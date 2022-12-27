ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wibqam.com

Illinois awaits judge’s decision on SAFE-T Act

KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. — A self-imposed deadline put in place by a Kankakee County Circuit Court judge to make a ruling on the constitutionality of the SAFE-T Act arrived Wednesday, but an official ruling has yet to be made. Thomas Cunnington of the 21st Judicial Circuit Court said he...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy