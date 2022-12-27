ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OK! Magazine

Shakira & Her Sons Spend Christmas Without Gerard Piqué, Singer Thanks Fans For Giving 'Support' During Tough Year

By Stephanie Kaplan
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b1KKQ_0jvrFy0H00
@shakira/instagram

Three's company! This year marked the first time Shakira celebrated the winter holidays without longtime love Gerard Piqué , but she didn't let their recent breakup put a damper on her spirit.

On Christmas Day, the singer uploaded a cool Instagram shot to show how she and her two sons, Sasha , 7, and Milan , 11, spent the day in the desert. In the pic, the trio was all dressed in white attire with the superstar holding one arm up where a bird was perched.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YtNgB_0jvrFy0H00
mega

"In the desert this Christmas, searching for serenity," she captioned the scenic shot , then writing the message in Spanish. "En el desierto buscando la serenidad en esta navidad."

A day prior, the "Hips Don't Lie" crooner, 45, shared a photo of their tree and expressed gratitude for "all the love and support you gave me and my kids during this year ."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AEV3P_0jvrFy0H00
@shakira/instagram

"I wish you a sweet holiday," she added. "Here’s to a 2023 that's filled with peace and hope."

GERARD PIQUE ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT FROM SOCCER 4 MONTHS AFTER SHAKIRA SPLIT

As OK! previously reported, the superstar and Piqué, 35, parted ways in September after 11 years together, finalizing a custody agreement shortly after that saw the Colombia native move to Miami in order to co-parent easier.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A2ier_0jvrFy0H00
mega

While the Latin Grammy winner told a magazine the "details" of the split still feel "too private to share" she declared, "I can only say that I put everything I had into this relationship and my family ."

The star elaborated as to how she changed her life to fit Piqué's soccer career, noting she put her own aspirations "in second gear."

"I came to Spain, to support him so he could play football and win titles. And it was a sacrifice of love. Thanks to that, my kids were able to have a present mom, and I have this amazing bond with them that is unbreakable and that sustains us. You know, that is it," she stated when asked about the split. "That’s all I can say."

While Shakira hasn't been romantically linked to anyone since the sudden split, Piqué was spotted kissing Clara Chia , 23, in November. The new lovebirds were spotted on a Prague vacation earlier this month.

Comments / 1

Related
People

Kim Kardashian Poses with Her Kids and Nieces in Matching Christmas Pajamas: 'Full House'

Kim Kardashian enjoyed a quick photoshoot with nieces True, 4, and Dream, 5, as well as daughter Chicago, 4, and son Saint, 7 Kim Kardashian is pulling double duty as a mom and an aunt while making precious holiday memories. The SKIMs founder shared photos on Instagram Thursday where she poses on a white chair in her home, dressed in matching red snowflake-printed Christmas pajamas with daughter Chicago, 4 and son Saint, 7 — who ditches his shirt and sticks his tongue out in the silly shot. The three are...
HollywoodLife

Gisele Flies To Brazil With Kids Ben, 13, & Vivian, 10, Ahead Of 1st Christmas Without Tom Brady

Gisele Bundchen, 42, is officially out of the country for the holidays following her divorce from football star Tom Brady, 45. In photos, the former supermodel was seen arriving at an airport in her home country of Brazil on Monday, December 12, with her two children, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10. She rocked a casual set of off-white sweats as she held hands with Vivian, tying the sweatshirt around her waist and opting for a matching comfy t shirt.
FLORIDA STATE
OK! Magazine

Madonna's Ghostly Appearance Has Fans Spooked: See The Strange Photos

Madonna's title as Queen of Pop might need to change to Queen of Strange Pictures.The 64-year-old took to her Instagram Story on Thursday, December 29, to highlight her trip to Africa with a series of bizarre solo snaps.The mother-of-six has been enjoying time in Malawi after the holidays, which is where all four of her adoptive children — David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 16, and 10-year-old twins Estere and Stelle Ciccone — were born.'BIZARRE' MADONNA CELEBRATES CHRISTMAS WITH KIDS IN LINGERIE BRA & HOLIDAY PAJAMAS: 'IS SHE OK?'Madonna is additionally the biological mom to her two eldest children, Lourdes...
People

Halle Berry and Boyfriend Van Hunt Celebrate Christmas 'with Bed Hair and Hoodie'

Halle Berry and Van Hunt went public with their relationship in September 2020 Halle Berry and Van Hunt enjoyed a lazy day for Christmas. The Bruised actor/director, 56, shared a photo on Instagram Sunday showcasing her low-key Christmas celebration with her musician boyfriend, 52. The pair snapped a selfie with Berry's chic razor cut in her face, and Hunt comfortably rocking a black hoodie. She gave a nod to their appearance in the caption and wrote, "With bed hair and hoodie … We wish you all a very Merry Christmas...
HollywoodLife

Kelsea Ballerini Admits She ‘Knew Something Was Not Right’ In Her Marriage

Kelsea Ballerini opened up about her feelings leading up to her split from her husband of five years Morgan Evans during the latest episode of the iHeart podcast Tell Me About It With Jade Iovine, released on Tuesday, December 13. The country popstar, 29, spoke about how she started to realize that the relationship was coming to an end, and how difficult the divorce was.
Elle

Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's First Christmas as a Married Couple and Their Big ‘Surprise’ Gifts

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Relationship History Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Relationship History. Jennifer Lopez loves Christmas...and her first holiday season as Mrs. Ben Affleck is one she is determined to make even more extraordinary than usual, Entertainment Tonight reports. A source told the outlet that both Lopez and Affleck have gotten multiple meaningful gifts for each other and are very set on creating special new holiday traditions for their new blended family.
HollywoodLife

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Baena Wears Nothing But Open Bathrobe In New Photo

Joseph Baena gave his fans a little holiday treat ahead of Christmas as he shared an eye-popping snap to his social media. The 25-year-old son of Arnold Schwarzenegger took to his Instagram on Friday, Dec. 16 to post a black and white photo of himself nearly naked while posing in an open bathrobe (below). To mark the festive season, he referenced a classic Christmas tune by captioning the pics, “baby, its cold outside.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
HollywoodLife

Scott Disick & Kimberly Stewart’s Daughters Are Bonding Amid Their Developing Romance (Exclusive)

Scott Disick, 39, and Kimberly Stewart, 43, have been dating since August and the good news is their daughters Penelope Disick, 10, and Delilah del Torro, 11, totally “get along.” A source close to the pair tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “Kimberly and Scott have managed to keep their relationship out of the spotlight and it has been incredibly refreshing for the both of them. They like their private lives private, and they have been friends for so long that this entire thing has developed so organically and beautifully. They are not certain where their future is headed but they do have much love for each other. Kimberly’s daughter Delilah gets along well with Scott’s daughter Penelope, as she also does with his two boys.”
E! News

Chrissy Teigen Has a Message for Critics Who Think She’s Been "Pregnant Forever"

Watch: John Legend & Chrissy Teigen "Ready" for Baby No. 3. Chrissy Teigen knows people are wondering when her and John Legend's newest family member will arrive. As the couple—who are already parents to daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4—excitedly await the little one's birth, the cookbook author is issuing a few words to impatient followers.
OK! Magazine

Joy Behar Appears To Shade Whoopi Goldberg's Drama, Pleads For 'Peace' In The New Year

Come 2023, Joy Behar is hoping we can all just get along. Over the past several days, the public has expressed outrage after her The View costar Whoopi Goldberg once again made controversial comments about the Jewish community and the Holocaust, and though she issued yet another apology, fans are calling for the EGOT winner to be booted from the show.Behar seemed to hint at the ongoing drama on Christmas Day with a poignant tweet."Merry Christmas and Happy Hanukah to all," the star, 80, wrote alongside a photo of herself posing with Santa Claus. "Peace in the new year. Please."The...
People

Blake Lively Jokes That Her Latest Sandwich Order Is a Dead Giveaway That She's Pregnant

"Tell me you're pregnant without telling me you're pregnant," said the soon-to-be mom of four of her lunch from Stein's Market and Deli Blake Lively is eating for two — and doing it well. The actress, 35, who is expecting her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds, showed off her mouth-watering order from Stein's Market and Deli in New Orleans on Instagram and gave her followers a foodie tip: "Order 'The Rachel' extra crispy meat and bread." The Rachel is a hot Pastrami sandwich with Swiss cheese and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
People

Dean McDermott's Son Jack Defends Dad and Tori Spelling, Says Mom Is Adding 'Strain' to Family

Dean McDermott's son Jack called out mom Mary Jo Eustace on Instagram for her "decision to spread information about my Dad, Step mom and my siblings" on the former couple's podcast Ex's & Uh-Ohs Dean McDermott's son Jack is calling out his mom Mary Jo Eustace after claiming she "spread information about my Dad, Step mom and my siblings" on the former couple's podcast Ex's & Uh-Ohs. On Monday, the 24-year-old shared a lengthy post on Instagram in which he noted he is "no longer able to stay silent" after his mom...
People

Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia, 5, Is a Budding Soccer Star in New Photos: 'Beast Mode'

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's 5-year-old daughter is showing her passion for soccer in an adorable new Instagram post Olympia Ohanian is taking her soccer skills to the next level. The 5-year-old daughter of tennis icon Serena Williams and tech entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian proudly stands with one foot on top of a soccer ball and flexes her muscles in an adorable set of pictures posted on Olympia's parents-run Instagram page on Monday. In the snaps, Olympia wears an Angel City Football Club uniform, matching black knee-high socks, and bright-yellow Nike soccer cleats.  The second image shows Olympia...
wegotthiscovered.com

Kourtney Kardashian’s dead eyes are the star of the Kardashian Christmas photo

The Kardashian-Jenner faction threw their annual Christmas Eve bash on Saturday, Dec. 24, and as usual, the famous family gave fans a glimpse into the exclusive soiree on social media. But after the official family portrait subsequently landed on Twitter, people couldn’t help but notice that Kourtney Kardashian already seemed decidedly over the festivities.
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Leaves Another Comment On Ex Tom Brady’s Instagram After Divorce

Brazilian model Gisele Bündchen, 42, proved she is keeping things amicable with her ex, Tom Brady, 45, by commenting on his Dec. 5 Instagram post. “Happy 10th Birthday Vivi! We adore you and your beautiful heart! You bring so much joy to our life! We love you,” the NFL player captioned the adorable photo with his kids. Gisele then showed her love for her family by commenting on the post with a red heart emoji, as she also did on Tom’s Nov. 23 photo. In the recent photo, Tom was pictured bear-hugging his daughter, Vivian, and his son, Benjamin, 12.
FLORIDA STATE
People

Ant Anstead Confirms He Spent 'Romantic Thanksgiving' with Girlfriend Renée Zellweger to Instagram Commenter

The couple have been together since 2021 after meeting on Anstead’s show, Celebrity IOU Joyride Ant Anstead was feeling the love this Thanksgiving weekend!  On Thursday, the Celebrity IOU Joyride host, 43, shared a series of nature photos from his getaway to Sedona, Arizona. While his girlfriend Renée Zellweger, 53, doesn't appear in the snaps of stunning red rocks and sprawling canyons, the British car expert hinted at her presence in the caption to his post: "What a beautiful few days for a romantic thanksgiving switch off adventure! We ended up in Sedona...
ARIZONA STATE
OK! Magazine

Pregnant Meghan McCain Admits 'Nothing Fits' While Waiting For Second 'Little Lady' To Join Brood

The bun is almost out of the oven! Pregnant Meghan McCain is getting ready to welcome her second child with husband Ben Domenech — and it seems they may be expanding their brood any day now.The View alum offered a glimpse of her baby bump on Monday, December 12, sharing a mirror selfie to her Instagram Story in loungewear consisting of a black long-sleeve top and grey sweatpants.Alongside the photo with her hand on her back and her blonde locks tucked behind her ear as she smiled, McCain wrote, "Nothing fits!!"'SHE WOULD HAVE LEAKED THE INFORMATION': MEGHAN MCCAIN BLINDSIDED BY...
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

177K+
Followers
6K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy