pardons
Governor Tony Evers has pardoned another batch of 171 Wisconsinites previously convicted of a crime, and one of them is a Sheboygan man. Bryon Backman had sold marijuana to an undercover police officer 20 years ago and has served his sentence. Backman has no other cases on CCAP and is...
WLUC
2022 in Review: Upper Michigan’s community
In 2022, Upper Michigan proved once again why our community is Someplace Special!. Bates Township native Nick Baumgartner took home the gold medal in the Winter Olympics for Team USA. The 40-year-old gave back to the community by visiting schools across the U.P. sharing his story of perseverance. Here at...
WLUC
Copper Country community prepares to celebrate in various ways for the New Year
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Copper Country is preparing to celebrate the arrival of 2023. Some places are planning to usher the new year in with music and drinks, such as at the Bonfire at the Continental Fire Company in downtown Houghton. “New Year’s Eve, we’ve got Tom Katalin performing...
Michigan overstock stores turn inventory glut into discount gold
Standing outside at 9 a.m. on a cold December morning, Sophie Ewing is gearing up for a treasure hunt. She is in a long line of more than 20 shoppers waiting for doors to open at a B2 bargain bins store in Grand Rapids. Every Tuesday new inventory comes to...
orangeandbluepress.com
$95 Food Assistance To be Given to Michigan Families
All Eligible Michigan Families to Receive $95 Additional Food Assistance. All eligible Michigan families are to receive another set of food assistance to continue to help with the high cost of groceries this month ahead of the holidays. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipient Michigan families, formerly known as food stamps, will receive at least $95 more in December, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced Tuesday.
UpNorthLive.com
Highest snow totals for northern Michigan
NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- With a blizzard having made its way out of northern Michigan, some may be wondering which areas were hit the hardest. The National Weather Service has provided a list of the places that received the most snow over the past few days:. ESE Mancelona - 36.7...
95.3 MNC
Three Michiana Companies named Best Places to Work in Manufacturing
Three companies in the Michiana region have been named in the Indiana Chamber’s first Best Places to Work in Manufacturing.. It’s the first list, with 14 companies being recognized. Locally, Wag’n Tails Mobile Conversions in Granger, MCP USA Inc, in Portage, and Lippert in Elkhart each earned a...
Michigan had more deaths than births for 2nd straight year
For the second straight year, Michigan had more people die than people born, according to data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Did you know these Christmas movies were made in Michigan?
Did you know that Michigan has been the host of several Christmas films?
MetroTimes
Meijer stores are pure chaos as Michigan braces for snowstorm [PHOTOS]
There are only a few days left before Christmas, and while most of America is preparing itself for holiday festivities, Michigan is preparing itself for its first snowstorm of the year. And nothing says “Michigan blizzard” like panic-shopping at Meijer. From long checkout lines to bare shelves, Michiganders...
