ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

Alabama-Kansas State primer on Sugar Bowl game day

It’s game day in New Orleans as Alabama is set to face Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. It’s been a busy week of coverage for the two beat writers covering the Crimson Tide. So as you get ready for kickoff, let’s take a look back at the coverage from Canal Street the last few days.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama vs. Kansas State by the numbers: Sugar Bowl

No. 5 Alabama (10-2) vs. No. 9 Kansas State (10-3) 11 a.m. CST Saturday (ESPN) 0 Previous games between Alabama and Kansas State. 1 Player in Alabama history has more passing yards than QB Bryce Young, who has 8,035. AJ McCarron holds the school record with 9,019 passing yards from 2010 through 2013. Young also ranks second in total offense with 8,207 yards. McCarron holds that record, too, with 8,969 yards of total offense.
MANHATTAN, KS
AL.com

Flanagan: Someone tell me this Sugar Bowl won’t suck

This is a fan-opinion column. The Sugar Bowl sucks. Well, it’s actually a college football institution boasting elite programs competing at a high level, and fans lucky enough to see their teams invited to New Orleans for one more big game should flock to any chance they get. Alabama...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

5-Star DB Tony Mitchell explains why he signed with Alabama

Tony Mitchell kept his commitment to Alabama and signed with Crimson Tide over hard late pushes from Auburn and Texas A&M. Touchdown Alabama caught up with the five-star prospect after the first Under Armour All-America practice to discuss his decision to sign with the Tide. The interview can be streamed below:
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

5-Star DB Desmond Ricks explains decision to sign with Alabama

Desmond Ricks signed with Alabama football Thursday, choosing the Crimson Tide over LSU, Florida and others. Ricks is a five-star recruit, and he is a product of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. The Virginia native is one of Alabama’s four 2023 five-star defensive back signees. The Alabama signee re-classified...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

What TV channel is Sugar Bowl with Alabama-Kansas State on today? Live stream, how to watch online

No. 5 Alabama faces off with No. 11 Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans on Saturday, Dec. 31. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial). Kansas State lost three of its first nine games, but arrived in New Orleans on a four-game winning streak — including a dramatic overtime victory over No. 3 TCU in the Big 12 title game — that has put the Wildcats in position to make this season among the most memorable in program history.
MANHATTAN, KS
AL.com

What Alabama players are seeing from 5-star early enrollees in practice

The timeline seems to shift a little more every year as early enrollees arrive even earlier each cycle. It’s to the point a few from the most recent Alabama class began practice before they signed a National Letter of Intent on early signing day. And, for the first time, those early enrollees were able to make the trip to New Orleans where Alabama continues to prep for the Sugar Bowl on Saturday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama legend to join Sugar Bowl radio broadcast as sideline reporter

A familiar voice will join the Alabama radio broadcast of Saturday’s Sugar Bowl. Former Crimson Tide star Mark Ingram will be the sideline reporter on the Crimson Tide Radio Network. The New Orleans Saints running back, currently out with an injured knee, will join a cast of rotating sideline reporters filling the role vacated when Rashad Johnson took an assistant coaching job with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers just before the season.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Leadership Alabama Announces the 2022 – 23 Alabama Leadership Initiative Class

BIRMINGHAM — Leadership Alabama, a statewide program of Alabama leaders engaged in creating a network for positive change, recently announced the 2022 – 23 class of the Alabama Leadership Initiative (ALI). The program, which was originally introduced in 1995, is for emerging leaders, and it complements Leadership Alabama’s...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Rewinding UAB’s 79-73 double-overtime victory over UTEP

Welcome back to Bartow Arena, where UAB remained undefeated with a 79-73 double-overtime victory over the UTEP Miners. The Blazers entered the game at 54 in the NCAA NET and improves to 11-2 overall and 2-0 in C-USA. They also extended their current winning streak against UTEP to eight games.
EL PASO, TX
lakeshorepublicradio.org

For 3 big Alabama newspapers, the presses are grinding to a halt

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It's gotten harder to find a sidewalk newspaper box to buy a copy of The Birmingham News, but you can find the latest edition at the public library downtown. Sherrel Wheeler Stewart pulls a food stain-splattered copy hanging from a spindle. "A lot of people read...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
211K+
Followers
66K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy