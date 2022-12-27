Read full article on original website
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Exclusive: This Rep-Elect lied about his work, education and family history – And Democrats are fumingVictorNew York City, NY
Residents are reminded by the city that babies should never sleep in beds or with blankets.Raj guleriaNew York City, NY
More than 100 outdoor dining establishments demolished in NYCRaj guleriaNew York City, NY
Potential Rabies Exposure Warning in Madison, NJMorristown MinuteMadison, NJ
The 5 most important must-read stories for Staten Island parents from 2022
As our borough prepares to turn the page on 2022, we urge Staten Island parents not to wrap the year without exploring the five topics below, each covered during the year by the Advance/SILive.com. We hope this reporting, which includes information from experts, other parents, law enforcement and school officials,...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Jamaica-born pediatrician Bruce Maurice Henry found dead in New York
The body of a Jamaica-born pediatrician Bruce Maurice Henry was found with a slashed throat in Harlem, New York, last week in a crime spree. Reports are that the body of 60-year-old Henry was found on Friday, December 23, on a stairway near 120th Street in Marcus Garvey Park. It...
Pete Davidson’s incredible 2022 was filled with new projects and new loves: From leaving ‘SNL’ to making ’Bodies Bodies Bodies,’ ’Bupkis’ — to buying a Staten Island Ferry
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Who’s had a better year than Pete Davidson?. The Staten Island native had a monster 2022, filled with new roles, new loves and a new borough to call home. In honor of our hometown Hollywood A-lister, we thought we’d take a look back at...
Best Chinese restaurants on Staten Island | Best of 2022 ultimate guide
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — For the final 2022 Best of Staten Island category, we asked readers to tell us their favorite Chinese restaurants in the borough, and they nominated 62 standout spots through hundreds of comments on social media. The top-three vote-getters were Loon Chuan of Tottenvillle, Empire Szechuan...
Barbara Walters, news pioneer and ‘The View’ creator, has died at 93
NEW YORK (AP) — Barbara Walters, the intrepid interviewer, anchor and program host who led the way as the first woman to become a TV news superstar during a network career remarkable for its duration and variety, has died. She was 93. Walters’ death was announced by ABC on...
According to the ACS, at least 40 infants in New York City every year pass away from suffocation and other avoidable sleep-related injuries. On Friday, the City Administration for Children's Services (ACS) reminded parents and other caregivers of the importance of keeping infants safe while they sleep.
Mayor Adams deserves a vacation. But NYC residents also deserve to know where he is (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – They call New York “the city that never sleeps” for a reason. It means that life in the Big Apple goes on 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. It also means that we expect much from our...
Anti-LGBTQ demonstrators face off with counter protesters at Queens Drag Story Hour
Anti-LGBTQ demonstrators gathered outside the Queens Public Library at Jackson Heights on Thursday to protest a Drag Story Hour event. The roughly 30 demonstrators were met by about 150 counter protesters.
‘Scared the hell out of me’: Well-known Staten Island lawyer ID’d by facial recognition, booted from Radio City
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An injury attorney on Staten Island learned recently that he, like others in his field, has been banned from MSG Entertainment venues due to an ongoing lawsuit filed against the company by his firm. Jonathan D’Agostino, of D’Agostino & Associates, said he was with family...
NBC New York
NYC Mom Run Over in Front of Kids Had Turned Own Pain Into Life Mission to Help Self, Others
A Queens community is reeling over the SUV attack on -- and subsequent stabbing of -- a 41-year-old self-described "confidence cultivator" and domestic abuse survivor who turned her traumatic experience into a mission to help others, along with herself. Sophia Giraldo, of Flushing, was allegedly intentionally mowed down by her...
Staten Island obituaries for Dec. 30, 2022: Dr. Megan Aileen Fairlie, Professor of Law, remembered
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Dr. Megan Aileen Fairlie passed away after a courageous battle with cancer. Born and raised on Staten Island, Dr. Fairlie graduated from Notre Dame Academy and the State University at Albany. She received her J. D. at Washington and Lee University in Virginia and both her LLM in International Peace Support Operations and Ph.D. in Human Rights Law from the National University of Ireland, Galway. At the time of her passing, Dr. Fairlie was a tenured Professor of Law at Florida International University. She lectured at the Irish Centre for Human Rights, the Amsterdam Centre for International Law, and the Hague. Although independent, Dr. Fairlie would call her mom everyday. She enjoyed swimming, having learned at Hillside swim club, and telling stories filled with accents and colloquialisms from the many places she lived. Dr. Fairlie did not go gently into the good night, she fought the disease to the very end. Read the full obit on SILive.com.
2022 look back at 5 of the most bizarre crimes on Staten Island this year
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- An NYPD detective shot in the leg during a raid, two dozen huskies rescued from a home in Tompkinsville, and a random burglary at a home near the Tottenville train stop -- are just some of the more unusal incidents that took place in 2022. Here’s...
MISSING: Brooklyn woman with developmental disabilities last seen leaving Queens hospital nearly a week ago
A missing Brooklyn woman with developmental disabilities is still being sought nearly a week after her disappearance, police said Friday.
Death of Staten Island boy, 2, deemed homicide
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The May death of a Staten Island toddler has been deemed a homicide, according to the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information. Ermias Taylor-Santiago, 2, of Stapleton, was found unconscious by police at 29 Deirdre Court on May 20. EMS transported Taylor-Santiago to Staten Island University Hospital in Ocean Breeze, where he was pronounced dead, police previously stated.
Nurses at 8 NYC hospitals give 10-day strike notice
NEW YORK -- Nurses at eight New York City hospitals gave their 10-day strike notice Friday.The New York State Nurses Association has been in contract negotiations with the private hospitals since September. The nurses are asking for a pay raise that keeps up with inflation and for the hospitals to hire more staff. READ MORE: Potential nurses strike looming in New York as hospitals brace for influx of tripledemic casesApproximately 16,000 nurses will go on strike at the following hospitals beginning Jan. 9:NewYork-PresbyterianMontefioreMount Sinai HospitalMount Sinai Morningside and WestMaimonidesBronxCareRichmond University Medical CenterFlushing Hospital Medical Center The union says they will continue to bargain until Jan. 9 in the hopes of reaching an agreement. Their contracts expire Saturday.READ MORE: "We're asking to be taken care of": Nurses at 12 New York City hospitals begin voting on possible strikeThe 10-day strike notice gives hospitals time to bring in temporary help.
NYC correction officer killed in Brooklyn house fire
NEW YORK -- We've learned a New York City correction officer was one of the victims of a deadly fire in Brooklyn.Marion Fisher-Cassidy, 54, died Tuesday inside a home on Rochester Avenue in Crown Heights.READ MORE: 54-year-old woman killed in fire at Brooklyn homeFisher-Cassidy was a 14-year veteran of the Department of Correction.The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Union calls for new Staten Island ferryboats to be ‘immediately docked’ following fire on Sandy Ground
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Marine Engineers’ Beneficial Association (MEBA) is calling for the immediate docking of all three Ollis-class ferries following a fire on the Sandy Ground ferryboat last week. In addition to the Sandy Ground, the Ollis-class is made up of the SSG Michael H. Ollis...
Happy New Year to everyone! Adoptable pets here for the taking: Dec. 31- Jan. 1
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — What do dog noses have that humans don’t? They have up to 300 million olfactory receptors in their noses, compared to about six million humans. And the part of a dog’s brain devoted to analyzing smells is about 40 times greater than ours. Dogs also have neophilia, which means they are attracted to new and exciting odors.
FIT graduate finds success with ‘cute and comfy’ fashion line now available in the Staten Island Mall
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The long daily commute to the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) from Arden Heights wasn’t fun for Rosie D’Apolito, 22, who had long aspired to become a creative fashion designer. To make her commute more bearable, she started creating tie-dye “cute and cozy” comfort...
State grants over $1M to help develop Staten Island’s Mariners Marsh Park
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – More than $1 million in state funding will be used to plan and develop Mariners Marsh Park as part of the NYC Waterfront Revitalization Program, Gov. Kathy Hochul recently announced. The $1,144,103 in funding is a part of $16.4 million given to 23 communities throughout...
