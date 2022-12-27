Shakira & Her Sons Spend Christmas Without Gerard Piqué, Singer Thanks Fans For Giving 'Support' During Tough Year

@shakira/instagram

Three's company! This year marked the first time Shakira celebrated the winter holidays without longtime love Gerard Piqué , but she didn't let their recent breakup put a damper on her spirit.

On Christmas Day, the singer uploaded a cool Instagram shot to show how she and her two sons, Sasha , 7, and Milan , 11, spent the day in the desert. In the pic, the trio was all dressed in white attire with the superstar holding one arm up where a bird was perched.

mega

"In the desert this Christmas, searching for serenity," she captioned the scenic shot , then writing the message in Spanish. "En el desierto buscando la serenidad en esta navidad."

A day prior, the "Hips Don't Lie" crooner, 45, shared a photo of their tree and expressed gratitude for "all the love and support you gave me and my kids during this year ."

@shakira/instagram

"I wish you a sweet holiday," she added. "Here’s to a 2023 that's filled with peace and hope."

GERARD PIQUE ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT FROM SOCCER 4 MONTHS AFTER SHAKIRA SPLIT

As OK! previously reported, the superstar and Piqué, 35, parted ways in September after 11 years together, finalizing a custody agreement shortly after that saw the Colombia native move to Miami in order to co-parent easier.

mega

While the Latin Grammy winner told a magazine the "details" of the split still feel "too private to share" she declared, "I can only say that I put everything I had into this relationship and my family ."

The star elaborated as to how she changed her life to fit Piqué's soccer career, noting she put her own aspirations "in second gear."

"I came to Spain, to support him so he could play football and win titles. And it was a sacrifice of love. Thanks to that, my kids were able to have a present mom, and I have this amazing bond with them that is unbreakable and that sustains us. You know, that is it," she stated when asked about the split. "That’s all I can say."

While Shakira hasn't been romantically linked to anyone since the sudden split, Piqué was spotted kissing Clara Chia , 23, in November. The new lovebirds were spotted on a Prague vacation earlier this month.