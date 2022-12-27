Read full article on original website
The Kansas State footnote in Alabama football history is small yet significant
Alabama and Kansas State have zero shared history. The Crimson Tide has faced the likes of 2nd Ambulance Co. of Ohio and the Birmingham Athletic Club but never the Wildcats before kicking off the Sugar Bowl at 11 a.m. CT Saturday. They do, however, share a notable footnote in college...
Alabama-Kansas State primer on Sugar Bowl game day
It’s game day in New Orleans as Alabama is set to face Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. It’s been a busy week of coverage for the two beat writers covering the Crimson Tide. So as you get ready for kickoff, let’s take a look back at the coverage from Canal Street the last few days.
Alabama vs. Kansas State by the numbers: Sugar Bowl
No. 5 Alabama (10-2) vs. No. 9 Kansas State (10-3) 11 a.m. CST Saturday (ESPN) 0 Previous games between Alabama and Kansas State. 1 Player in Alabama history has more passing yards than QB Bryce Young, who has 8,035. AJ McCarron holds the school record with 9,019 passing yards from 2010 through 2013. Young also ranks second in total offense with 8,207 yards. McCarron holds that record, too, with 8,969 yards of total offense.
Flanagan: Someone tell me this Sugar Bowl won’t suck
This is a fan-opinion column. The Sugar Bowl sucks. Well, it’s actually a college football institution boasting elite programs competing at a high level, and fans lucky enough to see their teams invited to New Orleans for one more big game should flock to any chance they get. Alabama...
Will Anderson ‘cried my eyes out’ after Alabama lost at LSU
It turns out the Terminator can shed a few tears. Alabama’s Will Anderson rightfully earned the nickname of the emotionless robot for his destructive play on the field, but it was never fitting of his off-field personality. Days before he will almost certainly declare for the 2023 NFL draft,...
5-Star DB Tony Mitchell explains why he signed with Alabama
Tony Mitchell kept his commitment to Alabama and signed with Crimson Tide over hard late pushes from Auburn and Texas A&M. Touchdown Alabama caught up with the five-star prospect after the first Under Armour All-America practice to discuss his decision to sign with the Tide. The interview can be streamed below:
5-Star DB Desmond Ricks explains decision to sign with Alabama
Desmond Ricks signed with Alabama football Thursday, choosing the Crimson Tide over LSU, Florida and others. Ricks is a five-star recruit, and he is a product of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. The Virginia native is one of Alabama’s four 2023 five-star defensive back signees. The Alabama signee re-classified...
The Blame Game Became the Story at the Sugar Bowl: All Things CW
As the 2022 Crimson Tide gets ready to play its final game, Alabama is trying to focus on Kansas State and not on unfulfilled expectations.
What TV channel is Sugar Bowl with Alabama-Kansas State on today? Live stream, how to watch online
No. 5 Alabama faces off with No. 11 Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans on Saturday, Dec. 31. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial). Kansas State lost three of its first nine games, but arrived in New Orleans on a four-game winning streak — including a dramatic overtime victory over No. 3 TCU in the Big 12 title game — that has put the Wildcats in position to make this season among the most memorable in program history.
What stood out when Kansas State watched Alabama offensive film
There’s always something interesting when complete strangers meet in a bowl game. Alabama, for example, has never faced Kansas State as they prepare for the Dec. 31 Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. Both peacefully coexisted in Power 5 conferences before their paths aligned in the Superdome. In light of...
What Alabama players are seeing from 5-star early enrollees in practice
The timeline seems to shift a little more every year as early enrollees arrive even earlier each cycle. It’s to the point a few from the most recent Alabama class began practice before they signed a National Letter of Intent on early signing day. And, for the first time, those early enrollees were able to make the trip to New Orleans where Alabama continues to prep for the Sugar Bowl on Saturday.
Alabama legend to join Sugar Bowl radio broadcast as sideline reporter
A familiar voice will join the Alabama radio broadcast of Saturday’s Sugar Bowl. Former Crimson Tide star Mark Ingram will be the sideline reporter on the Crimson Tide Radio Network. The New Orleans Saints running back, currently out with an injured knee, will join a cast of rotating sideline reporters filling the role vacated when Rashad Johnson took an assistant coaching job with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers just before the season.
Starting 5: Putting John Calipari on the hot seat, Alabama stays dominant and a surprise unbeaten team
Welcome back to the Starting 5! The Starting 5 is written multiple times per week by Adam Spencer to keep you up-to-date on all the news and events in the world of college hoops. You can follow Adam on Twitter at @AdamSpencer4 and @BlueChipGrit. 1. Opening tipoff. I don’t want...
Efrem “Butta” Johnson jumpstarts UAB rally in 2OT win over UTEP
The persistence of Efrem “Butta” Johnson cannot be undervalued. In fact, it’s a trait that should not be trifled. Trailing 45-34, less than midway through the second half, the true freshman for the UAB basketball team, with tooth and nail, fought for and emerged triumphantly from a multi-man rebound scrum.
Leadership Alabama Announces the 2022 – 23 Alabama Leadership Initiative Class
BIRMINGHAM — Leadership Alabama, a statewide program of Alabama leaders engaged in creating a network for positive change, recently announced the 2022 – 23 class of the Alabama Leadership Initiative (ALI). The program, which was originally introduced in 1995, is for emerging leaders, and it complements Leadership Alabama’s...
Rewinding UAB’s 79-73 double-overtime victory over UTEP
Welcome back to Bartow Arena, where UAB remained undefeated with a 79-73 double-overtime victory over the UTEP Miners. The Blazers entered the game at 54 in the NCAA NET and improves to 11-2 overall and 2-0 in C-USA. They also extended their current winning streak against UTEP to eight games.
5 Best Burger Places in Birmingham, AL
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
For 3 big Alabama newspapers, the presses are grinding to a halt
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It's gotten harder to find a sidewalk newspaper box to buy a copy of The Birmingham News, but you can find the latest edition at the public library downtown. Sherrel Wheeler Stewart pulls a food stain-splattered copy hanging from a spindle. "A lot of people read...
Bob Penny, 'Forrest Gump' and 'Sweet Home Alabama' Actor, Dead at 87
Bob Penny, a former University of Alabama at Birmingham professor who had small roles in Sweet Home Alabama and Forrest Gump, has died. He was 87. Penny starred in over 30 films and was a fixture in the Birmingham theater scene. Penny died on Christmas Day in Huntsville, Alabama, according...
Some Alabama Students Want “Dixieland Delight” Banned In 2023
Shouldn't that matter a little bit? Just a little bit, don't you think?. Some students say "just ban it forever because it's racist". Other students say "it must be changed, ya know, because it's racist". Well, in the world we live in today, logic is out the window and gone....
