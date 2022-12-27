ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHAS 11

8 people injured after SUV crashes into bar, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after eight people were hurt early Saturday morning, when an SUV crashed into a Clifton-area bar. Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) says around 3:30 a.m., officers responded to a call of a vehicle colliding with a building in the 2200 block of Frankfort Avenue.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: Man, juvenile injured at Kentucky Expo Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) are investigating after a shooting took place in the west wing of the Kentucky Expo Center. On Saturday around 10:30 a.m., LMPD responded to a call in the 900 block of Phillips Lane of a shooting were officers located two victims. Officers...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man in hospital after shooting in the Fairgrounds

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Fairgrounds Friday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3400 block of Newburg Road around 3:30p.m. When officials arrived, they located a man that...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WIBC.com

Two Men Arrested For Fatal Shooting In Madison

MADISON, Ind. — A man was shot and killed in Madison Thursday evening, and the two men accused in the killing are preliminarily charged with murder. State police say three men got into a fight outside a factory in the Jefferson County city. It’s unclear what the fight was about but troopers say Justin Hall, 34 of Madison, was shot after things escalated. He was dead when police officers got there.
MADISON, IN
Wave 3

8 injured after SUV crashes into Louisville restaurant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Eight people were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after an SUV crashed into a restaurant in the Clifton neighborhood. Around 3:30 a.m., officers were called to the 2200 block of Frankfort Avenue on reports of a crash, according to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
LOUISVILLE, KY
FOX59

Man attempting to cross I-65 struck, killed by semi

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — A pedestrian was killed while trying to cross I-65 in Clark County, according to Indiana State Police. Troopers responded to the area surrounding the 2.5 mile marker of I-65 South around 8:30 p.m. Thursday. Investigators believed the man was trying to run across the southbound lanes when he was hit by […]
CLARK COUNTY, IN
Wave 3

Man in hospital after shooting in Shawnee neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood Thursday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 5:30p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3800 block of Jewell Avenue. When officers arrived on scene they found...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

2 injured in Valley Station parking lot shooting, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people were injured after a shooting in a parking lot in Valley Station Wednesday afternoon. Louisville Metro Police Department said that around 1:30 p.m., they responded to calls of a shooting in the 10300 block of Dixie Highway. Police said that they were told several...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Shooting at Valley Station funeral home disrupts services

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a shooting on Dixie Highway left two people injured Wednesday afternoon. Update: A previous version of this story said the mail carrier was shot. This is inaccurate, the mail carrier was injured by debris from the shooting. According to a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville, KY
25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville local news

 https://www.whas11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy