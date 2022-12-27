ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Michigan

Known as the Great Lake State, Michigan is a beautiful state bounded by giant lakes. The dense forests and rugged mountains of the Upper Peninsula make the ideal habitat for wildlife, including a fair number of black bears. Every year, hunters venture out into the state’s wild landscape to hunt these magnificent predators. Keep reading to discover the largest bear ever caught in Michigan!
MICHIGAN STATE
UPMATTERS

Guy Fieri tabs this northern Wisconsin diner as best restaurant in state

MASON, Wis. (WFRV) – Known for his spiked hair and sunglasses, Guy Fieri is spilling his secrets about the best restaurant in Wisconsin. According to the King of Flavortown, Delta Diner in Mason is Guy Fieri’s favorite restaurant in the state of Wisconsin. Delta Diner is everything you’d...
MASON, WI
WLUC

2022 in Review: Upper Michigan’s economy

It was a year of economic developments as Upper Michigan continues to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic. In Iron Mountain, the Continental Cup returned to Pine Mountain thanks to major investments. And in Gogebic County, the Copper Peak ski jump was awarded $20 million in state money to fund renovations.
GOGEBIC COUNTY, MI
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Snowiest Place in Michigan

One of the most picturesque states to visit year-round is probably Michigan. This state offers a wide range of outdoor pursuits and tourist attractions in the summer, but it may get very snowy there in the winter. In fact, one of the snowiest communities in Michigan is Houghton. Houghton is among the coldest and snowiest places in the US, with an annual average snowfall of approximately 202 inches. It is most certainly the snowiest place in Michigan! Let’s learn more about what this frigid city has to offer.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Did the Snow Live Up to the Hype?

As early as Dec. 20, alerts were issued for Winter Storm Watches, and many of us in Northern Michigan were getting prepared to be snowed in for the holiday weekend. After the long weekend, we are now gathering all the details of how much snow fell. Plenty of snow fell...
MICHIGAN STATE
seehafernews.com

Sheboygan Man Among Recent Batch of Governor Evers Pardons

Governor Tony Evers has pardoned another batch of 171 Wisconsinites previously convicted of a crime, and one of them is a Sheboygan man. Bryon Backman had sold marijuana to an undercover police officer 20 years ago and has served his sentence. Backman has no other cases on CCAP and is...
WISCONSIN STATE
WLUC

2022 in Review: Upper Michigan’s community

In 2022, Upper Michigan proved once again why our community is Someplace Special!. Bates Township native Nick Baumgartner took home the gold medal in the Winter Olympics for Team USA. The 40-year-old gave back to the community by visiting schools across the U.P. sharing his story of perseverance. Here at...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
orangeandbluepress.com

$95 Food Assistance To be Given to Michigan Families

All Eligible Michigan Families to Receive $95 Additional Food Assistance. All eligible Michigan families are to receive another set of food assistance to continue to help with the high cost of groceries this month ahead of the holidays. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipient Michigan families, formerly known as food stamps, will receive at least $95 more in December, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced Tuesday.
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Highest snow totals for northern Michigan

NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- With a blizzard having made its way out of northern Michigan, some may be wondering which areas were hit the hardest. The National Weather Service has provided a list of the places that received the most snow over the past few days:. ESE Mancelona - 36.7...
MICHIGAN STATE
95.3 MNC

Three Michiana Companies named Best Places to Work in Manufacturing

Three companies in the Michiana region have been named in the Indiana Chamber’s first Best Places to Work in Manufacturing.. It’s the first list, with 14 companies being recognized. Locally, Wag’n Tails Mobile Conversions in Granger, MCP USA Inc, in Portage, and Lippert in Elkhart each earned a...
GRANGER, IN
MetroTimes

Meijer stores are pure chaos as Michigan braces for snowstorm [PHOTOS]

There are only a few days left before Christmas, and while most of America is preparing itself for holiday festivities, Michigan is preparing itself for its first snowstorm of the year. And nothing says “Michigan blizzard” like panic-shopping at Meijer. From long checkout lines to bare shelves, Michiganders...
MICHIGAN STATE

