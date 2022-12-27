Blair County man turned himself in for sexual assault of teen

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Williamsburg man is facing charges after police said he called 911 to tell them he sexually assault a teenager sometime between 2018 and 2020.

According to court papers, 25-year-old Wilmer Newswanger called 911 in October to tell police he had sexually assaulted a teen who was between 13 and 15 years old. He reportedly told police when interviewed that he asked the teen if she wanted to have sex and had her take her clothes off. He said he tried to have sex with her but couldn’t “for some reason.”

When asked why he called 911 to tell them, Newswanger alleged that he was advised that it would be easier for him to turn himself in, the report reads.

According to the criminal complaint, the teen was interviewed and reportedly told police that Newswanger tried to have sex with her but she made him stop.

Newswanger also claimed there was a second teen girl who was 16 years old at the time.

He’s now facing charges of criminal attempt – statutory rape while being 8-11 years older, corruption of minors, and more.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

Newswanger is currently out on $250,000 unsecured bail.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.