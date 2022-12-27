The Atlanta Hawks have had a tumultuous season, and things have been rough enough that coach Nate McMillan has reportedly considered his future. McMillan has strongly considered resigning as Hawks coach, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. However, no resignation is believed to be imminent, and McMillan has had “positive conversations” with new general... The post Report: 1 NBA coach has considered resigning from his position appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 22 HOURS AGO