Take a Look at This Air Jordan 4 "Mecha Mewtwo" Custom
To round out the year, Andrew Chiou has introduced another Pokémon-inspired Air Jordan 4 concept, this time taking visual cues from “Mecha Mewtwo.” The new AJ4 follows two similar concepts inspired by viewer-favorite Pokémons Snorlax and Shiny Charizard. Using a pair of Nike x Off-White™ Air...
Oceanic Colors Detail the Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus
At the end of 2021, introduced its sustainability-focused Terrascape series of Air Maxes. Utilizing the Air Max Plus, 90 and 97, new approaches to each model favor recycled materials with design elements such as Nike Grind and the brand’s Crater foam cushioning. Various colorways have outfitted each model with the Air Max Terrascape Plus making its return in 2023.
The Air Jordan 1 Low Receives a Monochromatic "Panda" Makeover
Crafted with leather, the silhouette follows the traditional “Panda” colorway of a white base and contrasting black overlays, while can be found on the panel swoosh, Jumpman tongue logo, embroidered Air Jordan heel emblem and insoles. The shoe rests on a white midsole and black outsole and is tied together with black laces for that clean, monochromatic finish.
Needles and Reebok Collide for Beatnik Mocs
Having collaborated once before in 2018 for summer-ready Beatnik sandals, Keizo Shimizu‘s NEEDLES and Reebok now come together once again for Beatnik Mocs fit for the colder months. The upcoming pairs arrive in four variations of black and sand-toned suede featuring wavy panels pieced together with exposed stitching. Reebok...
Square Enix Releases Necklace Version of Cloud's Buster Sword from 'FFVII'
The Square-Enix store has just released a new version of Cloud’s Buster Sword necklace in celebration of its next chapter in the Final Fantasy series. Crafted in .925 silver, the sword pendant is approximately two inches long and comes with a 20-inch chain. The miniature sword is made in great detail and has two slots for Materia — you can get it with two Magic-type or a Support-type and Summon-type (Green and Blue/Red stones).
Malbon Golf Debuts the First Frost Collection
Fresh off of the nautically themed range that it released last week, Malbon Golf has just debuted the First Frost Collection. As the title of the collection suggests, a large portion is geared for frosty mornings on the links, meaning hoodies, sweatpants, pullovers and mock necks to partner alongside polos and shorts.
Marni Unveils Its "Year of the Rabbit" Collection
After reuniting with Uniqlo for a collaborative collection and releasing Vol.1 of its SS23 collection, Marni is cat-walking its way back into the spotlight to unveil its new “Year of the Rabbit” capsule to celebrate Chinese New Year. Much like its last CNY range, this newest line is also made alongside a creative as it has tapped Italian artist Flaminia Veronesi.
Noah and Vans Reconnect for Suede Chukka Boots
After connecting earlier this summer for a pair of beach-ready Slip Ons, Noah and Vans now reunite for two cozy colorways of Suede Chukka Boots. The collaborative mid-tops feature 100% suede uppers, keeping the ankles warm in the winter, paired with skate-ready rubber outsoles. Modifications to the original silhouette include upgraded cushioning, deeper knurl texture on the toe bumpers, and higher sidewalls on the outsoles for increased durability. Two colorways are available, including “Dark Green” with brown laces and “Tobacco” with bright red laces. Both pairs incorporate debossed NOAH cross logo imprints on the lateral heel counter, checkerboard tags along the collars, metallic eyelets, and red Off the Wall banners on the heel. Extra white laces are also included in the packaging.
"Light Grey" Outfits the Nike MMW 005 Slide
In June, Matthew M Williams took the slip-on trend in a new direction with the reveal of his next. project. Continuing his series of experimental footwear offerings with the Swoosh, the hole-covered Nike MMW 005 Slide surfaced. Previously launching in “Light Bone” and triple black — with a “Volt/Black” pair to come — the unique clog has now been prepared in “Light Grey” for 2023.
Carhartt WIP x Marni Collaboration Surfaces
Early images of a collaboration between the workwear subdivision Carhartt WIP and Italian fashion house Marni have surfaced. Having introduced workwear suits earlier this year in collaboration with Kunichi Nomura, Carhartt is seen experimenting with elevated forms yet again as the brand works with creative director Francesco Risso for a vibrant mashup.
Melting Sadness and adidas Present "2023 CNY" Sneaker Pack
To celebrate the upcoming lunar new year, Chinese artist Zhang Quan‘s label Melting Sadness reconnects with. Originals for a footwear pack featuring playful takes on the classic Superstar and ADIMATIC silhouettes. The ADIMATIC takes cues from the traditional “Dragon and Lion Dance,” incorporating bell attachments and lion costume details...
#FR2 and atmos Collide for Monochrome Mihara Yasuhiro Wayne Low Leathers
For its latest project, Ryo Ishikawa‘s streetwear label #FR2 partners with atmos and Maison Mihara Yasuhiro for a pair of special-edition Wayne Low Leathers. Arriving just ahead of the lunar Year of the Rabbit celebrations, the upcoming pairs appear in a patchwork finish combining premium suede, smooth leather, and patent leather.
"The Great Wave" Comes to Life in LEGO Brick Form
With a growing AFOL (adult fan of LEGO) population, LEGO has continued to experiment with new ideas and themes. One such style that has been met with high demand is the brand’s LEGO Art line. In just over two years of the theme’s existence, we’ve been offered a mere glimpse at its potential with 2022’s LEGO recreation of Vincent Van Gogh’s The Starry Night paving the way for classic pieces to exist in LEGO brick form. Now, another famous artwork has been assembled in LEGO pieces, Hokusai’s The Great Wave.
fragment design Joins cado for Ultra-Portable "Black Baton" Hair Dryer
Fragment design is releasing a new collaborative product with the Japanese home appliance brand cado. Venturing away from soft goods, the cado Black Baton is meant to be an ultra-portable hair dryer with a minimal design. As the name implies, the Black Baton arrives in a stick-like shape with the...
Dior and ERL Prep for 2023 Men's Capsule Collection Pop-Up in Tokyo
Japan has just announced a special Spring 2023 capsule for Tokyo. For this capsule, Kim Jones reenlists Eli Russell Linnetz (ERL) to channel the unique atmosphere of Los Angeles into a few key pieces. The items arrive as the Saddle Bag and B23 High-Top in a blue satin material with...
Nike Readies Air Adjust Force in "White Metallic" and "Black Multi"
Following its return in several AMBUSH colorways, the basketball-inspired Air Adjust Force sneakers now prepare for a general release in “White Metallic” and “Black Multi” for 2023. The first of the upcoming offerings don white and black leather uppers with metallic silver detailing along the lateral...
PSG Receives Its Own Jordan Air 200E Colorway
The collaborative partnership between Paris Saint-Germain and Jordan Brand was further enriched in 2022 as the duo brought Air Jordan 5 Low, Air Jordan 7 and Jordan Two Trey makeups to life. And this momentum is set to carry over into 2023 as a Jordan Air 200E “PSG” colorway has just been unveiled by way of official imagery.
First Look at a Wheat/Navy Nike SB Dunk Low Pro
Compared to its Dunk parent, the SB Dunk line has been selective in its launches in recent years. Despite this, plenty of options have hit shelves across the past few years, including a variety of collaborations that tap into the world of skating. Looking ahead to 2023, Run the Jewels and beverage companies Jarritos and Heineken are expected to be launching their own SB Dunks. Now, a first look at what the SB team has worked on in-house for the new year has arrived.
First Look at the Air Jordan 5 SE "Craft"
Looking ahead to Jordan Brand’s roster of releases for 2023, its upcoming “Craft” series stands out with its sizable list of carefully assembled colorways. Already, previews of “Craft” looks have appeared on the Air Jordan 2, 2 Low and 4 SE with an Air Jordan 6 and additional Air Jordan 2 Low releases expected to be revealed in the coming months. Now, the Air Jordan 5 joins in with its own take on the theme.
Vollebak Releases New Arctic-Ready "Titan" Collection with Winter Gear That Will Keep You Warm at -100°C
Vollebak is gearing up for space travel with its new “Titan” collection. As per the label’s website, the brand created the Titan range for “places colder than Earth.” An introductory description explains that the collection was built and designed to withstand up to -100°C in a liquid nitrogen chamber with the help of using NASA-developed technology for their winter apparel.
