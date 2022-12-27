ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
N.J. Woman Accused of Murdering Husband on Christmas; Victim Was Active in Local Politics

A New Jersey woman accused of killing her husband on Christmas Day was arrested in connection with his death, authorities said. Marylue Wigglesworth, 51, allegedly killed David B. Wigglesworth, who was found suffering from a gunshot wound inside their Mays Landing home around 10:20 p.m. on Dec. 25, according to a news release from the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
MAYS LANDING, NJ
PennLive.com

TheDailyBeast

Friends Shocked as Wife Is Accused of Gunning Down Hubby on Christmas

Friends of a New Jersey couple are reeling after the wife was accused of gunning down her husband on Christmas night.Marylue Wigglesworth, 51, has been arrested for allegedly shooting her 57-year-old husband David Wigglesworth at their Atlantic City home Sunday, according to the Atlantic County prosecutor. The couple’s social media pages were filled with happy photos from their seemingly blissful life together, with vacation shots and images from various events.“I cannot believe this,” a friend wrote on Facebook. “We’ve known Dave and Mary for years. This just can’t be true.”David Wigglseworth, who family and friends called “Wiggy,” was a former...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
CBS Philly

Atlantic County woman arrested, charged for murdering husband

MAYS LANDING, N.J. (CBS) – A woman from Atlantic County was arrested and charged with the murder of her husband, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said. Fifty-one-year-old Marylue Wigglesworth allegedly killed her 57-year-old husband, David Wigglesworth, on Sunday night in Mays Landing.Officials say the Township of Hamilton Police Department responded to a home on the 5200 block of Somers Point Road in Mays Landing around 10 p.m. There, police found David Wigglesworth with a gunshot wound. He died at the home, police say.Authorities arrested Marylue Wigglesworth in connection with the death of her husband. Prosecutors did not reveal any further information about any possible motives.Marylue Wigglesworth is currently at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.This homicide is under investigation. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office and the Township of Hamilton Police Department are asking you to contact them if you know anything about this incident.
MAYS LANDING, NJ
NJ.com

