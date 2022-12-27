Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Wisconsin vs. Western Michigan: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
Current Records: Western Michigan 4-8; Wisconsin 9-2 The #15 Wisconsin Badgers will finish 2022 at home by hosting the Western Michigan Broncos at 8 p.m. ET Friday at Kohl Center. Both teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games. Wisconsin made easy work of...
CBS Sports
Watch Iowa State vs. Baylor: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The #12 Baylor Bears are 12-3 against the Iowa State Cyclones since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Baylor and Iowa State will face off in a Big 12 battle at 2 p.m. ET at James H. Hilton Coliseum. The Bears won both of their matches against Iowa State last season (77-72 and 75-68) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
Utah Jazz Great John Stockton Takes Opposite Vaccination Approach As Miami Heat
Hall of Fame guard supports Kyrie Irving's stance on vaccines
CBS Sports
Shaquille O'Neal surprises customers at Houston restaurant by paying for their meals on Christmas Eve
Shaquille O'Neal is known for a few different things, most notably his legendary NBA career. In his post-NBA life, Shaq is also known for his random acts of kindness. The latest example came on Christmas Eve, when O'Neal spread some holiday cheer by paying for meals at a Houston deli and restaurant. In a post shared to Facebook earlier in December, Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen explained the encounter.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
NFL World Reacts To Saturday's Disturbing Arrest
An NFL wide receiver has reportedly been arrested on disturbing charges on Saturday. According to a report from ESPN, an Atlanta Falcons wide receiver has been arrested for allegedly fighting a police officer. Cameron Batson, currently on Atlanta's practice squad, was reportedly arrested early on Saturday morning. According to a...
WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser Texas Postgame
Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser met with the media following OU's 70-69 loss to No. 6 Texas.
CBS Sports
Watch Illinois vs. Bethune-Cookman: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAAB game
Current Records: Bethune-Cookman 4-8; Illinois 8-4 The Illinois Fighting Illini will finish 2022 at home by hosting the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at State Farm Center. It looks like Illinois must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the squad didn't end up with the victory...
CBS Sports
San Diego State vs. UNLV: Prediction, pick, spread, line, odds, live stream, watch online, TV channel
Two Mountain West contenders will square off in the last game of New Year's Eve tripleheader of college basketball action on CBS as UNLV plays host to San Diego State. The matchup highlights the first weekend of conference play for the MWC, a league that is jockeying for national prestige with several teams hoping to compete for multiple at-large bids to the NCAA Tournament. The Mountain West boasts five teams in the top 65 of the NET, including the Runnin' Rebels at No. 61 and the Aztecs at No. 36. That means that -- as things stand now -- this is a Quad 1 opportunity for both sides that could have major implications come Selection Sunday.
CBS Sports
College basketball power rankings: UConn holds at No. 1, Arizona and UCLA are top-5, Alabama back into top 10
I hope you're having a cozy and calm week between Christmas and New Year's. Thanks for stopping by. Despite a lighter schedule in recent days, there was enough action across the country to validate refreshing the power rankings in the final week of 2022. On that note, if you missed it, we just published my '22 Year in Review, wherein I ranked the 22 biggest stories in college hoops over the past 12 months. What I didn't get to do in that story, and what I'd like to quickly do here before we get to the Hey Nineteen, is shine a light on my colleagues' work here at CBSSports.com from this year.
Fans react to controversial overturn in Michigan-TCU playoff game
The officials in Saturday’s College Football Playoff semifinal game between Michigan and TCU made a controversial decision in the second quarter that most observers disagreed with. Michigan was down 14-3 to the Horned Frogs but had just gotten an interception. On their first play after the turnover, J.J. McCarthy threw a deep pass to Roman... The post Fans react to controversial overturn in Michigan-TCU playoff game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Michigan loses huge touchdown on controversial replay review
The Michigan Wolverines fell victim to a very questionable call in the second quarter of Saturday’s College Football Playoff game against TCU. The Wolverines trailed 14-3 early in the second quarter and were in need of a big play when an interception gave them some new life. On the first offensive play following the pick,... The post Michigan loses huge touchdown on controversial replay review appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ESPN announcer baffled by 1 decision from Kansas State
Kansas State got out to an early 10-0 lead against Alabama in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Saturday, but they ended up losing 45-20, and one of their decisions left ESPN announcer Dave Pasch baffled. The game turned late in the second quarter after Kansas State had an 18-play, 73-yard drive that took up over... The post ESPN announcer baffled by 1 decision from Kansas State appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
This Wisconsin wolf traveled more than you did for the holidays
I'm JR Radcliffe, and this is the Daily Briefing newsletter by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Sign up here to get it sent to your inbox each morning. That warmup you've been dreaming of starts today, with a high near 26 degrees and partly sunny skies. We still have some wind chills between minus 5 and 5 degrees, though, with gusts of wind as high as 35 miles per hour.
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Struggles massively against Toronto
Ayton logged four points (2-10 FG), seven rebounds and three assists across 31 minutes during Friday's 113-104 loss to the Raptors. Ayton had a woeful performance from the field and couldn't contribute too much in other categories to even salvage his fantasy output a bit. That said, Ayton had surpassed the 20-point mark in four of his previous six games and should operate as Phoenix's main scoring threat as long as Devin Booker (groin) remains out, so there's a strong possibility this was nothing more than a bad game for the star big man.
CBS Sports
College football predictions, odds: Expert picks for Georgia vs. Ohio State and Michigan vs. TCU bowl games
The College Football Playoff is upon us. After months of speculation about who would end up in college football's final four -- and another month of trying to figure out what will happen once the actual teams were announced -- we've reached the point where the only thing left to do is have the teams take the field and end the debate themselves.
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Massive rebounding effort
Adams registered 14 points (7-11 FG, 0-2 FT), 17 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Thursday's 119-106 victory over the Raptors. Adams is not known for his scoring ability, as he scored in double digits for the first time since Dec. 15 and surpassed the 10-point mark for the first time in the current month, but he continues to feast on the glass. He's pulled down at least 10 boards in five consecutive games and is averaging a robust 9.8 rebounds per contest in the current month. In fact, the veteran big man is averaging a career-best 10.5 rebounds per contest in the current campaign.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' River Cracraft: Questionable vs. Patriots
Cracraft (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against New England, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Cracraft was unable to participate in Miami's first two practice sessions this week, but he returned in a limited capacity Friday and will have a chance to suit up in Week 17. If he remains out, Braylon Sanders could see some playing time once again.
CBS Sports
Lions' D'Andre Swift: Backfield at full health
Swift's teammate Jamaal Williams is not listed on the injury report in advance of Sunday's game against Chicago. Williams missed the final quarter of last week's loss to Carolina with a leg injury and Swift wound up logging his second-highest share of offensive snaps all season. However, Williams may have been held out for precautionary reasons since Detroit was down multiple scores at the time, and he subsequently did not need to miss any practice time this week. While Williams' absence would have positioned Swift as a strong candidate for a heavy role against a weak Bears defense, his presence could mean more of the same for Swift, whose touch count has fluctuated all season.
CBS Sports
Tyler Badie: Parts ways with Ravens
Badie terminated his practice squad contract with Baltimore on Wednesday, per the NFL's transaction log. Badie was taken by the Ravens in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft and saw ample opportunity in the preseason, but he failed to make the 53-man roster and was subsequently waived. The Missouri product then signed to Baltimore's practice squad and spent the entire season there before terminating his contract Wednesday. It's unclear if he's found another team, but after rushing for 1,604 yards and 14 touchdowns and adding another 330 yards and four TDs as a pass catcher in his senior collegiate season last year, there figures to be some interest in him from other organizations.
