These Five Towns & Cities Have the Worst Roads in Massachusetts
After the magic of the holiday season fades away and the snow begins to melt, Massachusetts starts to transition into another season...pothole season. That other magical time of year when Massachusetts residents do nothing but complain about the state of their roads. Potholes are simply a fact of life in...
Western Massachusetts restaurants that closed in 2022
Western Massachusetts saw several restaurants close this year as many struggled with the COVID-19 pandemic and the rise in costs for products.
Fire in Colrain requires assistance from other towns
A representative from the Colrain Fire Department confirmed all three engines were sent to a fire on Ed Clark Road.
PHOTOS: Bobcat spotted in East Longmeadow backyard
A 22News viewer spotted a bobcat in their backyard on Wednesday in East Longmeadow.
CDC lists four Conn. counties as high COVID-19 levels
Conn. (WTNH) — Four Connecticut counties were listed with high COVID-19 levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday. The COVID-19 Community Levels Map, which launched earlier this year, shows that Fairfield, Litchfield, Middlesex, and New Haven counties were listed in the high/orange category, while Hartford, New London, Tolland, and Windham […]
Twice-abused dog returned to Albany animal shelter
When 8-year-old Chance was just a puppy, he was found in a ditch with demodectic mange, a complex skin disease. Years later, on Monday, December 26, Chance was brought back to Out of the Pits in a horrific condition.
The Best Coffee Shop in Massachusetts is Here in the Berkshires
Massachusetts definitely has its fair share of coffee houses throughout the state. Whether it's a locally owned spot of the numerous Dunkin' franchise locations in the Bay State, there's always somewhere to head to grab a hot cup of joe. Of course, as we head into Fall, everyone could use a good coffee joint. Recently, we found out what the best one is in Massachusetts, and it's right here in the Berkshires.
Resident jumped out of window during Canon Circle fire in Springfield
In Springfield this Friday morning where firefighters are working to put out a fire at a home.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in Connecticut
Winter in Connecticut is a special time, with the state transforming into a snowy wonderland. But among all the snow-covered towns and villages, there is one place that stands out as the snowiest of them all. With its frosty winds and seemingly endless blankets of fresh powder, this town is a winter lover’s paradise. From its small-town charm to its picturesque landscapes, this is a town that truly embraces the magic of winter. Let’s explore this frozen place and discover all it has to offer!
Wildlife Experts Say Rare Upstate NY Sighting was 1 in a Million!
Keep your eyes on the road, you never what you might see. But even though New York is made up of over 18 million acres of forest, you'll probably never experience something like this!. Interesting wildlife encounters on roads throughout Upstate New York may not be too unusual, but an...
Ralph Nader announces new local newspaper in Connecticut
WINSTED, Conn. (WTNH)- Just as other newspapers have abandoned local coverage, longtime consumer advocate and Winsted native Ralph Nader has plans for a new weekly newspaper that will serve Winsted and nearby Farmington Valley communities. “It’s what used to be your local weekly newspaper-plus a little more,” said Andy Thibault, a veteran journalist who will […]
darientimes.com
Two Hartford-area women defrauded food assistance program, state officials say
HARTFORD — Two Connecticut women independently stole a combined $8,458 from a federal food assistance program financed by the state Department of Social Services, according to the Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice. Christina Burgos, 36, of Hartford, and Emily Guzman, 29, of Bloomfield, were arrested Wednesday and charged with...
Berkshire Humane Society Pet(s) of the Week: Max & Tigger
Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week. This week's Pets of the week are Max and Tigger. They are 2-year-old buddies found as...
City of Pittsfield Christmas tree pickup schedule
The City of Pittsfield has released its Christmas tree pickup schedule. The Pittsfield Department of Public Services also wants to make people aware that Christmas tree pickup will accompany the regular trash pickup schedule in January.
theberkshireedge.com
Berkshire region real estate sales
2 Daniels Court: Scott Jacobs of Adams to Anne M. Adamczyk-Read, $180,000 on 12/13/2022. 10 Glendale Drive: Christine M. Nimmons of Adams to Dennis C. Underwood and Nancy J. Underwood, $259,000 on 12/16/2022. 78 Friend Street: Kevin J. Downing and Anna S. Downing of Adams to Zachary D. Stedman, $75,000...
News 12
Officials: Bobcat attacks man in east Hartford town
A man was attacked by a bobcat in the town of Colombia, Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection officials say. The incident happened on Friday on Hunt Road while the man was walking. Colombia Animal Control responded to the area after the report, but was unable to locate the...
Oh Deer! Up to 40 Hungry Deer Greet Man Each AM in Upstate NY
It's not uncommon to see large gatherings of deer in rural parts of Upstate New York, but a sight like this is certainly a bit unusual. Check out the video below of what looks like as many as 40 hungry deer staring down a man in Greene County, waiting patiently to fill their bellies.
Investigation underway after Massachusetts man dies while in police custody in Connecticut
SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — An investigation is underway after a Massachusetts man died while in police custody in Connecticut on Monday afternoon. Kevin Doherty, 55, suffered a medical emergency and was found unresponsive while in the custody of the South Windsor Police Department, according to the Connecticut Office of the Inspector General.
iBerkshires.com
BCArc Promotes Vice President, Director
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Chris Melski has been named BCArc's Vice President of Residential Services. He will oversee the Director of Brain Injury Services and the Director of Residential Services, which encompasses 43 homes across Berkshire County and the Pioneer Valley. A licensed Construction Supervisor, he will continue to oversee...
This Old-Fashioned Massachusetts Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the Country
When it comes to donuts, bigger is always better and this unique bakery in Massachusetts definitely understands that concept. If you've never paid a visit to the Donut Dip in West Springfield, you are definitely missing out.
