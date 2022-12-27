ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13News Now

Vehicle crashes into bookstore in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police officers were investigating a scene where a vehicle crashed into a building Friday night. It happened at Smith Discount Books in the 5200 block of Providence Road at around 7:45 p.m. According to a spokesperson, two people injured in the crash. One...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

One shot at nightclub in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person was shot early Saturday morning at the Broadway Nightclub off of East Virginia Beach Boulevard, Norfolk Police dispatch has confirmed. The call came in around 2:09 a.m. No further details are available at this time. Check back with WAVY.com for updates.
NORFOLK, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Hilton Village and Phoebus Named to New Virginia Main Street Program

Two Hampton Roads communities have been chosen for a new program administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) aimed at strengthening small-town business communities. Hilton Village in Newport News and Phoebus in Hampton will be among ten Virginia towns to participate in the first Mobilizing Main...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

2 shot while walking on Kecoughtan Rd in Hampton

Last Night on the Town Virginia Beach to ring in …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Police investigating triple shooting on E. 25th St. …. According to a tweet from the Norfolk Police Department, the call for the shooting came in around 6:20 p.m. in the 800 block of E. 25th Street. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/norfolk/police-investigating-triple-shooting-on-e-25th-st-in-norfolk/
HAMPTON, VA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Hampton, VA

Hampton, an independent city in Virginia, is blessed with miles of coastline and spectacular water scenery and is situated on the Chesapeake Bay's entrance. The city is right in the middle of the East Coast and the Hampton Roads territory. Hampton was founded in 1610 and is one of America's...
HAMPTON, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy