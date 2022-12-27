ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drew Barrymore says she drank to 'numb the pain' of her divorce and walked 'through the fire' to get sober

By Esme Mazzeo
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YxbNq_0jvrG0bV00
Drew Barrymore.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

  • Drew Barrymore told People she drank to cope with her 2016 divorce.
  • She said she felt like she walked "through the fire" to get sober.
  • The "Ever After" star described life balance as an "elusive bitch" that "haunts" her.

In a recent interview with People , Drew Barrymore admitted that she relapsed on alcohol when she divorced her ex-husband Will Kopelman in 2016. She said she felt like she walked "through the fire" to "come back to life" for their daughters, Frankie and Olive, who are now eight and 10 years old, respectively.

The talk show host began dating the art advisor in 2011 and they married in an intimate ceremony at their home in June 2012, People reported . They welcomed Olive in September of that year and Frankie in April 2014. They announced their divorce two years later and finalized it in months.

"Sadly, our family is separating legally, although we do not feel this takes away from us being a family. Divorce might make one feel like a failure, but eventually, you start to find grace in the idea that life goes on," their joint statement about the legal divorce read in August 2016.

Barrymore confirmed to People in her latest interview that there was no "scandal" involved in her and Kopelman's decision to divorce, but said that this made the end of her marriage "harder and more confusing" to process.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08b8L5_0jvrG0bV00
Will Kopelman and Drew Barrymore at the 71st Annual Golden Globe Awards in 2014.

Christopher Polk/NBC/Getty Images

She moved to New York to be closer to Kopelman for her daughters but said she found the years after her divorce to be "cripplingly difficult" to handle.

The actor revealed that she "broke" and drank to cope with her new reality. "It was just trying to numb the pain and feel good—and alcohol totally did that for me," she admitted.

Barrymore grew up in a family of famous actors , including her parents John and Jaid Barrymore. Life in the entertainment business was a natural step for her — her first hit movie, "E.T.," was released when she was only seven years old.

But working in the industry also exposed her to unhealthy adult habits like drugs and alcohol at a young age. Barrymore has been open about her addictions in the past. By 14, she had already been to rehab for drugs and alcohol twice and got emancipated from her mother after Jaid institutionalized her , according to an interview she gave The Guardian in 2015 .

In 2021, she revealed she had been sober from alcohol for two years during an interview with Machine Gun Kelly on her talk show, " The Drew Barrymore Show."

Barrymore told People in her December 2022 interview that though she beat her drug addiction when she was younger, drinking had remained "a constant" for her.

"You cannot change. You are weak and incapable of doing what's best for you," she would tell herself. "You keep thinking you will master this thing, and it's getting the better of you."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TKCIK_0jvrG0bV00
Barrymore was emancipated at the age of 14.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

The "Never Been Kissed" star confessed that she felt like her divorce was more difficult for her than all of the struggles she went through as a kid because of how much she cares about her daughters.

"I probably cared so much that I was only giving to them and not taking care of myself. It was a messy, painful, excruciating walk through the fire and come back to life kind of trajectory," Barrymore admitted.

She said that her quest to be better for her kids drove her to go to therapy and quit drinking. She also credits her show for giving her something to "pour myself into."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dbAKB_0jvrG0bV00
Drew Barrymore loves her ex Will Kopelman's new wife.

John Lamparski/Getty Images

The producer admitted that she still struggles to juggle all of the hats she wears in life. "Balance is an elusive bitch that haunts me. I would love to find that in my 50s."

She said she dates sometimes but is grateful that Kopelman married Vogue fashion director Alexandra Michler in August 2021.

"These kids have an example of one of the parents moving on and rebuilding another life for themselves. I'm like, 'Oh, I don't have to do that now? Perfect,'" she joked.

Comments / 22

fattman mex
3d ago

she started out on ET fire starter doppelganger and other movies she is a good actress I can imagine the things she seen hope she feels better may God bless you

Reply
6
Misty Misses Turner
3d ago

She has been my hero since I I love her I had my hair done like her and people Used to call me drew and it was such a compliment she is amazing strong And just amazing

Reply(5)
3
Ahhhhah
3d ago

She had drinking issues before her divorce. I'm sorry this happened to her but I'm not sure that repeatedly falling back into self destructive behavior that also affects your kids and then blaming it on a hard time after you get your act together, especially when you have so many other options and resources, is quite the right response to this.

Reply
3
