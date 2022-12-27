Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Malik Heath, Ole Miss WR, announces plans for 2023 season
Malik Heath’s college football journey began in junior college before his transfer to Mississippi State for a pair of seasons, followed by his time with Ole Miss in 2022. The Rebels wide receiver will now turn his attention to the NFL Draft. He made the announcement on his Twitter account on Friday:
saturdaydownsouth.com
Miles Battle, former Ole Miss CB, announces Pac-12 transfer destination
Miles Battle, a wide receiver who moved to cornerback at Ole Miss, has announced his transfer destination. Battle shared on social media that he committed to Utah. He finished his 5th season with the Rebels, and has another season of eligibility remaining. Battle was a 4-star wide receiver recruit when...
Former Ole Miss Quarterback Luke Altmyer Announces Transfer Destination
Former Ole Miss quarterback Luke Altmyer committed to Illinois on Thursday. Altmyer, who completed 28 of 54 passes in two seasons with the Rebels, confirmed his decision by posting a photo wearing a Fighting Illini jersey on Twitter. The four-star recruit ended his first season by recording 174 yards, a...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Zach Evans, Ole Miss RB, reportedly makes decision on 2023 season
Zach Evans, the Ole Miss RB, has reportedly made a decision on his plans for the 2023 season. Pete Thamel of ESPN reported that Evans will declare for the NFL Draft after he ran for 936 yards and 9 touchdowns for the Rebels this season. Evans had 8 carries for 37 yards and a touchdown in the Texas Bowl against Texas Tech earlier this week.
Daily Mississippian
Three takeaways from Ole Miss’ Texas Bowl loss to Texas Tech
Ole Miss traveled to Houston to take on Texas Tech in the TaxAct Texas Bowl, and the Red Raiders sent the Rebels into the offseason with a loss. Texas Tech and first-year head coach Joey McGuire bested Lane Kiffin and his squad 42-25, and after this loss, it will be interesting to monitor the changes and development of this team going into 2023.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Troy Brown, star senior Ole Miss LB, ejected from Texas Bowl
Troy Brown was ejected from Ole Miss’ Texas Bowl matchup against Texas Tech for targeting early in the first half. He laid a hit on sliding Texas Tech quarterback Tyler Shough that resulted in his ejection. That’s a huge blow to the Rebels’ defense early in this one....
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ole Miss to honor Mike Leach in Texas Bowl with helmet patch
Ole Miss and Mississippi State are staunch rivals but the passing of Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach brought the two teams — and the college football world in its entirety — together. Ahead of the Texas Bowl matchup against none other than Leach’s former team, the Texas Tech...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Texas Tech LB, head coach respond to Lane Kiffin’s accusations that Red Raider spit on Ole Miss player, used slur
After Wednesday night’s Texas Bowl between Ole Miss and Texas Tech, accusations were leveled against a Red Raider player. Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin said an opposing player spit at one of his own players and used a racial slur. On Thursday, Texas Tech and head coach Joey...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Rapid Reaction: Ole Miss struggles with 4th-down conversions, falls to Texas Tech in Texas Bowl
Rapid Reactions Presented by — It was clear from the first quarter that Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels weren’t going to punt on Wednesday night in the Texas Bowl against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Kiffin is one of the most-aggressive fourth-down coaches in the entire...
Kiffin: Texas Tech player spit, possibly used racial slur during Ole Miss loss in Texas Bowl
Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin said a Texas Tech player spit on one of his players and possibly used a racial slur Wednesday night in the Texas Bowl. A scrum between the teams came after Ole Miss’ Dayton Wade fumbled early in the fourth quarter and Texas Tech recovered. There was pushing and shoving between players and Ole Miss player Jordan Watkins was given a personal foul penalty.
Are changes coming to the Ole Miss football staff after late-season collapse?
Are changes on the way for the Ole Miss football program? The Rebels lost five of their last six games after starting the season 7-0 and reaching as high as the nation's No. 7 ranking. Then the collapse. It was a loud thud that culminated Wednesday night in the Tax...
mississippifreepress.org
Addiction to Over-the-Counter Tianeptine Lands Corinth Businessman in Rehab
Booneville, Miss., resident John Doe (not his real name), 25, vaguely remembers what happened in 2021 when a gas-station employee told him to “try this new thing.” Doe told the Mississippi Free Press on Dec. 16, 2022, that he later purchased Pegasus, the product’s name. It contains Tianeptine, a chemical substance that the French Society of Medical Research discovered and patented in the 1960s.
DeSoto Times Today
Smacker’s leaves you wanting to come back for more
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Dining Duo are a couple of foodies who enjoy eating out and sampling the local cuisine in the Mid-South. To ensure the reviews are unbiased and that the duo remain anonymous, their identities are masked behind their favorite comic book heroes. Smacker’s. 200 Goodman Road.
actionnews5.com
Attempted kidnapping in Germantown, Saddle Creek parking lot
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - Germantown Police Department is investigating an attempted kidnapping at Saddle Creek on Friday night. Officers responded to the scene at 8:00 p.m. on 7615 West Farmington Boulevard, according to police. Police say two male suspects physically detained a woman as she attempted to enter a vehicle...
Mississippi man charged with felony drunk driving
A Mississippi man was charged with felony Driving Under the Influence charges after officers determined he had already been convicted in three other DUI incidents. Police in Oxford arrested Bruce Cannon Jr., 40, of Lafayette County, and charged him with his fourth DUI after officers stopped Cannon for speeding on Pat Patterson Parkway on Dec. 19.
actionnews5.com
2 car crashes cause traffic delays in DeSoto Co.
DESOTO CO, Miss. (WMC) - Two car crashes in DeSoto County are bringing a delay to travelers. There is a car crash in Southaven at Interstate 55 past Pleasant Hill Road / Nesbit Road exit 284, and another in Hernando near Interstate 269. Southaven Police Department is investigating a crash...
