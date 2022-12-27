ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cottonwood Shores, TX

Austin Chronicle

A Look Inside South Congress’ New Superstition Nightclub

Located at the former site of long-shuttered male strip club La Bare, a glimmering new Seventies-themed nightclub soft-launched with disco ball twinkle Wednesday evening. At 110 East Riverside Drive, Superstition arrives with a replica of Studio 54’s bar in the space adjacent to the former home of the Austin-American Statesman. Despite lying fallow for the better part of two decades, the property’s resurrection comes at the hands of NoCo Hospitality, the team behind the (sac)religious-themed Congress Avenue cocktail bar and nightclub, Higher Ground. The team includes Hotel Vegas, Volstead, and LoLo wine bar co-owner Charles Ferraro and Paolo Soriano, former co-owner of Rainey Street bar Reina.
AUSTIN, TX
dailytrib.com

2023 Llano County Junior Livestock Show is a hefty affair

See more than 200 entries during the 2023 Llano County Junior Livestock Show on Jan. 3-7 at the John L. Kuykendall Event Center and Arena, 2200 RR 152 West in Llano. One of the largest shows on record, according to officials, the event showcases livestock projects by Llano County youths across an array of categories from rabbits to heifers.
LLANO COUNTY, TX
postnewsgroup.com

White Teacher Fired After Telling Students His Race Was ‘Superior’

A teacher in the Pflugerville Independent School District which is located in Austin, Texas, is no longer employed by the district after a video surfaced of him saying he believes white people are “the superior” race. In the video, the unidentified white middle school teacher was captured saying,...
AUSTIN, TX
Talk 1340

Texas Waffle House Erupts Into Chair-Throwing Brawl [VIDEO]

Waffle House is legendary for a few things- one, for having hangover-curing food, and two, also occasionally devolving into sheer shenanigans. Here, have a delightful Waffle House meme:. Honestly, it's not Waffle House's fault that wild things happen there- it's a by-product of being open very late and serving food...
AUSTIN, TX
veranda.com

8 Beautiful Wineries to Visit on Your Next Trip to Texas Hill Country

The beautiful Texas Hill Country stretches from Austin to San Antonio and is one of the south’s best weekend getaways. Travelers can expect fields overflowing with bluebonnets (the state flower of Texas), winding country roads, pristine, spring-fed swimming holes, and dozens of world-class wineries. Inspired by German roots, its burgeoning wine scene is an unexpected addition to this popular area. But with wine production in Texas predating California and more than 400 wineries statewide, perhaps it shouldn’t be a surprise.
FREDERICKSBURG, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Brownwood Native Spence Named 2022 Austinite of the Year

Brownwood native Roy Spence, Jr. has been named the 2022 “Austinite of the Year” by the Austin Chamber of Commerce. The annual award recognizes a leader in business and civic affairs in the Austin area. Spence grew up in Brownwood, and after graduating from Brownwood High School in...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Georgetown, Texas landmark Crockett Gardens Falls collapses

GEORGETOWN, Texas - It's the end of an era for one Central Texas landmark after the Crockett Garden Falls collapsed near Georgetown over the weekend. In just a two-mile hike toward Lake Georgetown, visitors could have found themselves at Crockett Garden Falls. "It's a really nice spot. It makes for...
GEORGETOWN, TX
dailytrib.com

Burnet County Jail bookings for Dec. 16-29, 2022

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Dec. 16-29, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Woman killed by car while crossing Main Street in downtown Boerne

BOERNE, Texas – A woman was hit by a car and killed Tuesday night as she attempted to cross Main Street in downtown Boerne, according to a spokesperson for the city. The victim has been identified as Sharon Gibbs, 76. According to Boerne police, Gibbs dropped off her husband...
BOERNE, TX

