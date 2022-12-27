Read full article on original website
ESPN announcer baffled by 1 decision from Kansas State
Kansas State got out to an early 10-0 lead against Alabama in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Saturday, but they ended up losing 45-20, and one of their decisions left ESPN announcer Dave Pasch baffled. The game turned late in the second quarter after Kansas State had an 18-play, 73-yard drive that took up over... The post ESPN announcer baffled by 1 decision from Kansas State appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Michigan tries to rebound vs. Maryland after upset loss
Coming off a stunning loss to Central Michigan, 63-61, on Thursday, Michigan looks to put its season back on course
No. 4 Kansas rallies from 15 down to beat Oklahoma St 69-67
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The last time Kansas needed to overcome a 15-point halftime deficit was on the biggest stage in college basketball. The Jayhawks certainly weren’t going to be intimidated by one in Allen Fieldhouse. With another raucous home crowd behind it, the nation’s No. 4 team...
Penn State looks to continue momentum facing Iowa
Penn State will look to complete a perfect four-game homestand and extend its winning streak to a season-high five games
WATCH: Oklahoma F Jacob Groves & F Jalen Hill Texas Postgame
Oklahoma forwards Jacob Groves and Jalen Hill met with the media following OU's 70-69 loss to No. 6 Texas.
Saban Takes Veiled Shot at Players Who Transferred Out at Sugar Bowl Podium
The Crimson Tide coach gave a vague statement that appeared to take a shot at players who left the program.
WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser Texas Postgame
Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser met with the media following OU's 70-69 loss to No. 6 Texas.
Everything Coach Chris Klieman and Kansas State Said After Sugar Bowl Loss to Alabama
Deuce Vaughn rushed 22 times for 133 yards and a touchdown. His 133 rushing yards were the fifth most by a Wildcat in school bowl history.
Nick Saban's advice to Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. on the NFL Draft
Alabama football coach Nick Saban gave some advice on the NFL Draft following the Crimson Tide's 45-20 win over the Kansas State Wildcats in the Sugar Bowl game. During the postgame press conference, Saban offered his wisdom on players who decide to declare for the NFL Draft. Junior quarterback Bryce Young and junior linebacker Will Anderson Jr. are projected to be high draft choices in the first round, but they haven't officially declared their eligibility for the...
