CBS Sports
LeBron James after Lakers' fifth loss in six games: 'I don't want to finish my career playing at this level'
Playing the Miami Heat on the second game of a road back-to-back is never a fun time for any team, but the experience was especially rough for the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night. The Lakers turned the ball over 26 times and trailed by as much as 22 en route to a 112-98 defeat, their fifth in the past six games.
CBS Sports
Shaquille O'Neal surprises customers at Houston restaurant by paying for their meals on Christmas Eve
Shaquille O'Neal is known for a few different things, most notably his legendary NBA career. In his post-NBA life, Shaq is also known for his random acts of kindness. The latest example came on Christmas Eve, when O'Neal spread some holiday cheer by paying for meals at a Houston deli and restaurant. In a post shared to Facebook earlier in December, Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen explained the encounter.
NBC Sports
Forsberg: These stats reinforce the Jays' status as NBA's best duo
Nothing underscores the roller coaster ride that was calendar year 2022 quite like the violent swing in the narrative surrounding the Celtics’ star duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. As the Celtics limped into the new calendar year, there were loud voices wondering if the two could thrive...
Five Bold NHL Predictions for 2023
Adam Proteau is back with five more bold NHL predictions as the calendar turns to 2023. Hint: It involves a team winning a playoff round and some big trades.
CBS Sports
How to watch Lions vs. Bears: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The Chicago Bears have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Bears and the Detroit Lions will face off in an NFC North battle at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Ford Field. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Struggles massively against Toronto
Ayton logged four points (2-10 FG), seven rebounds and three assists across 31 minutes during Friday's 113-104 loss to the Raptors. Ayton had a woeful performance from the field and couldn't contribute too much in other categories to even salvage his fantasy output a bit. That said, Ayton had surpassed the 20-point mark in four of his previous six games and should operate as Phoenix's main scoring threat as long as Devin Booker (groin) remains out, so there's a strong possibility this was nothing more than a bad game for the star big man.
CBS Sports
Suns' Chris Paul: Double-doubles Friday
Paul closed Friday's 113-104 loss to the Raptors with 20 points (6-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, 12 assists and one steal across 35 minutes. Paul has been playing very well of late, reaching the 20-point mark in back-to-back contests for the first time in the campaign while also notching three double-doubles over his last six contests. He's averaging 15.7 points, 8.6 assists and 4.2 rebounds over 13 contests since returning from a lengthy 14-game absence due to a nagging heel injury.
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Massive rebounding effort
Adams registered 14 points (7-11 FG, 0-2 FT), 17 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Thursday's 119-106 victory over the Raptors. Adams is not known for his scoring ability, as he scored in double digits for the first time since Dec. 15 and surpassed the 10-point mark for the first time in the current month, but he continues to feast on the glass. He's pulled down at least 10 boards in five consecutive games and is averaging a robust 9.8 rebounds per contest in the current month. In fact, the veteran big man is averaging a career-best 10.5 rebounds per contest in the current campaign.
CBS Sports
Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving lead Nets past Hawks to become first team with 10-game winning streak this season
Another night, another win for the red-hot Brooklyn Nets. This one wasn't easy, as they had to come back from a 15-point deficit in the first half, but they eventually did just enough to beat the Atlanta Hawks, 108-107. The Nets have now won 10 games in a row, which...
