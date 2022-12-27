ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Lopez Reveals How She & Ben Affleck's 'Blended Families' Celebrated Christmas: 'Doubled The Love'

By Jaclyn Roth
 4 days ago
This year, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 's Christmas celebrations looked a little bit different — but in the best way possible.

After the two tied the knot twice this year , they made sure their broods were both in attendance for the holidays.

"We have blended families , doubled the people, doubled the fun, doubled the love, doubled the presents and tripled the chaos!!" Lopez wrote in her On the JLo newsletter about the big day.

"For the past 8 years we've been doing a Christmas Edition Taco Tuesday, where we get together and dress up and sing Christmas carols. During the pandemic that went to the wayside, so this was the first time in a long time we were able to get together with people that we haven't seen in forever," the singer, 53, who shares twins Max and Emme , both 14, with ex Marc Anthony , while Affleck, 50, shares Violet , 16, Seraphina , 13, and Samuel , 10, with ex Jennifer Garner , said.

She gushed, "The party was filled with family, friends, colleagues, and people we've known from over the years. We sang and danced and had the most amazing time !"

As OK! previously reported, the "Let's Get Loud" songstress posted some photos via Instagram . In the first snapshot, Lopez showed off her teal dress with red bows on it, and she then took a selfie in front of a long dining room table.

"Merry Christmas!!!!" the A-lister captioned the snaps.

Though the actor wasn't in the pictures, it seemed like the duo, who rekindled their romance after splitting in 2004, had the best time.

The mom-of-two previously shared how she and Affleck would come together as one big, happy family.

SUPPORTING THE HOME TEAM! BEN AFFLECK & SON SAMUEL CHEER ON BELOVED BOSTON CELTICS AS THEY FACE OFF AGAINST THE LOS ANGELES LAKERS

"The transition is a process that needs to be handled with so much care ," she revealed, adding that Garner "an amazing co-parent, and they work really well together," but since Anthony lives on the East Coast, it's harder for her twins to adjust to the new change.

"They're teens," she stated. "But it's going really well so far. What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me and my kids have a new ally in him."

