Carolyn Faye Kincaid
Carolyn Faye Kincaid, 85 of Richwood, died Wednesday evening December 28, 2022 at the Prestige Gardens in Marysville. She was born October 18, 1937 in Ansted, West Virginia to the late Charles and Sally (Crist) Davis. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Kincaid, they were married in March of 1959 and he died July 4, 2021. She was also predeceased by siblings, Charles, Edward Ray, Doris Legg, Edna Jane Davis and Loretta Kincaid.
Floyd A. Madison
Floyd A. Madison, 73 of LaRue, died Monday December 26, 2022 at his home. He was born August 22,1949 in Kenton to the late Floyd Q. and Nova Katherine (Johnson) Madison. Floyd worked at the Whirlpool Corporation in Marion for over 40 years until he retired. He served in the US Army as well as Vietnam. Floyd was a member of the VFW Post # 7201 in Marion.
Bonnie L. Birchfield
Bonnie L. Birchfield, age 69 of Plain City, passed away Tuesday morning December 27, 2022 at Dublin Methodist Hospital. She was born February 18, 1953 in Columbus, Ohio to Callis “Top” and Elizabeth Naoma (Hay) Moore. Bonnie retired from Dublin City Schools after 31 years. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her son: Johnny L. Birchfield – 2006; and sister: Carol Shoemaker. Survived by her loving husband of 53 years: John D. Birchfield; daughter: Sheila Birchfield; grandchildren: Drake Birchfield, Aerial (John) Weiner, Blake Wilson; siblings: Letta (Denver) Seagraves, and Callis Moore, Jr.; and best friend since 2nd grade: Chris Kinney. The family will receive friends Tuesday January 3, 2023 from 9-11am at Ferguson Funeral Home, Plain City where the funeral will be held immediately following at 11am. Please visit fergusonfuneralhomeinc.com to share a special memory.
‘Climbers Dispatch Pioneers, 44-33
PLAIN CITY – Jonathan Alder dropped a 44-33 decision to Urbana in a Central Buckeye Conference-crossover boys varsity basketball game Tuesday at JAHS. Urbana jumped out to a 17-12 lead after the first quarter and kept the Pioneers at arm’s length thereafter, holding the lead the rest of the way as the two teams combined to score a total of just 21 points the second and third quarters.
Bucks Bursting To Bust Bulldogs
UNION COUNTY – New Year’s Eve celebrations? When the Buckeyes are on TV in the college football playoffs, pointy hats and glitter don’t cut it. Bah and humbug on the turning of the page on the calendar, except of course for the adult beverages. New Year’s Eves come and go every year about this time, but the Bucks getting a legit shot at winning a national championship? Perspective is everything.
ODOT Sends Aid To New York
COLUMBUS – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that he has dispatched support from the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) to aid in emergency snow removal efforts in the state of New York following the deadly Christmas-weekend blizzard. A convoy of 28 ODOT workers, 12 tandem dump trucks, two utility...
Council To Discuss Public Improvements To Old Kroger Site
MARYSVILLE –the Marysville City Council will conduct a work session at the Police and Court Facility, 1250 W. 5th St. Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at 6 p.m. The Council open up the meeting with its annual reorganizations, which takes place at the first meeting of every year, where committee assignments are announced, and the officers of President and Vice-President of Council are elected.
