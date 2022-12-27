Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Austin Chronicle
A Look Inside South Congress’ New Superstition Nightclub
Located at the former site of long-shuttered male strip club La Bare, a glimmering new Seventies-themed nightclub soft-launched with disco ball twinkle Wednesday evening. At 110 East Riverside Drive, Superstition arrives with a replica of Studio 54’s bar in the space adjacent to the former home of the Austin-American Statesman. Despite lying fallow for the better part of two decades, the property’s resurrection comes at the hands of NoCo Hospitality, the team behind the (sac)religious-themed Congress Avenue cocktail bar and nightclub, Higher Ground. The team includes Hotel Vegas, Volstead, and LoLo wine bar co-owner Charles Ferraro and Paolo Soriano, former co-owner of Rainey Street bar Reina.
This Is The Best Pancake House In Texas
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best pancake house in each state.
Top Austin Bar Owner To Open New Project
Given that the filing estimates a mid-February completion date, readers and partners can anticipate that the establishment could be running as early as Spring 2023.
dailytrib.com
2023 Llano County Junior Livestock Show is a hefty affair
See more than 200 entries during the 2023 Llano County Junior Livestock Show on Jan. 3-7 at the John L. Kuykendall Event Center and Arena, 2200 RR 152 West in Llano. One of the largest shows on record, according to officials, the event showcases livestock projects by Llano County youths across an array of categories from rabbits to heifers.
This cafe is the best pancake house in Texas & among the best in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Hotcakes, flapjacks, or pancakes, whatever you call these beautifully tasty breakfast discs, there’s one thing for sure, they’re constantly battling waffles and french toast for the top sweet spot for the most important meal of the day. But today is the day we let...
Here's Where To Find The Best Bacon Cheeseburger In Austin
Yelp has a list of the best bacon cheeseburgers in the city.
CLOSINGS: 5 Round Rock businesses that closed their doors in 2022
Long Island Deli, located in the former Little Red Wagon building at 1207 E. Palm Valley Blvd., Round Rock, closed due to issues obtaining supplies from the East Coast as well as difficulty hiring staff. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Some Round Rock businesses closed their doors permanently in 2022, for a...
6 restaurants featured this year in Pflugerville and Hutto
Iris and Paul Liu opened Amigo's BBQ Grill in 2003. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Throughout the year, Community Impact has profiled several unique restaurants and businesses serving the Central Texas area. Here are all the restaurants featured in Pflugerville and Hutto in 2022. When Mario Perez opened Mario’s Mexican Restaurant in...
Texas Is Home To 5 Of The Best Neighborhoods To Live In America
Niche compiled a list of the best neighborhoods to live in America.
postnewsgroup.com
White Teacher Fired After Telling Students His Race Was ‘Superior’
A teacher in the Pflugerville Independent School District which is located in Austin, Texas, is no longer employed by the district after a video surfaced of him saying he believes white people are “the superior” race. In the video, the unidentified white middle school teacher was captured saying,...
fox7austin.com
Another front on the way to start 2023
Another front is expected in Central Texas, and with that brings rain chances. FOX 7 Austin chief meteorologist Scott Fisher has your forecast.
Austin family pleading for return of late mother’s stolen Kia Soul
Destiny Ramirez woke up Thursday morning to find her car, which had been passed down to her from her late mother, was gone.
Texas Waffle House Erupts Into Chair-Throwing Brawl [VIDEO]
Waffle House is legendary for a few things- one, for having hangover-curing food, and two, also occasionally devolving into sheer shenanigans. Here, have a delightful Waffle House meme:. Honestly, it's not Waffle House's fault that wild things happen there- it's a by-product of being open very late and serving food...
veranda.com
8 Beautiful Wineries to Visit on Your Next Trip to Texas Hill Country
The beautiful Texas Hill Country stretches from Austin to San Antonio and is one of the south’s best weekend getaways. Travelers can expect fields overflowing with bluebonnets (the state flower of Texas), winding country roads, pristine, spring-fed swimming holes, and dozens of world-class wineries. Inspired by German roots, its burgeoning wine scene is an unexpected addition to this popular area. But with wine production in Texas predating California and more than 400 wineries statewide, perhaps it shouldn’t be a surprise.
CBS Austin
Affidavit: Georgetown mom urged daughter to escape before killed by estranged husband
A woman was allegedly killed by her estranged husband inside their Georgetown home less than half an hour after her daughter climbed out of her bedroom window to escape, according to a just released criminal affidavit. According to the court documents, the couple’s 13-year-old daughter told police that 38-year-old Ricardo...
brownwoodnews.com
Brownwood Native Spence Named 2022 Austinite of the Year
Brownwood native Roy Spence, Jr. has been named the 2022 “Austinite of the Year” by the Austin Chamber of Commerce. The annual award recognizes a leader in business and civic affairs in the Austin area. Spence grew up in Brownwood, and after graduating from Brownwood High School in...
fox7austin.com
Georgetown, Texas landmark Crockett Gardens Falls collapses
GEORGETOWN, Texas - It's the end of an era for one Central Texas landmark after the Crockett Garden Falls collapsed near Georgetown over the weekend. In just a two-mile hike toward Lake Georgetown, visitors could have found themselves at Crockett Garden Falls. "It's a really nice spot. It makes for...
2 Texas Cities Are Among The Loneliest Cities In The Country
A Chamber of Commerce report revealed which cities across the country are the loneliest.
dailytrib.com
Burnet County Jail bookings for Dec. 16-29, 2022
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Dec. 16-29, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
KSAT 12
Woman killed by car while crossing Main Street in downtown Boerne
BOERNE, Texas – A woman was hit by a car and killed Tuesday night as she attempted to cross Main Street in downtown Boerne, according to a spokesperson for the city. The victim has been identified as Sharon Gibbs, 76. According to Boerne police, Gibbs dropped off her husband...
Comments / 0