Yakima, WA

94.5 KATS

Where Can You Find the Best Burger in Town? 15 Restaurants Picked By Locals

HUNGRY YET? LET'S TALK ABOUT WHERE TO FIND THE BEST BURGERS IN YAKIMA VALLEY. A friend of mine asked me if I was free for lunch and wanted to know what food I was craving. I thought about my favorite lunch options: Mexican food, spicy Pad Thai, and burgers. I went with burgers. I haven’t had a good burger in Yakima Valley in a long time, so when my friend asked me where I wanted to grab a burger I asked for this place*! (see below)
YAKIMA, WA
94.5 KATS

5 Restaurants I’d Love to See in Yakima in 2023

With most making New Year's resolutions there are also those hopes and dreams for your surroundings in 2023 as well. Though Yakima has no lack of options for dining establishments here's a list of restaurants I'd love to see come to Yakima in the following year. Let's hope we see...
YAKIMA, WA
94.5 KATS

Don’t Miss Free Crafts for the Kids at Yakima Valley Libraries

Searching for a Free Activity for the Kids in the Yakima Valley?. The Yakima Valley Libraries have got you covered, make sure to follow their social media so you don't miss out on any of the upcoming events, the free activity offerings have been going on the entire winter break and are about to wrap up.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Remains of Lucian Munguia found in Yakima River

YAKIMA, Wash.- The remains of Lucian Munguia have been found in Yakima County. On December 29 Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies responded to reports of a body in the Yakima River near the Yakima Valley Highway and Burke Road. According to a Yakima Police press release skeletal remains were recovered at...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
94.5 KATS

Craving Brunch for the New Year? Find 3 Yakima Spots to Celebrate

Want to Celebrate New Years' Eve and Day with Brunch in the Yakima Valley?. There's nothing like feasting with your favorite people while toasting to the future and wishing the past farewell. We are a handful of days away from the New Year and if you're craving a delicious brunch in the Yakima Valley, below are seven different spots offering up the goods.
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

Selah PD: Injury accident near McDonalds now cleared

SELAH, Wash. -- Crews have cleared an injury accident near McDonalds and Riverview Ave. in Selah, according to the Selah Police Department. In a Facebook post, they say Selah PD and the Selah Fire Department were on the scene. Selah police advised that traffic going into Selah was backed up.
SELAH, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Community mourns with Mungia family

YAKIMA, Wash. – After over three months of searching for five-year-old Lucian Mungia, the Yakima and Washington community join the family in mourning their loss. Throughout the entire saga, the community has been helping the family in any capacity possible. From spreading flyers around towns, to joining the search parties, there has been no shortage of community help.
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Collision backs up traffic headed to Selah

SELAH, Wash. – First responders are currently on scene at a collision near the McDonalds on S 1st Street and Riverview Ave, according to a post from the Selah Police Department. It is unknown at this time how many people are involved, but injuries have been confirmed. Traffic is...
SELAH, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Wanted man causes SWAT standoff on 6th Ave in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. - UPDATE: 10:23 p.m. The man is now in custody. YPD's public information officer, Yvette Inzunza, said there were no injuries. He was wanted for child rape and unlawful firearm possession, according to Captain Shawn Boyle. SWAT was on the phone with the suspect for an hour negotiating before he came out.
YAKIMA, WA
KXLY

Another round of snow Thursday evening into Friday morning! – Emily

SPOKANE, Wash. — We’ll see some quiet conditions for Thursday evening, but we have snow on the way. Two to three inches in Spokane and surrounding areas. Mountains and higher benches could see five to seven inches. We’ll see this start late Thursday night and continue into Friday morning. After 11 a.m., that snow will transition to rain and continue through the early afternoon hours. Expect winter weather disruptions if traveling- all mountain passes will be impacted by this snow event. Freezing rain is possible tonight between Yakima, Tri-Cities, Moses Lake, and Ritzville. We’re up to about 39 degrees by Friday afternoon. The warmer temps will last through the New Year’s Day holiday with dry conditions! – Emily Blume, in for Kris Crocker.
SPOKANE, WA
NEWStalk 870

Melting Snow, Downed Lines Lead To Tri-Cities Street Closures

(Kennewick, WA) -- Melting snow has led to several washouts along area roads. Benton County says they had to close a part of C Williams Road near Locust Grove Road; Reese Road between Travis Road and Plymouth Road; Cemetery Road between Badger Canyon Road and Travis Road; and Badger Canyon Road near Sellards Road. A time for reopening has not been posted at this time.
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

5 people survive cabin explosion, fire in Easton

EASTON, Wash. – Five people are expected to be okay after a cabin explosion and fire in western Kittitas County Monday. Fire crews from Kittitas County Fire Districts 3 and 7 responded, as well as first responders from Medic 931, Medic 991 and the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office. District 7 brought its tracked SxS, a vehicle designed to get through...
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
Mega 99.3

You Can Still Fly out of Yakima and Land in These Cities on the Same Day

I travel. A lot. I find myself flying out of town around 12 times a year. Sometimes once a month, other times maybe even twice a month but I'm finding myself driving to Tri-Cities more and more to fly out of town ever since Yakima dropped to once inconvenient flight daily. Flying out in the afternoon means it doesn't connect to much in the same day. It also means flying back to Yakima will have you waking up extra early in whatever town you're in to get back in time for the one flight from Seattle back home. It doesn't mean the end of the world, though, as there are still several towns that you can fly out of Yakima's amazing airport for the sake of convenience and arrive where ever you're going in the same day. Sure, some of these flights having you landing at your destination near midnight but it's better than having to sleep at the airport.
YAKIMA, WA
kpq.com

Woman Rescued From Ice Cold Pond Near Cle Elum

A Cle Elum area woman is safe after being rescued from a pond on her property with icy cold water. Deputies say the woman used a dingy to scoot across 50 feet of ice to reach an animal she thought was injured, but when reaching open water in middle of the pond, could not get back onto the ice to scoot back to shore.
CLE ELUM, WA
ifiberone.com

Coroner: Woman found dead outside of Wenatchee motel was not killed by cold weather; body identified

WENATCHEE - After initially reporting that a woman “froze to death” outside a motel in Wenatchee, KPQ now reports that she didn’t die from exposure to cold temperatures. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris told the radio station that 63-year-old Ivy Medina was not frozen after dying in front of the Downtown Inn on Wenatchee Avenue on Christmas morning.
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

More Clarification On Woman Found Dead At Wenatchee Hotel

There's more clarification about a woman who was found dead early Christmas morning at the Downtown Inn in Wenatchee. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris says she was not frozen, as was originally reported. "Her sweatshirt was frozen because she was on the ground in the snow," said Harris. "And then,...
WENATCHEE, WA
