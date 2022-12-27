Read full article on original website
Last Night on the Town NYE Party to impact traffic in Virginia Beach
The Virginia Beach police will be closing portions of Town Center on Saturday due to the Last Night on the Town New Year's Eve Party.
South Norfolk Jordan Bridge toll increases start Jan. 1
The South Norfolk Jordan Bridge has announced new toll rates for 2023. Increases will take effect starting Jan. 1.
Vehicle crashes into bookstore in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police officers were investigating a scene where a vehicle crashed into a building Friday night. It happened at Smith Discount Books in the 5200 block of Providence Road at around 7:45 p.m. According to a spokesperson, two people injured in the crash. One...
WAVY News 10
One shot at nightclub in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person was shot early Saturday morning at the Broadway Nightclub off of East Virginia Beach Boulevard, Norfolk Police dispatch has confirmed. The call came in around 2:09 a.m. No further details are available at this time. Check back with WAVY.com for updates.
WAVY News 10
Firefighter with minor injury in Lakewood Plaza apartment fire in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A firefighter suffered a minor injury as a result of a fire Saturday morning on the tenth floor of the Lakewood Plaza apartments in Norfolk. No one else was injured. Norfolk Fire-Rescue crews were dispatched to the apartments off of Tidewater Drive at 8:23 a.m.,...
Body cam footage: Virginia Beach issues most DUI's in Hampton Roads, but why?
Virginia Beach makes about 5% of the total population in the state, but in 2019 they accounted for more than 9% of the DUI convictions statewide and 8% of DUI cases in 2020 and 2021.
Thousands expected to be at Norfolk Scope Arena for New Year's Eve block party
New Year's Eve, a night full of fun festivities and celebrations is just hours away and one of the largest arenas in Hampton Roads, the Norfolk Scope, will be having a night filled with R&B music.
Virginia Beach Police respond to serious crash on Independence Blvd.
Police tweeted that a crash took place in the 500 block of Independence Blvd with serious injuries Saturday.
Portsmouth crash knocks out power to more than 2,800 Dominion Energy customers
A crash has caused a power outage in the Victory Boulevard Corridor area of Portsmouth. Police said the outage includes the traffic light at Frederick Boulevard and Scott Street.
Homicide investigation underway after juvenile killed in Portsmouth
According to police, the call for the homicide came in around 6:46 p.m. in the 4200 block of Greenwood Drive. Police say the victim was a juvenile male.
Man dies in overnight crash on I-64 in Hampton
Police say a man died following an overnight crash on I-64 in Hampton.
Tolls at Downtown, Midtown Tunnels to increase this weekend
Drivers with an E-ZPass will pay 27-cents more during peak hours with the toll increasing to $2.77 for a 2-axle vehicle. Peak hours are from 5:30 am to 9 am and 2:30 pm to 7 pm Monday through Friday.
Police investigate after vehicle crashes into building on Providence Rd. in VB
According to police, the call for the crash came in around 7:24 p.m. in the 5200 block of Providence Rd.
Police investigating triple shooting on E. 25th St. in Norfolk
Police say two women and one man were taken to the hospital. One of the women victims is said to be in critical condition.
13newsnow.com
Chesapeake family blindsided by $7k water bill
They want answers from the water company, because the plumbing was just put in in 2019. Plumbers can't find a leak. They're not alone, either.
peninsulachronicle.com
Hilton Village and Phoebus Named to New Virginia Main Street Program
Two Hampton Roads communities have been chosen for a new program administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) aimed at strengthening small-town business communities. Hilton Village in Newport News and Phoebus in Hampton will be among ten Virginia towns to participate in the first Mobilizing Main...
Man found dead on E Princess Anne Rd in Norfolk
Police are now investigating after a man was found dead in Norfolk Friday morning.
WAVY News 10
2 shot while walking on Kecoughtan Rd in Hampton
Last Night on the Town Virginia Beach to ring in …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Police investigating triple shooting on E. 25th St. …. According to a tweet from the Norfolk Police Department, the call for the shooting came in around 6:20 p.m. in the 800 block of E. 25th Street. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/norfolk/police-investigating-triple-shooting-on-e-25th-st-in-norfolk/
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Hampton, VA
Hampton, an independent city in Virginia, is blessed with miles of coastline and spectacular water scenery and is situated on the Chesapeake Bay's entrance. The city is right in the middle of the East Coast and the Hampton Roads territory. Hampton was founded in 1610 and is one of America's...
Suspect robs store on Portsmouth Blvd., Suffolk Police investigate
Suspect robs store on Portsmouth Blvd. near Brighton Elementary School, Suffolk Police investigating
