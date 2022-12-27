Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
TERRY W. STIFFLER, 70
Terry W. Stiffler, 70, of Penn Run, PA died on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Indiana Regional Medical Center in Indiana, PA. The son of Alvin C. and Ellen “Jane” (Dishong) Stiffler, he was born on June 22, 1952 in Spangler, PA. Terry was a Marion Center High School graduate of 1970. He attended courses in Criminology at IUP.
VERA JEAN MURPHY, 81
Vera Jean (Lauer) Murphy, 81, of Blairsville, passed away on Tuesday December 27, 2022 at the Communities at Indian Haven in Indiana. Born in Ebensburg on February 25, 1941, Vera was the daughter of the late Merle and Mary (Dishart) Lauer. A graduate of Central Cambria High School, Vera spent the majority of her adult life in Blairsville. She was a devoted wife and mother to her three boys. Mrs. Murphy was an active member of St. Simon and Jude Catholic Church, participating in the women’s choir. Vera enjoyed crafts, cooking, working in her gardens and making the family house a home. She was known best as “Grammy” to her grandchildren. Blessed with a lovely singing voice and a great sense of humor, she freely shared both.
DOUG CRAIG, 44
Douglas Paul Craig, 44 of Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 in his home. Born on September 18, 1978 in Youngstown, Ohio to the late Karen Craig, he graduated from Brookfield High School in 1996. Doug moved to the Indiana area in the early 2000’s and worked at...
JAY SHAFFER, 87
Jay L. Shaffer, 87, of Indiana, passed away Tuesday, December 26th, 2022, while at the Communities at Indian Haven. Jay was the middle son of Torrance B. and Grace Coy Shaffer, he was born April 6th, 1935, in Penn Run, Pa. He attended High School through the 9th grade then went to work for his father and grandfather on the family farm, fruit orchards and greenhouse. That farm is now underwater and referred to as Yellow Creek State Park. He then continued his high school education at Indiana Area High School and graduated in 1953. Jay earned Varsity letters in football and track, both in high school and college and in his senior year of high school he was the fastest runner in Indiana County in the 100 yard dash.
NATIONAL, STATE GAS PRICE AVERAGES GO UP WHILE INDIANA’S GOES DOWN
As we enter the New Year, the national and statewide gas price averages are going up. Across the United States is $3.19 a gallon, up $0.10 from last week. However it is 30 cents lower than last month, and 9 cents below last year’s average. Pennsylvania’s average this morning...
ROBERT DUFF, SR., 94
Robert E. Duff, Sr., 94, of Blairsville, PA (Derry Twp.) passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at home. The son of Russell and Florence (Leonard) Duff, he was born May 26, 1928 in Export, PA. Mr. Duff graduated from Franklin Regional High School, Class of 1946 and served in...
CONNIE KERLEY, 64
Connie D. (Jones) Kerley, 64, of Indiana, PA passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, in the Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana. The daughter of William A. Jones II and Margaret M. (Hilty) Jones, she was born on June 13, 1958 in Indiana, PA. Connie graduated from Blairsville High School,...
FIRST RESPONDERS HAVE A BUSY FRIDAY
Indiana County First responders had a very busy day on Friday. Along with a physical rescue that required Homer City and Indiana fire departments to assist with extrication of a trauma patient that happened Friday morning, Homer City Fire Department and Citizens’ Ambulance were called back out for another physical rescue at 11:22 a.m. along Twolick Farm Lane.
MORE DETAILS RELEASED ON THURSDAY ACCIDENT IN INDIANA BOROUGH
More details were released concerning an accident on Thursday in Indiana borough. Police Chief Justin Shawl said the accident happened at 7:32 p.m. and the 1000 block of Philadelphia street involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. During the investigation, it was discovered Michael Ream was driving a pickup truck and pulling out from a parking lot on to Philadelphia Street. He collided at low speed with Jacqueline McCullough, who was pushing a bicycle on the sidewalk.
FLU CASE NUMBERS CONTINUE TO SPIKE IN INDIANA COUNTY AND PENNSYLVANIA
The Pennsylvania Department of Health has released the latest round of influenza statistics within the state, and the number of cases has once again taken a dramatic spike. The statewide numbers show that another 43,819 flu cases were reported over the last week which ended on Christmas Eve. This brings the total of cases in the state to 144,023. 140,871 of those cases are type A flu, with 3007 cases type B, and 145 cases classified as unknown.
VEHICLE CRASH REPORTED IN INDIANA BOROUGH
Indiana Borough police, Indiana firefighters and Citizens’ Ambulance were called out for a reported vehicle accident on Philadelphia Street in Indiana Borough last night. Indiana County 911 reported the accident happened at 7:34 p.m. Indiana fire Association officials say the accident happened in the 1000 block of Philadelphia Street, as a bike and a car collided. Fire officials also said that the person riding the bike walked away from the scene.
LONGTIME CHERRY HILL TOWNSHIP SUPERVISOR PASSES AWAY
A long time Cherry Hill Township supervisor has passed away. Terry W. Stifler passed away Thursday at the age of 70. He was in the middle of a six-year term as a member of the township supervisors board, and had served in that capacity for 37 years. While he was on the Board of supervisors, he was also a great supporter of the fire department, according to Cherry Hill Township Fire Chief Jody Rainey.
MARION CENTER STUDENT SET TO PERFORM AT PITTSBURGH’S FIRST NIGHT
A Marion Center student is getting ready to perform tomorrow night as part of Pittsburgh’s First Night celebration. It was announced last week that Maddie Buffone, a senior at Marion Center high School, will perform at the Pittsburgh cultural trust’s annual New Year’s Eve celebration. The chance to perform was the top prize in this year’s Williams sing-off. Buffone talked about how she heard about the contest and how she entered.
DETAILS ANNOUNCED INTO METH INVESTIGATION IN CENTER TOWNSHIP
State Police have announced details about a meth manufacturing investigation in Center Township. Troopers say they were notified about the operation at 10:52 a.m. on December 18th. Troopers went to a residence at 1912 Route 56 East to investigate, and found precursors to the manufacture of methamphetamine through the one pot method. Troopers discovered in a search of the home a spent one pot and other items used in the manufacture of meth. The State Police Clandestine Laboratory Response Team was called out to the scene and inventoried and collected the evidence without incident.
PHYSICAL RESCUE CALL SENDS SEVERAL FIRST RESPONDERS TO CENTER TOWNSHIP
Several first responders were busy this morning with a physical rescue call. Indiana County 911 initially dispatched Homer City Fire Department to assist with Citizens’ Ambulance around 7:22 a.m. for a physical rescue along 9th Street in Center Township. Initial reports say it was to extricate a trauma patient. Fire crews were then dispatched to set up a landing zone a couple minutes later.
PSP REPORTS: THEFT, PLUMVILLE CRASH
State Police have released information about a theft that happened along Lions Health camp Road in Armstrong Township earlier this month. Troopers say that between December 1st and 13th, an unnamed 42-year-old woman from McIntyre unlawfully took a propane heater from where she lived after losing the home in a tax sale to a woman from Penn Run. The value of the heater is $500.
THREE CHARGED IN CONNECTION WITH FIGHT DUE IN COURT TODAY
As we get closer to the New Year, Indiana County’s Court schedule is offering a light day of activity, with three preliminary hearings on the schedule. The three people who are set for a preliminary hearing today are all charged in the same case from October of this year. Court documents show that 23-year-old Tyrone Thomas III, 24 year old Marissa Moore, and 25-year-old Shane Domino, all of Indiana, are charged in connection with a fight that happened on October 17th of this year. Indiana Borough Police officers were called out to the 00 block of South Coulter Avenue around 1:47 in the morning for a report of a fight among a group of people. All three are charged with misdemeanor simple assault and disorderly conduct along with summary harassment, while Moore faces additional charges of misdemeanor resisting arrest and summary public drunkenness.
TWO STOLEN CARS IN BLAIRSVILLE BOROUGH FOUND
Two stolen cars in Blairsville Borough Tuesday night were found over the last 24 hours. Blairsville Borough Police Chief Lou Sacco said that a white Nissan Murano was found this morning in a driveway along the 100 block of West Chestnut Street. The car was initially reported stolen from a home, also along West Chestnut Street, around 11:41 p.m. Tuesday night.
TOURNAMENT ACTION HEATS UP
Indiana fell to Bethel Park, 62-56 in basketball tournament action at Latrobe yesterday. Eve Fiala scored 17 points to lead Indiana, with Katie Kovalchick adding 13 and Bella Antonacci scoring 11. In a championship matchup of Heritage Conference schools at the Central Cambria tournament, undefeated Portage outscored Penns Manor, 57-34....
IUP BASKETBALL TEAMS REMAIN PERFECT
At the college level, IUP’s men’s and women’s basketball teams remain perfect with wins yesterday over Millersville. Jack Benedict, the voice of the Crimson Hawks, reports.
