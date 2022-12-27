(KSTP) – Formal charges have been filed against multiple people suspected of having a role in a fatal shooting at Mall of America late last week. According to court records, prosecutors have charged 18-year-old TaeShawn Adams-Wright and 17-year-old Lavon Semaj Longstreet with one count each of second-degree intentional murder and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

BLOOMINGTON, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO