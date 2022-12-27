Read full article on original website
They forgot to say that ADOC s Attorneys in Huntsville Alabama, one is newly appointed to Yescare s board! Yes that is a conflict of intest!!
ABC 33/40 News
ALEA announces 'Firearms Prohibited Person' database ahead of new permitless carry law
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBMA) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) announced Friday the establishment of the Firearm Prohibited Person (FPP) Database. The agency said the database enables law enforcement officers across the state to learn of a person's inability to possess a firearm. ALEA said the launch of the...
Kay Ivey names short-term replacement for Autauga County sheriff; appoints Blount County judge
Gov. Kay Ivey announced three appointments today, including a temporary replacement for Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger, who died Monday after a brief battle with cancer. Sedinger, 72, a Vietnam War combat veteran, was buried today with full military and law enforcement honors, according to the Montgomery Advertiser. Sedinger was set to begin his third term on Jan. 16. Chief Deputy David Hill will fill the position until that date, the governor’s office said.
Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission receives almost 100 applications for business licenses
The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission received almost 100 applications for business licenses over the last four months.
Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission sees surge in license applications just before deadline
Applications from businesses aiming to join Alabama’s new medical marijuana industry poured in ahead of today’s deadline. The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission announced late this afternoon that it received a total of 94 applications from companies seeking licenses to cultivate, process, transport, test, and dispense medical cannabis products.
Former Air Force Captain Stacia Robinson to lead Alabama Office of Minority Affairs
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Gov. Kay Ivey on Tuesday announced she is tapping Stacia Robinson to serve as director of the Alabama Office of Minority Affairs. Nichelle Nix, who has served in the role for the last six years, is moving to the private sector to practice law. Robinson comes to the post from BeneChoice Companies, LLC, a benefits and financial choices company. She also serves as district manager of Colonial Life Insurance Company. The governor described Robinson as a small business champion. Robinson’s expertise in business involvement includes employee benefits design and administration, as well as advertising consulting and professional speaking. “As...
utv44.com
Permit-less gun carry could make law enforcement’s job more difficult in Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — You're just days away from no longer needing to purchase a gun permit to carry your weapon. Permit-less carry begins as soon as the Moonpie drops January 1st. Over the past few days, we've spoken with local law enforcement leaders about no longer needing a permit to carry a concealed weapon. Chief Prine and Sheriff Elect Burch say bad guys usually don't carry permits anyway. Burch says the upcoming change could make law enforcement's job harder.
wbrc.com
Alabama Hospital Association reacts to hospitals rerouting patients
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re On Your Side getting answers from the Alabama Hospital Association after receiving calls and emails from you at home saying you’ve been turned away and rerouted to other hospitals for treatment. One woman said her grandmother experienced this firsthand. She wasn’t available to...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man accused of assaulting Alabama trooper arrested in Fulton County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man who allegedly assaulted a trooper in Alabama and then fled a traffic stop has been arrested in East Point, Fulton County, according to police. Atlanta police were informed by Alabama authorities about the suspect and took him into custody near the Camp...
wvtm13.com
Alabama prisons choose new health care provider for inmates
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Alabama Department of Corrections, for the second time this year, has picked a Tennessee-based company to provide health care services at its 27 facilities. YesCare Corp., based in Brentwood, Tennessee, was chosen over three other companies that submitted proposals. The four-and-a-half-year contract is scheduled to...
Alabama law enforcement say fentanyl-related overdose deaths continue to rise in 2022
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — As 2022 comes to an end, it’s been another deadly year for drug overdoses in some parts of Alabama. So far this year, Baldwin County has seen 66 overdose deaths, two-thirds of which were fentanyl-related. “That’s created a real issue for us with regards to the number of overdose deaths that […]
wbrc.com
New permitless carry law includes grant program for sheriff’s departments losing funds
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Starting next week, County Sheriff’s Departments across the state are going to be bringing in less money. The new permitless carry law starts on Jan. 1, which means you no longer need a permit to concealed carry a gun in Alabama, something departments charge a fee for.
Alabama DUI convictions result in steep consequences for repeat offenders
There are a bunch of moving parts in DUI cases. The consequences are severe for even first-time offenders, but repeat offenders see heightened consequences in Alabama.
WAFF
Videos show Alabama prison inmates battling broken overhead pipe
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections has responded to a request for information after video circulating on social media showed inmates at a state prison dealing with broken water pipes. Temperatures in recent days have plunged well below freezing across the Southeast, bursting pipes and causing havoc...
Only In Alabama: When We Made The National News In 2022 For All The Wrong Reasons
Alabama is a unique state with unique people. It's my home state. I love Alabama. That being said, however, I'll be the first to admit that a lot of weird things happen here. In 2022, I found myself reading the headlines and saying, "only in Alabama" way too many times. Alabama made the national news a lot last year...many times for all the wrong reasons. Here's a look back at 2022 and some of the weird news stories that Alabama gave the world....
Landfill fire, catalytic cache, Ingram’s radio role: Down in Alabama
An environmental landfill near Moody, Alabama, in St. Clair County has been on fire, mostly underground, for more than a month now. Tuscaloosa Police say investigators found 150 catalytic converters at a man’s home. When the Sugar Bowl kicks off, New Orleans Saints running back and former Heisman Trophy...
COVID on the Rise in Alabama
COVID-19 has been creeping upward in Alabama during the holidays. The new daily average of COVID-19 cases in Alabama increased by 27% in the two weeks leading up to Dec. 21, the last day for which complete information was available. Technical difficulties with the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID dashboard have delayed reporting of overall case numbers.
Abandoned cars, homicide stats, a sheriff’s passing: Down in Alabama
Huntsville police were asking people to remove their cars that had been abandoned on icy roads. A pipe burst in the control tower at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. Birmingham’s homicide total is closing in on a morbid and very old record. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free....
Alabama Medical Cannabis application deadline approaching, few received so far
Alabama's application deadline for medical cannabis dispensaries and other related licenses is looming as the deadline approaches along with the end of the year.
opelikaobserver.com
Leadership Alabama Announces the 2022 – 23 Alabama Leadership Initiative Class
BIRMINGHAM — Leadership Alabama, a statewide program of Alabama leaders engaged in creating a network for positive change, recently announced the 2022 – 23 class of the Alabama Leadership Initiative (ALI). The program, which was originally introduced in 1995, is for emerging leaders, and it complements Leadership Alabama’s...
WAFF
What to know about Alabama’s new permitless carry law
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Gun enthusiasts congregate at indoor ranges like Bullet and Barrel. When they do, general manager Louis Southard fills them in on the new laws coming in 2023. “We get asked about it frequently, and we just inform them that now the requirement to have that pistol...
