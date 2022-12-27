ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Staten Island Advance

Pete Davidson’s incredible 2022 was filled with new projects and new loves: From leaving ‘SNL’ to making ’Bodies Bodies Bodies,’ ’Bupkis’ — to buying a Staten Island Ferry

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Who’s had a better year than Pete Davidson?. The Staten Island native had a monster 2022, filled with new roles, new loves and a new borough to call home. In honor of our hometown Hollywood A-lister, we thought we’d take a look back at...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Dec. 30, 2022: Dr. Megan Aileen Fairlie, Professor of Law, remembered

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Dr. Megan Aileen Fairlie passed away after a courageous battle with cancer. Born and raised on Staten Island, Dr. Fairlie graduated from Notre Dame Academy and the State University at Albany. She received her J. D. at Washington and Lee University in Virginia and both her LLM in International Peace Support Operations and Ph.D. in Human Rights Law from the National University of Ireland, Galway. At the time of her passing, Dr. Fairlie was a tenured Professor of Law at Florida International University. She lectured at the Irish Centre for Human Rights, the Amsterdam Centre for International Law, and the Hague. Although independent, Dr. Fairlie would call her mom everyday. She enjoyed swimming, having learned at Hillside swim club, and telling stories filled with accents and colloquialisms from the many places she lived. Dr. Fairlie did not go gently into the good night, she fought the disease to the very end. Read the full obit on SILive.com.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Death of Staten Island boy, 2, deemed homicide

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The May death of a Staten Island toddler has been deemed a homicide, according to the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information. Ermias Taylor-Santiago, 2, of Stapleton, was found unconscious by police at 29 Deirdre Court on May 20. EMS transported Taylor-Santiago to Staten Island University Hospital in Ocean Breeze, where he was pronounced dead, police previously stated.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
CBS New York

Nurses at 8 NYC hospitals give 10-day strike notice

NEW YORK -- Nurses at eight New York City hospitals gave their 10-day strike notice Friday.The New York State Nurses Association has been in contract negotiations with the private hospitals since September. The nurses are asking for a pay raise that keeps up with inflation and for the hospitals to hire more staff. READ MORE: Potential nurses strike looming in New York as hospitals brace for influx of tripledemic casesApproximately 16,000 nurses will go on strike at the following hospitals beginning Jan. 9:NewYork-PresbyterianMontefioreMount Sinai HospitalMount Sinai Morningside and WestMaimonidesBronxCareRichmond University Medical CenterFlushing Hospital Medical Center    The union says they will continue to bargain until Jan. 9 in the hopes of reaching an agreement. Their contracts expire Saturday.READ MORE: "We're asking to be taken care of": Nurses at 12 New York City hospitals begin voting on possible strikeThe 10-day strike notice gives hospitals time to bring in temporary help.
NEW YORK
CBS New York

NYC correction officer killed in Brooklyn house fire

NEW YORK -- We've learned a New York City correction officer was one of the victims of a deadly fire in Brooklyn.Marion Fisher-Cassidy, 54, died Tuesday inside a home on Rochester Avenue in Crown Heights.READ MORE: 54-year-old woman killed in fire at Brooklyn homeFisher-Cassidy was a 14-year veteran of the Department of Correction.The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
