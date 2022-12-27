Bonnie L. Birchfield, age 69 of Plain City, passed away Tuesday morning December 27, 2022 at Dublin Methodist Hospital. She was born February 18, 1953 in Columbus, Ohio to Callis “Top” and Elizabeth Naoma (Hay) Moore. Bonnie retired from Dublin City Schools after 31 years. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her son: Johnny L. Birchfield – 2006; and sister: Carol Shoemaker. Survived by her loving husband of 53 years: John D. Birchfield; daughter: Sheila Birchfield; grandchildren: Drake Birchfield, Aerial (John) Weiner, Blake Wilson; siblings: Letta (Denver) Seagraves, and Callis Moore, Jr.; and best friend since 2nd grade: Chris Kinney. The family will receive friends Tuesday January 3, 2023 from 9-11am at Ferguson Funeral Home, Plain City where the funeral will be held immediately following at 11am. Please visit fergusonfuneralhomeinc.com to share a special memory.

