ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

West Virginia police warn of counterfeit cash

By Alexandra Weaver
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qRdtk_0jvrHlPy00

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Bridgeport Police Department is warning the community that people are attempting to pass prop money as real cash.

The Bridgeport Police Department posted a picture on Facebook of some of the fake cash that’s circulating and highlighted some of the differences between it and real cash. Most notably, the fake cash that’s circulating is labeled “For Motion Picture Purposes” on the front and back, and on the back, above the “Twenty Dollars” mark, there’s a banner that says “Prop Money Inc.”

Some other differences include the fact that “In God We Trust” is “In Props We Trust” on the fake money, a “Motion Picture Purposes Prop Money Ic.” seal on the front side of the bill and differences in Andrew Jackson’s face.

West Virginia man charged, allegedly shot Elks Lodge door

Many of the differences between the prop money and real money are on the center of the bills, not the edges. Use the sliders below to compare the fake money to real $20 bills.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=033c4l_0jvrHlPy00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DyUAW_0jvrHlPy00
The prop money (left) and a real $20 bill (right).
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38mvdf_0jvrHlPy00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4esSS0_0jvrHlPy00
The prop money (left) and a real $20 bill (right).

Bridgeport Police are advising people to take notice of the bills they receive to ensure they’re real. Police said some of the people trying to pass the fake bills will put markings on them to try and make them look more like real money.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

WBOY Crime Tracker

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 20

Lobbyists Crime
3d ago

We will never win the war on thugs until the court system learns most offenders can’t be rehabilitated. Who’s with me?

Reply(3)
8
Bare Shelf Biden
2d ago

That's not counterfeit money. It movie prop money. Counterfeit money looks exactly like real money.

Reply(5)
5
Dan Sullivan
2d ago

They do 20s because they are not looked at as close as 100s. I am a lifetime lithographer and can spot them a mile away. It's still a felony!! Do you want to ruin your life for a little bit of money??

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBOY 12 News

2 people stabbed at Lewis County apartment complex

WESTON, W.Va. – Law enforcement in Lewis County is investigating after two people were stabbed at an apartment complex Friday morning. Around 7:30 a.m., Friday, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, the Mountain Region Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, the West Virginia State Police and the Weston Police Department all responded to the Weston Manor […]
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Pleasants County Circuit Court files order injunction to tobacco and vape shop to stop business; issued by Pleasants County Sheriff’s Office

PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to a news release on the Pleasants County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, an Order Granting Injunction and Filing of Petition for “A Tobacco & Vape LLC” has been filed by Pleasants County Circuit Court. The court directed the Pleasants County Sheriff’s Office to serve a copy of the order to the business Thursday.
PLEASANTS COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

4 West Virginia affordable housing projects funded

FHLBank Pittsburgh, in partnership with MVB Bank Inc., awarded $1.5 million to four affordable housing projects in north central West Virginia. The awards were made possible through the 2022 funding round of FHLBank's Affordable Housing Program grants and voluntary housing initiative.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy