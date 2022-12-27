ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
They forgot to say that ADOC s Attorneys in Huntsville Alabama, one is newly appointed to Yescare s board! Yes that is a conflict of intest!!

ABC 33/40 News

ALEA announces 'Firearms Prohibited Person' database ahead of new permitless carry law

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBMA) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) announced Friday the establishment of the Firearm Prohibited Person (FPP) Database. The agency said the database enables law enforcement officers across the state to learn of a person's inability to possess a firearm. ALEA said the launch of the...
AL.com

Kay Ivey names short-term replacement for Autauga County sheriff; appoints Blount County judge

Gov. Kay Ivey announced three appointments today, including a temporary replacement for Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger, who died Monday after a brief battle with cancer. Sedinger, 72, a Vietnam War combat veteran, was buried today with full military and law enforcement honors, according to the Montgomery Advertiser. Sedinger was set to begin his third term on Jan. 16. Chief Deputy David Hill will fill the position until that date, the governor’s office said.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Former Air Force Captain Stacia Robinson to lead Alabama Office of Minority Affairs

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Gov. Kay Ivey on Tuesday announced she is tapping Stacia Robinson to serve as director of the Alabama Office of Minority Affairs. Nichelle Nix, who has served in the role for the last six years, is moving to the private sector to practice law.  Robinson comes to the post from BeneChoice Companies, LLC, a benefits and financial choices company. She also serves as district manager of Colonial Life Insurance Company. The governor described Robinson as a small business champion. Robinson’s expertise in business involvement includes employee benefits design and administration, as well as advertising consulting and professional speaking.  “As...
ALABAMA STATE
utv44.com

Permit-less gun carry could make law enforcement’s job more difficult in Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — You're just days away from no longer needing to purchase a gun permit to carry your weapon. Permit-less carry begins as soon as the Moonpie drops January 1st. Over the past few days, we've spoken with local law enforcement leaders about no longer needing a permit to carry a concealed weapon. Chief Prine and Sheriff Elect Burch say bad guys usually don't carry permits anyway. Burch says the upcoming change could make law enforcement's job harder.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Alabama Hospital Association reacts to hospitals rerouting patients

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re On Your Side getting answers from the Alabama Hospital Association after receiving calls and emails from you at home saying you’ve been turned away and rerouted to other hospitals for treatment. One woman said her grandmother experienced this firsthand. She wasn’t available to...
ALABAMA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man accused of assaulting Alabama trooper arrested in Fulton County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man who allegedly assaulted a trooper in Alabama and then fled a traffic stop has been arrested in East Point, Fulton County, according to police. Atlanta police were informed by Alabama authorities about the suspect and took him into custody near the Camp...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
wvtm13.com

Alabama prisons choose new health care provider for inmates

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Alabama Department of Corrections, for the second time this year, has picked a Tennessee-based company to provide health care services at its 27 facilities. YesCare Corp., based in Brentwood, Tennessee, was chosen over three other companies that submitted proposals. The four-and-a-half-year contract is scheduled to...
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Videos show Alabama prison inmates battling broken overhead pipe

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections has responded to a request for information after video circulating on social media showed inmates at a state prison dealing with broken water pipes. Temperatures in recent days have plunged well below freezing across the Southeast, bursting pipes and causing havoc...
ALABAMA STATE
April Killian

Only In Alabama: When We Made The National News In 2022 For All The Wrong Reasons

Alabama is a unique state with unique people. It's my home state. I love Alabama. That being said, however, I'll be the first to admit that a lot of weird things happen here. In 2022, I found myself reading the headlines and saying, "only in Alabama" way too many times. Alabama made the national news a lot last year...many times for all the wrong reasons. Here's a look back at 2022 and some of the weird news stories that Alabama gave the world....
ALABAMA STATE
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

COVID on the Rise in Alabama

COVID-19 has been creeping upward in Alabama during the holidays. The new daily average of COVID-19 cases in Alabama increased by 27% in the two weeks leading up to Dec. 21, the last day for which complete information was available. Technical difficulties with the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID dashboard have delayed reporting of overall case numbers.
ALABAMA STATE
opelikaobserver.com

Leadership Alabama Announces the 2022 – 23 Alabama Leadership Initiative Class

BIRMINGHAM — Leadership Alabama, a statewide program of Alabama leaders engaged in creating a network for positive change, recently announced the 2022 – 23 class of the Alabama Leadership Initiative (ALI). The program, which was originally introduced in 1995, is for emerging leaders, and it complements Leadership Alabama’s...
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

What to know about Alabama’s new permitless carry law

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Gun enthusiasts congregate at indoor ranges like Bullet and Barrel. When they do, general manager Louis Southard fills them in on the new laws coming in 2023. “We get asked about it frequently, and we just inform them that now the requirement to have that pistol...
ALABAMA STATE
