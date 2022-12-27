Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Long John Silver’s Sells Expired Food, Floor covered in Mice Droppings, Mold - Employee of Indiana Location ClaimsTy D.Clarksville, IN
Shortage of pharmacists causing problems for patients in LouisvilleEdy ZooLouisville, KY
In TikTok Video, Long John Silver’s Employee Alleges Expired, Unsanitary Food is Served to Customers. Company Responds.Joel EisenbergClarksville, IN
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Home to the Biggest Burger in Kentucky, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-WorthyTravel MavenJeffersontown, KY
Related
WHAS 11
8 people injured after SUV crashes into bar, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after eight people were hurt early Saturday morning, when an SUV crashed into a Clifton-area bar. Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) says around 3:30 a.m., officers responded to a call of a vehicle colliding with a building in the 2200 block of Frankfort Avenue.
WLKY.com
Cold case charges: Man indicted 6 years after couple found dead in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department has secured an indictment in a cold case from 2016. A Bardstown couple was found shot to death inside a vehicle in Louisville's Beechmont neighborhood more than six years ago. The victims were Linda Leslie, 27, and Julian Ramirez, 32. They...
LMPD: Man, juvenile injured at Kentucky Expo Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) are investigating after a shooting took place in the west wing of the Kentucky Expo Center. On Saturday around 10:30 a.m., LMPD responded to a call in the 900 block of Phillips Lane of a shooting were officers located two victims. Officers...
Wave 3
Man in hospital after shooting in the Fairgrounds
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Fairgrounds Friday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3400 block of Newburg Road around 3:30p.m. When officials arrived, they located a man that...
WLKY.com
Man charged with attempted murder of police officer in Douglass Hills neighborhood
DOUGLASS HILLS, Ky. — A man is being charged with attempted murder of a police officer after allegedly trying to hit police and others with his car in the Douglass Hills neighborhood. William Judy was arrested on Wednesday after police responded to a domestic dispute in the 500 block...
wdrb.com
KSP: Raywick man arrested after body of Elizabethtown man found on his property
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man from Raywick, Kentucky, has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 56-year-old man from Elizabethtown. On Dec. 23, Kentucky State Police received a complaint of a missing person in Marion County. KSP was told by family members that Kevin Elder was last...
Police arrest Kentucky man allegedly involved in fatal hit-and-run on Christmas Day
OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — Police have found the man allegedly involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Oldham County on Christmas Day. According to court documents, Oldham County Police (OCPD) arrested 58-year-old Gerald Rath of Crestwood just after 9 p.m. Wednesday night. Rath was charged with leaving the scene of...
WIBC.com
Two Men Arrested For Fatal Shooting In Madison
MADISON, Ind. — A man was shot and killed in Madison Thursday evening, and the two men accused in the killing are preliminarily charged with murder. State police say three men got into a fight outside a factory in the Jefferson County city. It’s unclear what the fight was about but troopers say Justin Hall, 34 of Madison, was shot after things escalated. He was dead when police officers got there.
Wave 3
8 injured after SUV crashes into Louisville restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Eight people were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after an SUV crashed into a restaurant in the Clifton neighborhood. Around 3:30 a.m., officers were called to the 2200 block of Frankfort Avenue on reports of a crash, according to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
'It may be down, but it's not down enough': Victims' parents react to Louisville 2022 homicide rates
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With just one day left of the year, Louisville Metro Police released the city's homicide rates. According to the report, 160 people were killed in 2022, which is a drop from last year's total of 188 people. However, it's about the same as in 2020, when 161 people were killed.
wdrb.com
5 years of Kentucky State Police investigating most officer shootings leaves transparency, efficiency concerns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Elizabethtown, Kentucky, police officer Detrick Cooper didn't arrive at Lakecrest Apartments on Dec. 11, 2021, to investigate a man sitting in a vehicle. Nonetheless, when Cooper noticed a gray Toyota Corolla with a decal in the place of a rear license plate, he grew suspicious. The...
Man attempting to cross I-65 struck, killed by semi
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — A pedestrian was killed while trying to cross I-65 in Clark County, according to Indiana State Police. Troopers responded to the area surrounding the 2.5 mile marker of I-65 South around 8:30 p.m. Thursday. Investigators believed the man was trying to run across the southbound lanes when he was hit by […]
wdrb.com
KSP: 91-year-old woman dies in collision with semi in Breckinridge County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 91-year-old woman from Cloverport, Kentucky, died after crashing her vehicle into a semi Wednesday evening in Breckinridge County. According to Kentucky State Police, officers responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of U.S. 60 and Kentucky 144. The preliminary investigation showed that Marian Novak...
wdrb.com
Police arrest La Grange man for fatal hit-and-run crash on Christmas Day in Oldham County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Oldham County made an arrest in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash near Buckner on Christmas Day. According to court documents, 58-year-old Gerald Rath, of La Grange, was arrested by officers with the Oldham County Police Department just before 9 p.m. Wednesday. Police said...
Wave 3
Man in hospital after shooting in Shawnee neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood Thursday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 5:30p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3800 block of Jewell Avenue. When officers arrived on scene they found...
Wave 3
‘It’s against the law’: Louisville police urge not to fire guns celebrating New Year’s
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is warning city residents to not fire guns to celebrate New Year’s. In a video released by LMPD on Friday, Lt. Col. Steve Healey said there has been a rise in gunfire over the New Year’s holiday over the years.
WLKY.com
2 injured in Valley Station parking lot shooting, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people were injured after a shooting in a parking lot in Valley Station Wednesday afternoon. Louisville Metro Police Department said that around 1:30 p.m., they responded to calls of a shooting in the 10300 block of Dixie Highway. Police said that they were told several...
'He was such a kind person': Kentucky man killed in hit-and-run on Christmas Day
OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — The family of a beloved La Grange man killed in a hit-and-run on Christmas Day is trying to come to terms with entering the new year without him. But, loved ones say they're feeling a sense of relief now that there's been an arrest in the case.
Shooting at Valley Station funeral home disrupts services
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a shooting on Dixie Highway left two people injured Wednesday afternoon. Update: A previous version of this story said the mail carrier was shot. This is inaccurate, the mail carrier was injured by debris from the shooting. According to a...
wdrb.com
UPDATE: Missing 3-year-old girl from Bashford Manor neighborhood found safe
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are asking for help in locating a missing 3-year-old girl. According to Louisville Metro Police, Layla Mudahangarwa is missing from the 3300 block of Bass Creek Drive. That's in the Bashford Manor neighborhood. Police say she was last seen with multi-colored beads in her hair,...
WHAS11
Louisville, KY
25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Louisville local newshttps://www.whas11.com/
Comments / 1