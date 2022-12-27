ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blair County, PA

Blair County man turned himself in for sexual assault of teen

By Bill Shannon
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o3Djd_0jvrHSb300

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Williamsburg man is facing charges after police said he called 911 to tell them he sexually assault a teenager sometime between 2018 and 2020.

According to court papers, 25-year-old Wilmer Newswanger called 911 in October to tell police he had sexually assaulted a teen who was between 13 and 15 years old. He reportedly told police when interviewed that he asked the teen if she wanted to have sex and had her take her clothes off. He said he tried to have sex with her but couldn’t “for some reason.”

Pennsylvania State Police report 7 dead, 116 DUI arrests over Christmas weekend

When asked why he called 911 to tell them, Newswanger alleged that he was advised that it would be easier for him to turn himself in, the report reads.

According to the criminal complaint, the teen was interviewed and reportedly told police that Newswanger tried to have sex with her but she made him stop.

Newswanger also claimed there was a second teen girl who was 16 years old at the time.

He’s now facing charges of criminal attempt – statutory rape while being 8-11 years older, corruption of minors, and more.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

Newswanger is currently out on $250,000 unsecured bail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Altoona man accused of threatening police with gun

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was arrested after threatening police and another person with an AR-15 rifle, police report. Altoona police were called to a home on the 500 block of 5th Avenue Monday, Dec. 19 around 8:10 p.m. for a welfare check on 51-year-old Marc Lansberry only to find him inside with […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

DA: Police justified in shooting of Johnstown man in November

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli announced police were justified in their use of deadly force following a high-speed, multi-county chase that left a Johnstown man dead. Krysten Pretlor, 35, died from a gunshot wound following a 45-mile multi-county police chase that put people’s lives in danger. Ziccarelli said […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Man charged for selling gun used in shooting death of Altoona teen

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– The man police said sold the stolen gun used in the 2020 deadly shooting of an Altoona 15-year-old is now in custody.  Jordan Miller, 21, is accused of selling the stolen Glock handgun used to kill Devon Pfirsching in an Altoona alley in late February 2020. Police contend Miller sold the stolen […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

High-speed chase on I-99 ends in Blair County man’s arrest

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Duncansville man is facing charges after reportedly leading state police on a high-speed chase on Christmas day when they tried to arrest him on warrants. State troopers out of Bedford were called Dec. 25 by a woman who claimed 29-year-old Titus Feathers called her to meet up and said […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

PSP: Over $1k worth of jewelry stolen from Somerset County residence

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are looking for information regarding jewelry and crystals that were stolen from a Somerset County woman. The jewelry and crystals, which are valued at $1,305, were reportedly stolen from a residence in Shade Township. Police believe that the theft took place between Thursday, Dec. 22, and […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Teen rushed to UPMC Altoona after tow truck crash on I-99

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A teen and his passenger were taken to UPMC Altoona after crashing into a tow truck that was responding to another crash on I-99, troopers say. A tow truck from Exclusive Towing was traveling in the left lane on I-99 northbound Wednesday, Dec. 28, and attempted to turn left to use […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

National Guard veteran in Johnstown retires after decades-long service

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade in Johnstown celebrated a veteran for more than 30 years of service on his final day on the job. “Well I think number one I worked with great people. A great organization, I’ve been privileged to have great leaders as well. So when you have […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Sinkhole forces State College residents out of homes

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — On Christmas Day, residents in 18 State College townhomes were forced to leave after a water main break and a large sinkhole opened up in the parking lot One resident, Mollie Ann Craig, and her boyfriend were returning to their home located in the Georgetown Townhomes when they discovered a […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Red Cross called to help family after Blair County fire

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Red Cross was called in to help a family after a Thursday morning house fire in Martinsburg. Crews were called to Albright Lane in Martinsburg on Dec. 29, when neighbors reported they saw smoke coming from the home. Martinsburg Fire Chief Randy Acker said they were able to get in […]
MARTINSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Millions in funding heading to Jefferson County for water issues

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s been an ongoing battle for some residents in Jefferson County to get clean water, but thank to a $2 million grant that looks to replace Henderson Townships water system, residents may soon get what they have been wanting. On Christmas day residents of Stump Creek in Henderson Township got […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Presqueisle Street Bridge continues to be a problem for Philipsburg

PHILIPSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Debates about the Presqueisle Street Bridge were the topic of discussion during a recent board meeting in Phillipsburg. The bridge has been closed for the past three years because it was causing safety concerns. Earlier this year PennDOT said that it could take anywhere from six to eight years for the […]
PHILIPSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Demolition of blighted properties begins in Cambria County

JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — Starting on Wednesday, Dec. 28, Cambria County will begin the demolition of blighted properties throughout five municipalities. The Redevelopment Authority of Cambria County hired Leckey’s Demolition Services for the demolition of five properties through the Cambria County-Wide Act 152 Demolition Program, with the first one being in Franklin Borough. Act 152 […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Two homes catch fire in Bellefonte, one deemed total loss

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Bellefonte family is displaced after a Friday night blaze gutted their home and even caught another residence next to it on fire all before the New Year. Firefighters were called to the 700 block of Water Street in Spring Township at 6:40 p.m. for a structure fire, Undine Fire Captain […]
BELLEFONTE, PA
WTAJ

Altoona Bishop shares thoughts following Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s death

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — With the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, an Altoona Bishop released a statement about the loss of the first pope to resign in 600 years. Bishop Mark Bartchak released a statement Saturday, while also announcing the Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown will hold a local observance in Pope Emeritus Benedict’s memory. “I […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Punxsutawney family left without a home after morning fire

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A family has been displaced after an early morning fire left their home a total loss just days before the new year. Crews were called to the fire on West Mahoning Street just after 7:30 a.m. A woman was reportedly trapped inside but was freed and taken to the hospital, Lindsey […]
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
WTAJ

Halfmoon Township votes to withdraw from Schlow Library

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Schlow Centre Region Library in State College will be fully funded, at least through 2023. Beyond that, things could be changing. After a special meeting on Monday, the Halfmoon Township Supervisors voted 3-2 to begin the withdrawal process from the library program. In the current contract, the township contributes […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

39K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://wtaj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy