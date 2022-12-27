ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

ESPN announcer baffled by 1 decision from Kansas State

Kansas State got out to an early 10-0 lead against Alabama in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Saturday, but they ended up losing 45-20, and one of their decisions left ESPN announcer Dave Pasch baffled. The game turned late in the second quarter after Kansas State had an 18-play, 73-yard drive that took up over... The post ESPN announcer baffled by 1 decision from Kansas State appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MANHATTAN, KS
The Tuscaloosa News

Nick Saban's advice to Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. on the NFL Draft

Alabama football coach Nick Saban gave some advice on the NFL Draft following the Crimson Tide's 45-20 win over the Kansas State Wildcats in the Sugar Bowl game. During the postgame press conference, Saban offered his wisdom on players who decide to declare for the NFL Draft. Junior quarterback Bryce Young and junior linebacker Will Anderson Jr. are projected to be high draft choices in the first round, but they haven't officially declared their eligibility for the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy