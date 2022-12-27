Read full article on original website
4 Bakeries To Check Out in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
54-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Permanently Closed, Home to Champs Sports and MoreJoel EisenbergColumbus, OH
A Grandmother Battling Lung Cancer Raised Two Grandsons. She Lost Them BothThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Football: Trayaum ‘grateful’ to don Buckeye uniform after transfer, readies for role in CFPThe LanternColumbus, OH
CDC's FluView report: 7 things to know
As flu activity continues its descent from an unusually early and strong season, the past week saw a flu hospitalization rate four times higher than the same week each year since 2010, according to the CDC's FluView report. Here are six other things to know:. 1. Flu activity is high...
Youth diabetes cases to more than double in coming decades, CDC warns
A "startling" surge in diabetes diagnoses among American youth is predicted by 2060, according to a Dec. 29 CDC report. Two key findings from the study, published Dec. 16 in Diabetes Care, are that experts believe childhood obesity is the reason for the expected hike in diabetes cases and that minority populations will likely be disproportionately affected.
US to enact testing requirement for travelers from China: 3 COVID-19 updates
Beginning Jan. 5, travelers from China, Hong Kong and Macau will be required to test negative for COVID-19 before boarding flights headed to the U.S., the CDC said in a Dec. 28 announcement. The move comes as concern mounts over a growing surge of cases in China. The requirement applies...
COVID-19 admissions flatten: What CDC predicts for January
COVID-19 hospitalizations appear to be leveling off in the U.S. after a steady month of growth, though it's still unclear how the holiday season may affect this trend. In the last two weeks, COVID-19 admissions have increased by just 3 percent, while cases have fallen 9 percent, according to data tracked by The New York Times.
Should You Consider Taking A Vitamin B12 Supplement With Metformin?
Metformin, a drug used to treat type 2 diabetes, has been found to potentially reduce the body's ability to absorb vitamin B12. Should you take a supplement?
The COVID-19 treatment landscape
After virus mutations spurred the FDA to yank Eli Lilly's COVID-19 drug from the market, public health experts told Becker's their predictions for the future of COVID-19 treatments. The winter surge in COVID-19 cases is less severe than those of past seasons, but it is compounded by high vaccination rates...
52 hospitals, health systems that laid off 4K workers in 2022
Dozens of U.S. hospitals filed layoff notices in 2022. Some are trimming their workforces due to financial and operational challenges, and some are offering affected workers new positions. Below are 52 hospitals and health systems Becker's has covered cutting jobs, laying off employees or planning to do so since January...
Walgreens pharmacist lists solutions to pediatric pain med shortage
As this season's flu and respiratory syncytial virus season rattles healthcare's resources, and as retail pharmacies ration common pediatric drugs because of high demand, Walgreens pharmacy manager Amy Moser, PharmD, recommends parents be mindful of which medications they need for their children. People battling the sick front at home should...
Less than a quarter of NICUs conduct social determinants of health screenings
Less than 25 percent of neonatal intensive care units across the U.S. screen for universal social determinants of health, according to a study published Nov. 1 in Hospital Pediatrics. The American Academy of Pediatrics' universal screening recommendations, issued in 2016, provide guidelines for how clinicians should approach families during routine...
18 counties with biggest population upswings
Comparing population growth over five-year periods helps identity areas in the U.S. with the most recent strong upswings in population. Commercial real estate firm CBRE analyzed the population growth in U.S. counties from 2010 to 2015 and then from 2016 to 2021 to arrive at a percentage point difference it sees as a momentum shift — the greatest acceleration of population growth, not simply growth overall.
6 stats on violence against nurses
Threats and attacks toward nurses and other healthcare workers have become commonplace. In response, the medical community has issued growing calls to Congress to pass legislation to mitigate workplace violence against healthcare workers. The American Nurses Association in its end-of-year legislation priorities urged Congress to pass the Workplace Violence Prevention...
5 trillion-dollar questions hanging over hospitals
Big questions tend to have no easy answers. Fortunately, few people would say they went into healthcare for its ease. The following questions about hospitals' culture, leadership, survival and opportunity come with a trillion-dollar price tag given the importance of hospitals and health systems in the $4.3 trillion U.S. healthcare industry.
'Quiet quitting,' 'quiet firing': The year the workplace grew quiet
For many American workers, 2022 was the year the workplace grew quiet. As workers reconsidered their post-pandemic workplace and young Generation Z hires entered the scene, the term "quiet quitting" hit headlines from Bloomberg to The Wall Street Journal. The phrase became a favorite of burnt out workers and fresh faces with new demands, claiming they need not go above and beyond at the workplace without additional compensation. Some managers loathed the concept, while others said it's been here all along under different guises.
WellSpan's 'nerve center' seeks to disperse overcrowding, relieve staff
York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health has developed a "nerve center" to help manage high patient volumes in its emergency rooms, Patriot-News reported Dec. 30. The center, called "WellTrack," is run from a room with 11 wall-mounted screens and a series of computer stations with triple monitors. Staff members monitor information from about 1,000 hospital beds to send patients to the hospital with the best resources to fit their specific needs.
HCA unit plans new mental health hospital in Texas
Dallas-based Medical City Healthcare plans to build a new 65,000-square-foot mental health hospital in Fort Worth, Texas, to meet growing demand for such facilities in the area. The proposed hospital, which will feature 88 inpatient beds split between 24 for adolescents, 48 for adults and 16 for seniors, would also...
Idaho system opens RSV 'suction clinics' to reduce ER visits, admissions
Boise, Idaho-based St. Luke's Health System opened clinics to suction debris out of children's noses to help relieve their breathing and the region's limited network, which has two hospitals that admit respiratory syncytial virus patients, the Idaho Statesman reported Dec. 29. The pop-up suction clinics offer pediatric patients monitoring of...
University Hospitals eyes unified Epic EHR in 2023
University Hospitals in Cleveland aims to have a unified EHR platform by the end of 2023. Cliff A. Megerian, MD, CEO of University Hospitals, told Becker's the health system is working on a full transition to Epic EHR, bringing together its hospitals, primary care and specialty physician practices, UH Home Care and more.
Rush Health taps medical director of value-based care
Chicago-based Rush Health has appointed Garth Walker, MD, as its medical director of value-based care. Dr. Walker will be responsible for identifying and developing innovative reimbursement models in value-based care that advance the health system's growth and financial sustainability, according to a Dec. 27 Rush news release. He will play...
Physician group backs controversial Texas hospital
Physician-Led Healthcare for America said the expansion of a physician-owned hospital near the Texas-Mexico border is a "win" for patients. CMS granted a "high Medicaid facility" expansion request from Edinburg, Texas-based Doctors Hospital at Renaissance to establish a new physician-owned hospital 55 miles away in Brownsville. The Federation of American...
