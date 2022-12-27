ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alford, MA

WTNH

CDC lists four Conn. counties as high COVID-19 levels

Conn. (WTNH) — Four Connecticut counties were listed with high COVID-19 levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday. The COVID-19 Community Levels Map, which launched earlier this year, shows that Fairfield, Litchfield, Middlesex, and New Haven counties were listed in the high/orange category, while Hartford, New London, Tolland, and Windham […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WSBS

The Best Coffee Shop in Massachusetts is Here in the Berkshires

Massachusetts definitely has its fair share of coffee houses throughout the state. Whether it's a locally owned spot of the numerous Dunkin' franchise locations in the Bay State, there's always somewhere to head to grab a hot cup of joe. Of course, as we head into Fall, everyone could use a good coffee joint. Recently, we found out what the best one is in Massachusetts, and it's right here in the Berkshires.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Snowiest Place in Connecticut

Winter in Connecticut is a special time, with the state transforming into a snowy wonderland. But among all the snow-covered towns and villages, there is one place that stands out as the snowiest of them all. With its frosty winds and seemingly endless blankets of fresh powder, this town is a winter lover’s paradise. From its small-town charm to its picturesque landscapes, this is a town that truly embraces the magic of winter. Let’s explore this frozen place and discover all it has to offer!
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Ralph Nader announces new local newspaper in Connecticut

WINSTED, Conn. (WTNH)- Just as other newspapers have abandoned local coverage, longtime consumer advocate and Winsted native Ralph Nader has plans for a new weekly newspaper that will serve Winsted and nearby Farmington Valley communities. “It’s what used to be your local weekly newspaper-plus a little more,” said Andy Thibault, a veteran journalist who will […]
WINSTED, CT
darientimes.com

Two Hartford-area women defrauded food assistance program, state officials say

HARTFORD — Two Connecticut women independently stole a combined $8,458 from a federal food assistance program financed by the state Department of Social Services, according to the Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice. Christina Burgos, 36, of Hartford, and Emily Guzman, 29, of Bloomfield, were arrested Wednesday and charged with...
HARTFORD, CT
theberkshireedge.com

Berkshire region real estate sales

2 Daniels Court: Scott Jacobs of Adams to Anne M. Adamczyk-Read, $180,000 on 12/13/2022. 10 Glendale Drive: Christine M. Nimmons of Adams to Dennis C. Underwood and Nancy J. Underwood, $259,000 on 12/16/2022. 78 Friend Street: Kevin J. Downing and Anna S. Downing of Adams to Zachary D. Stedman, $75,000...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
News 12

Officials: Bobcat attacks man in east Hartford town

A man was attacked by a bobcat in the town of Colombia, Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection officials say. The incident happened on Friday on Hunt Road while the man was walking. Colombia Animal Control responded to the area after the report, but was unable to locate the...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
iBerkshires.com

BCArc Promotes Vice President, Director

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Chris Melski has been named BCArc's Vice President of Residential Services. He will oversee the Director of Brain Injury Services and the Director of Residential Services, which encompasses 43 homes across Berkshire County and the Pioneer Valley. A licensed Construction Supervisor, he will continue to oversee...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA

