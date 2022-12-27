ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears Have No Plans to Shut Down Justin Fields for Final 2 Games

Head coach Matt Eberflus gave his reasoning behind continuing to play Fields and the importance of the Bears' final two games.

The Chicago Bears are 3-12 entering Week 17, leading many to speculate if Justin Fields will suit up or sit out for the final two games of the season. Even on a non-playoff team, Fields’ play has drawn a great deal of attention nationally. Knowing that he is the cornerstone of the franchise, fans questioned if the Bears should run the risk of a potential injury. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus gave his input Monday, saying Fields will “absolutely not” sit out.

“Because we’ve got to get better; we want to improve,” Eberflus said of his reasoning . ”We want to see where we are. These last two games matter; they’re division opponents for us, very important to our football team. To see the competition, to see guys compete against our division, I think it’s important for each man. It’s important for each unit, and it’s important for our whole football team.”

Justin Fields did leave the Bears' Week 16 game with an apparent foot injury. Despite Fields having his foot stepped on, “He’s healthy; he’s ready to go this week,” according to Eberflus.

While it's fair for Chicago Bears fans to see the benefit of sitting Fields and improving draft positioning, Eberflus’ comments should help alleviate some of the injury concerns.

Matt Eberflus is right. It does matter what happens in the final two games of the season. With the Bears having the most salary cap space entering the offseason , they have to audition for free agents. They have to prove that they're trying to build a winning culture despite their overall record. That starts with winning divisional games, in which the Bears are currently 0-4 .

With the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings remaining on the schedule, finishing the season strong would show much-needed improvement.

