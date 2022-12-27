Read full article on original website
Another round of snow Thursday evening into Friday morning! – Emily
SPOKANE, Wash. — We’ll see some quiet conditions for Thursday evening, but we have snow on the way. Two to three inches in Spokane and surrounding areas. Mountains and higher benches could see five to seven inches. We’ll see this start late Thursday night and continue into Friday morning. After 11 a.m., that snow will transition to rain and continue through the early afternoon hours. Expect winter weather disruptions if traveling- all mountain passes will be impacted by this snow event. Freezing rain is possible tonight between Yakima, Tri-Cities, Moses Lake, and Ritzville. We’re up to about 39 degrees by Friday afternoon. The warmer temps will last through the New Year’s Day holiday with dry conditions! – Emily Blume, in for Kris Crocker.
Beloved Yakima Boy Gone Missing for 4 Months Has Been Found
Beloved Yakima Boy Gone Missing for 4 Months Has Been Found. Lucian Munguia, a beloved 5-year-old Yakima boy has been missing since September 2022, when he wandered off from his family at Sarg Hubbard Park. The story of his disappearance has pervaded headlines in our small-ish city for four months. We have been covering this story since it began and are devastated to hear that his body has finally been located.
WA Clean energy project clashes with important Yakama site
Each spring Yakama Nation families head to Pushpum, a towering ridge above John Day Dam in Klickitat County. There, on the south-facing slope dotted with juniper bushes, grasses and shrubs, they gather Indian celery, one of the first food plants of the season. “It’s a really important First Food gathering...
Ice Not Expected in Storm Coming To Wenatchee, NCW
Another winter snow storm is heading into North Central Washington. Laurie Nisbet with the National Weather Service says it won't have one element that brought an ice to the area over Christmas weekend. "The system we're expecting later today through tomorrow, right now, we don't have freezing in the forecast,"...
Not a Prank: No More Library Fines for Yakima Valley Residents!
Late Library Fines Will Be a Thing of the Past in Yakima Valley. Did you hear the stunning news that beginning January 2023, thousands of Yakima Valley Library customers will no longer have to worry about late fees for overdue books? This is not a joke, you are not being pranked. Ashton Kutcher is not going to jump out from behind the bushes and yell, “SIKE!” The board of directors at Yakima Valley Libraries have given the big thumbs up to making late library fines a thing of the past! I, for one, am ready to celebrate this great news with block party and parade going down South 72nd Ave right in front of the Richard E. Ostrander Public Libary!
Man in Yakima standoff promises to surrender after "eating a Hot Pocket"
YAKIMA, Wash. -- A man is in custody after a standoff near the 400 block of N. 6th Ave. in Yakima last night. The Yakima Police Department (YPD) shared on Facebook a message to stay away from the area due to a "breaking incident". They later updated that the incident...
Snow expected overnight across north central WA, freezing rain in parts of Grant County
MOSES LAKE — The National Weather Service says most of north central Washington will see snow overnight, with some areas in Grant County possibly getting another round of freezing rain. Light snow will start to fall Thursday afternoon, with heavier snowfall expected overnight. Areas in Grant County could see...
Eastern Washington Woman Sentenced After Suboxone Found in Bible Shipped to Jail
A 53-year-old Sunnyside woman accused of smuggling drugs into the Yakima County jail will spend two weeks there. Michele Kristin Aguirre pleaded guilty Thursday to a reduced charge of maintaining a vehicle for drug purposes, which she said was used for keeping or selling drugs, according to sentencing documents. Aguirre...
Melting Snow, Downed Lines Lead To Tri-Cities Street Closures
(Kennewick, WA) -- Melting snow has led to several washouts along area roads. Benton County says they had to close a part of C Williams Road near Locust Grove Road; Reese Road between Travis Road and Plymouth Road; Cemetery Road between Badger Canyon Road and Travis Road; and Badger Canyon Road near Sellards Road. A time for reopening has not been posted at this time.
5 people survive cabin explosion, fire in Easton
EASTON, Wash. – Five people are expected to be okay after a cabin explosion and fire in western Kittitas County Monday. Fire crews from Kittitas County Fire Districts 3 and 7 responded, as well as first responders from Medic 931, Medic 991 and the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office. District 7 brought its tracked SxS, a vehicle designed to get through...
For the first time in county history, Benton County is looking for a forensic pathologist
KENNEWICK, Wash. — For the first time, Benton County is hiring a forensic pathologist to work alongside Coroner William Leach. “I can’t even talk about it I was so excited – I was almost dancing to tell you the truth,” Leach laughed. For years, Leach has...
Afternoon News Update Dec. 30: Suspect in Moscow murders arrested, one person hospitalized after Yakima fire, Trump tax returns released and more
A suspect in the murder of four University of Idaho students has been arrested. One person was hospitalized and several were displaced due to water damage in a Yakima fire. After years of legal wrangling six years of former President Trump's tax returns have been released.
Local firefighters asking for community's help in clearing snow around fire hydrants
Local firefighters are asking people in the community to help clear snow from around fire hydrants, as they say they see quite a number of structure fires this time of year. And as we see more snow fall, it is important firefighters can easily access fire hydrants. Yakima Fire says...
Early morning fire at Yakima retirement home leaves $200k in damages and 1 person injured
YAKIMA, Wash. -- An early morning residential structure fire in Yakima left $200,000 in damages and one person injured. The Yakima Fire Department (YFD) says they were called to the scene at about 1 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 30. They responded to the fire in the 600 block of N....
Yakima Airport Grants Jet Access with Luxurious First-Class Section January 9
Last year we were all hit with terrible news about Yakima's airport dropping flights that would leave in the morning and return late evening, leaving Yakima travelers with only one option daily in the early afternoon. Myself and many travelers have lamented that with the early afternoon flight to Seattle it doesn't leave much room to connect anywhere else in the same day so many of us are forced to drive to Tri-Cities to travel out. And I've spoken to so many on the Tri-Cities flights who are from Yakima and there for the same reason I am, but I digress.
Wanted man causes SWAT standoff on 6th Ave in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. - UPDATE: 10:23 p.m. The man is now in custody. YPD's public information officer, Yvette Inzunza, said there were no injuries. He was wanted for child rape and unlawful firearm possession, according to Captain Shawn Boyle. SWAT was on the phone with the suspect for an hour negotiating before he came out.
