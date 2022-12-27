ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mega 99.3

5 Restaurants I’d Love to See in Yakima in 2023

With most making New Year's resolutions there are also those hopes and dreams for your surroundings in 2023 as well. Though Yakima has no lack of options for dining establishments here's a list of restaurants I'd love to see come to Yakima in the following year. Let's hope we see...
YAKIMA, WA
92.9 The Bull

The Tiniest Town in Washington State Only has ONE Resident

When you think of tiny towns you may think Yakima is small compared to bigger cities like Seattle, Tacoma or even Spokane. But then you have to consider Yakima is bigger than some of our surrounding neighbors like Zillah or Grandview and more. There's one town in Washington State that seems to only have one resident living there. That's right! If you visit this town, the population will double.
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

10 Best Restaurants at the SeaTac Airport While you Wait

When flying out of Yakima no doubt you'll have a layover in Seattle. Depending on how long, you may grab a bite to eat by nature of nothing else better to do. There are no lack of options at SeaTac but here are a few of my favorites. I've included what they are and their menu when I can.
SEATTLE, WA
Mega 99.3

Where Can You Find the Best Burger in Town? 15 Restaurants Picked By Locals

HUNGRY YET? LET'S TALK ABOUT WHERE TO FIND THE BEST BURGERS IN YAKIMA VALLEY. A friend of mine asked me if I was free for lunch and wanted to know what food I was craving. I thought about my favorite lunch options: Mexican food, spicy Pad Thai, and burgers. I went with burgers. I haven’t had a good burger in Yakima Valley in a long time, so when my friend asked me where I wanted to grab a burger I asked for this place*! (see below)
YAKIMA, WA
KXLY

Another round of snow Thursday evening into Friday morning! – Emily

SPOKANE, Wash. — We’ll see some quiet conditions for Thursday evening, but we have snow on the way. Two to three inches in Spokane and surrounding areas. Mountains and higher benches could see five to seven inches. We’ll see this start late Thursday night and continue into Friday morning. After 11 a.m., that snow will transition to rain and continue through the early afternoon hours. Expect winter weather disruptions if traveling- all mountain passes will be impacted by this snow event. Freezing rain is possible tonight between Yakima, Tri-Cities, Moses Lake, and Ritzville. We’re up to about 39 degrees by Friday afternoon. The warmer temps will last through the New Year’s Day holiday with dry conditions! – Emily Blume, in for Kris Crocker.
SPOKANE, WA
Mega 99.3

Beloved Yakima Boy Gone Missing for 4 Months Has Been Found

Beloved Yakima Boy Gone Missing for 4 Months Has Been Found. Lucian Munguia, a beloved 5-year-old Yakima boy has been missing since September 2022, when he wandered off from his family at Sarg Hubbard Park. The story of his disappearance has pervaded headlines in our small-ish city for four months. We have been covering this story since it began and are devastated to hear that his body has finally been located.
YAKIMA, WA
KPVI Newschannel 6

WA Clean energy project clashes with important Yakama site

Each spring Yakama Nation families head to Pushpum, a towering ridge above John Day Dam in Klickitat County. There, on the south-facing slope dotted with juniper bushes, grasses and shrubs, they gather Indian celery, one of the first food plants of the season. “It’s a really important First Food gathering...
KLICKITAT COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Ice Not Expected in Storm Coming To Wenatchee, NCW

Another winter snow storm is heading into North Central Washington. Laurie Nisbet with the National Weather Service says it won't have one element that brought an ice to the area over Christmas weekend. "The system we're expecting later today through tomorrow, right now, we don't have freezing in the forecast,"...
WENATCHEE, WA
Mega 99.3

Not a Prank: No More Library Fines for Yakima Valley Residents!

Late Library Fines Will Be a Thing of the Past in Yakima Valley. Did you hear the stunning news that beginning January 2023, thousands of Yakima Valley Library customers will no longer have to worry about late fees for overdue books? This is not a joke, you are not being pranked. Ashton Kutcher is not going to jump out from behind the bushes and yell, “SIKE!” The board of directors at Yakima Valley Libraries have given the big thumbs up to making late library fines a thing of the past! I, for one, am ready to celebrate this great news with block party and parade going down South 72nd Ave right in front of the Richard E. Ostrander Public Libary!
YAKIMA, WA
NEWStalk 870

Melting Snow, Downed Lines Lead To Tri-Cities Street Closures

(Kennewick, WA) -- Melting snow has led to several washouts along area roads. Benton County says they had to close a part of C Williams Road near Locust Grove Road; Reese Road between Travis Road and Plymouth Road; Cemetery Road between Badger Canyon Road and Travis Road; and Badger Canyon Road near Sellards Road. A time for reopening has not been posted at this time.
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

5 people survive cabin explosion, fire in Easton

EASTON, Wash. – Five people are expected to be okay after a cabin explosion and fire in western Kittitas County Monday. Fire crews from Kittitas County Fire Districts 3 and 7 responded, as well as first responders from Medic 931, Medic 991 and the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office. District 7 brought its tracked SxS, a vehicle designed to get through...
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
Mega 99.3

Yakima Airport Grants Jet Access with Luxurious First-Class Section January 9

Last year we were all hit with terrible news about Yakima's airport dropping flights that would leave in the morning and return late evening, leaving Yakima travelers with only one option daily in the early afternoon. Myself and many travelers have lamented that with the early afternoon flight to Seattle it doesn't leave much room to connect anywhere else in the same day so many of us are forced to drive to Tri-Cities to travel out. And I've spoken to so many on the Tri-Cities flights who are from Yakima and there for the same reason I am, but I digress.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Wanted man causes SWAT standoff on 6th Ave in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. - UPDATE: 10:23 p.m. The man is now in custody. YPD's public information officer, Yvette Inzunza, said there were no injuries. He was wanted for child rape and unlawful firearm possession, according to Captain Shawn Boyle. SWAT was on the phone with the suspect for an hour negotiating before he came out.
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

Mega 99.3

Yakima, WA
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
575K+
Views
ABOUT

Mega 99.3 plays the best old-school jams and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima Valley. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy