No. 5 Alabama faces off with No. 11 Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans on Saturday, Dec. 31. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial). Kansas State lost three of its first nine games, but arrived in New Orleans on a four-game winning streak — including a dramatic overtime victory over No. 3 TCU in the Big 12 title game — that has put the Wildcats in position to make this season among the most memorable in program history.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 8 HOURS AGO