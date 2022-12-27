Truck driver sees DUI charge after hitting deputy in Reno

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Washoe County sheriff’s deputy was hospitalized after being hit by a drunk driver in Reno.

Authorities say the incident happened while the deputy was conducting a traffic stop shortly before 1 a.m. Monday.

The deputy was standing outside the patrol vehicle with the lights flashing. In addition, a Reno police car was behind the deputy’s.

That’s when a driver of a truck struck the deputy’s vehicle and then the deputy. Authorities say the driver did not stop and continued driving.

Nevada State Police troopers found the driver and found signs of driving under the influence.

The driver was arrested for charges of DUI above the legal limit resulting in substantial bodily harm and duties of a driver approaching a traffic incident.

The deputy was treated at a hospital and under observation for at least 24 hours.

Authorities did not release the name of the injured deputy or the suspected driver.