ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Shaquille O'Neal surprises customers at Houston restaurant by paying for their meals on Christmas Eve

Shaquille O'Neal is known for a few different things, most notably his legendary NBA career. In his post-NBA life, Shaq is also known for his random acts of kindness. The latest example came on Christmas Eve, when O'Neal spread some holiday cheer by paying for meals at a Houston deli and restaurant. In a post shared to Facebook earlier in December, Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen explained the encounter.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Timberwolves vs. Pistons: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

The Detroit Pistons haven't won a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves since March 6 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. They will face off at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 31 at Target Center without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. The odds don't look promising for the Pistons, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Watch Bulls vs. Cavaliers: TV channel, live stream info, start time

This Saturday, the Chicago Bulls are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.11 points per game. They are getting right back to it as they host the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 31 at United Center. Both teams have set a high bar for this game after stand-out offensive performances in their previous games.
CHICAGO, IL
NESN

Celtics’ Damon Stoudamire Gives Update On Joe Mazzulla’s Eye Injury

BOSTON — Boston Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla will miss his second consecutive game Thursday, but his absence isn’t expected to extend much longer. Damon Stoudamire, who is filling in for Mazzulla, provided an update on the interim coach prior to the Celtics’ matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers at TD Garden.
BOSTON, MA
chatsports.com

NBA GAMETHREAD: L.A. Lakers (14-20) @ Miami HEAT (17-17)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!. The Miami Heat (17-17) host the Los Angeles Lakers (14-20) at the FTX Arena on Wednesday night. Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler return for the Heat, while Kyle Lowry is out for personal reasons. Anthony Davis is out for the Lakers, but LeBron James is available.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

San Diego State vs. UNLV: Prediction, pick, spread, line, odds, live stream, watch online, TV channel

Two Mountain West contenders will square off in the last game of New Year's Eve tripleheader of college basketball action on CBS as UNLV plays host to San Diego State. The matchup highlights the first weekend of conference play for the MWC, a league that is jockeying for national prestige with several teams hoping to compete for multiple at-large bids to the NCAA Tournament. The Mountain West boasts five teams in the top 65 of the NET, including the Runnin' Rebels at No. 61 and the Aztecs at No. 36. That means that -- as things stand now -- this is a Quad 1 opportunity for both sides that could have major implications come Selection Sunday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Lakers' Anthony Davis: Trending in right direction

Coach Darvin Ham intimated that Davis' foot pain has "just about dissipated" and that he's trending in the right direction regarding a ramp-up to return, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports. Davis is set to be re-evaluated during the first week of January, and it's encouraging to hear he's almost pain-free....
LOS ANGELES, CA
InsideTheHeat

Eastern Conference Recap, Dec. 29: The Knicks Have Fallen On Tough Times

The New York Knicks haven’t had any luck winning games lately. After a 122-115 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, they now have lost a season-high five games. Julius Randle scored a season-high 41 points while grabbing 11 rebounds. Immanuel Quickley had a career-high 36 points while playing in place of Jalen Brunson, who was out with a hip injury.
Yardbarker

Important Player Ruled Out For Clippers-Celtics Game

On Thursday night, the Boston Celtics are hosting the Los Angeles Clippers in Massachusetts. However, they will be without one of their best players, as Malcolm Brogdon has been ruled out due to an illness. Celtics: "#NEBHInjuryReport update: Malcolm Brogdon - OUT Danilo Gallinari - OUT Blake Griffin - OUT"
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Clippers vs. Pacers prediction, odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Dec. 31 best bets from proven computer model

The Los Angeles Clippers and Indiana Pacers square off for the final time this season on Saturday afternoon. The Clippers visit Gainbridge Fieldhouse for the matchup, and L.A. is 10-9 on the road and 21-16 overall. The Pacers have won four of the last five games, improving to 19-17 overall and 11-7 at home. Reggie Jackson (achilles) and Nic Batum (ankle) are questionable for the Clippers. Daniel Theis (knee) and Kendall Brown (tibia) are out for the Pacers.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Suns' Deandre Ayton: Struggles massively against Toronto

Ayton logged four points (2-10 FG), seven rebounds and three assists across 31 minutes during Friday's 113-104 loss to the Raptors. Ayton had a woeful performance from the field and couldn't contribute too much in other categories to even salvage his fantasy output a bit. That said, Ayton had surpassed the 20-point mark in four of his previous six games and should operate as Phoenix's main scoring threat as long as Devin Booker (groin) remains out, so there's a strong possibility this was nothing more than a bad game for the star big man.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy