Forsberg: These stats reinforce the Jays' status as NBA's best duo

Nothing underscores the roller coaster ride that was calendar year 2022 quite like the violent swing in the narrative surrounding the Celtics’ star duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. As the Celtics limped into the new calendar year, there were loud voices wondering if the two could thrive...
Phillies losing ex-All-Star to division rival

The Philadelphia Phillies will have to defend their National League pennant without one notable player from last year’s roster. MLB insider Hector Gomez reported on Wednesday that infielder Jean Segura has agreed to a free agent deal with the Miami Marlins. The deal is reportedly for two years and $17 million. Segura, 32, has made... The post Phillies losing ex-All-Star to division rival appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Report: 1 NBA coach has considered resigning from his position

The Atlanta Hawks have had a tumultuous season, and things have been rough enough that coach Nate McMillan has reportedly considered his future. McMillan has strongly considered resigning as Hawks coach, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. However, no resignation is believed to be imminent, and McMillan has had “positive conversations” with new general... The post Report: 1 NBA coach has considered resigning from his position appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
