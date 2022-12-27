Read full article on original website
Chicago Mayor Lightfoot Asks For $53.5 Million to Support MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Garibaldi’s in Hoffman Estates restaurant reviewChicago Food KingHoffman Estates, IL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Cook County State Attorney's Office Secretary Reported Missing From Richton Park, IllinoisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichton Park, IL
Official reports claim boy, nine, walked backwards up hospital wallRooted ExpeditionsGary, IN
3,348 new Illinois COVID cases, 22 new deaths reported
Illinois reported 3,348 new COVID-19 cases and 22 new deaths Thursday.
kbsi23.com
Illinois Dept. of Public Health reports 54 counties at COVID elevated levels
CHICAGO – As Illinois prepares to celebrate the New Year, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) says the CDC is reporting 54 counties in the state are at an elevated level for COVID-19. Of those, five Illinois counties are at a High Community Level, compared to 33 a week ago; while 49 counties are at Medium Level, compared to 55 last week. IDPH is reporting 15,904 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois since December 23, and 47 deaths.
CDC: Over half of Illinois counties at elevated COVID-19 levels
(WTVO) — Over half of the counties in Illinois are at an elevated level of COVID-19, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control. The organization said that 54 of the state’s 102 counties are at an elevated level, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. Of those counties, five are at […]
54 Illinois Counties at an Elevated COVID-19 Community Level as Cases Drop
As holiday celebrations wrap up across the state and country, cases of COVID-19 in Illinois have substantially dropped since last week's reporting according to the CDC, although a drop in testing over the holidays may have played a factor. All counties in the Chicago area are at a "medium" COVID-19...
‘Dry January' Gaining Traction After Alcohol Use Soars During Pandemic
The concept is simple – cut out alcohol for the month of January, helping the “Dry January” idea gain traction as we head into 2023. “People are really starting to take a look at their drinking,” said Kelley Kitley, a licensed clinical social worker, who owns Serendipitous Psychotherapy in Chicago.
wmay.com
Illinois To Halt Daily Reporting Of New COVID Numbers
The state of Illinois is scaling back its reporting of COVID numbers. Last week, Sangamon County announced it would stop daily reporting of new COVID cases, referring people to the Illinois Department of Public Health. Now IDPH says it will also halt daily reporting, starting on New Year’s Day, and will instead issue weekly updates on Wednesdays.
New Illinois laws for 2023 to affect drivers of all ages
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Heading into 2023, a slew of new Illinois state laws will go into effect at the start of the New Year.As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported Friday, there will be changes when you get behind the wheel of a car come January – whether you're a teen or an adult.The first law, HB3772, is good news if you have been the victim of a carjacking. Chicago and its suburbs have seen a big bump in such crimes – and the law aims to ease the burden on victims, who will not be liable for violations, impounding fees,...
suntimesnews.com
IDPH reports Randolph and 88 Illinois counties are at an elevated community level for COVID-19
CHICAGO – With families across Illinois and the nation gathering to celebrate the New Year’s holiday season this weekend, COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses are circulating at concerning levels, so the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is reminding the public to celebrate the holiday safely and take action to protect their most vulnerable loved ones, including the elderly and the very young.
wsiu.org
Flu, RSV, COVID and more: Illinois' Public Health Director says challenges remain heading into 2023
Health leaders say they’ve learned a lot over the last two and a half years from COVID-19 – skills and information they can use in the future. Illinois Department of Public Health Director Doctor Sameer Vohra points to the importance of infrastructure when it comes to public health, so that information and care can be shared quickly and effectively.
Local COVID-19 cases on the rise again
SAVANNAH, G.A.(WSAV) — It may be a good time to check your vaccination status as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the country. Doctors say if you don’t have your COVID-19 vaccine yet, now is the time to get it. As loved ones gather for the remaining holiday season, doctors are warning people to be […]
Howard Brown Health workers in Chicago prepare for strike
Hundreds of Howard Brown Health union workers are planning to go on strike for three days starting on January 3 citing unfair labor practices.
beckersdental.com
The state of dentistry in Illinois: 8 notes
What five dental roles earn on average per year in the state:. There are 7,154 active general dentists in Illinois. Illinois has 247 dental professional shortage areas. Illinois received a score of 22 out of 32 for the extensiveness of its adult Medicaid dental coverage. Illinois landed the No. 6...
Illinois Neighborhood Named Coolest In United States 2nd In World
A neighborhood in Illinois was named the coolest in the United States and the second coolest in the world. I like my neighborhood. I think it is a cool place to live but I know it is not making any cool lists. It is not even the coolest neighborhood in Rockford, let alone Illinois, the United States, or in the world.
Causes of Death Still ‘Pending' For 2 Different Cases of Young Men Found Dead in Lake Michigan This Month
The manners and causes of death in the cases of two young men whose bodies were found in Lake Michigan in separate instances earlier this month are both still "pending," the Cook County Medical Examiner said this week. Dec. 21, a body recovered from Lake Michigan was identified as 25-year-old...
WCIA
Central Illinois travelers frustrated as flights canceled nationwide
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Frustrations are at an all-time high as thousands of travelers are having flights canceled, including in Central Illinois. Southwest Airlines has faced backlash from people and the federal government for poor management of flight schedules. More than 90% of flights cancelled as of early Wednesday morning were from Southwest.
Several New Driving Laws to Go Into Effect Jan. 1 in Illinois
More than 180 new laws take effect in Illinois at the start of 2023, including a number of traffic-related changes drivers might want to learn about. From new penalties for certain violations to guidelines for those who are carjacked or have their vehicle stolen, changes are coming across the state.
Chicagoans Prepare to Celebrate New Year's Eve Without COVID Restrictions
Chicago is preparing to celebrate its first New Year's Eve without any health restrictions since before the COVID-19 pandemic. However, there are still some lingering concerns. At Navy Pier, preparations for a grand celebration were underway Friday afternoon, with crews raising a huge balloon arch and the band getting in...
One Illinois City Named Among The Top 25 'Loneliest Cities' In America
Chamberofcommerce.org put together a list of the loneliest cities across the country.
You Won’t Believe Why Illinois Fast Food Worker Shot His Manager
Fast food manager is shot for calling out his lazy employee. Bad Managers, Employees, And Co-Workers At Jobs In Illinois. I don't care where you work or what kind of job you have. You're always going to run into bad people. It could be a horrible boss. There are the possibilities of awful employees. Don't forget about terrible co-workers. It makes for a miserable experience. We've all been through it. Of course, it can make you mad. Hopefully, not angry enough to do something foolish.
It's official: New Illinois law for 2023 reminds us to appreciate sweet corn
HB 5254 establishes Sweet Corn Appreciation Day for August 1st. (Read on to find a corn-freezing recipe at the bottom.) There's no question Illinois produces some of the best sweet corn in the world. You can find it in abundance at roadside stands and local farms all around the state in late summer.
