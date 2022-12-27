Read full article on original website
N.J. Woman Accused of Murdering Husband on Christmas; Victim Was Active in Local Politics
A New Jersey woman accused of killing her husband on Christmas Day was arrested in connection with his death, authorities said. Marylue Wigglesworth, 51, allegedly killed David B. Wigglesworth, who was found suffering from a gunshot wound inside their Mays Landing home around 10:20 p.m. on Dec. 25, according to a news release from the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police arrest suspect after Christmas Eve burglary in Northfield, N.J.
Police say an image from a home surveillance camera led them to the suspect.
6 people injured in crash on Atlantic City Expressway in Winslow Twp.
A total of six people were injured in a crash on the Atlantic City Expressway.
New Jersey woman was assaulted by husband night he was killed, lawyers say
Marylue Wigglesworth appeared briefly in court via video from the jail.Photo byLynda Cohen. A Hamilton Township woman accused of fatally shooting her husband was the victim of “significant abuse,” her attorneys claim.
Woman Says Fight Prompted Her Violent Husband's Fatal Shooting: Reports
Attorneys for a woman charged in the Christmas night shooting death of her husband claim there was a history of domestic violence in the household. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says a fight preceded the fatal shooting, The Press of Atlantic City reports. Marylue Wigglesworth called 9-1-1 saying she’d been...
Atlantic City man ordered held in drug and gun case
An Atlantic City man allegedly found with a gun and drugs in his car will stay in jail, a judge ruled. Hameed Farmer, 30, was arrested earlier this month after he tried to flee a car stop in Atlantic City, according to the charges. The stop began in the 3300...
Christmas Night Gas Can Explosion Leaves South Jersey Dad With Severe Burns And Wave Of Support
A heartbreaking Christmas night gas can explosion that left a South Jersey dad with severe burns and a long road to recovery has prompted a massive wave of support from the local community. Nicole Smith, of Hammonton, was sitting on the couch with family on Christmas evening when she heard...
Gabby Petito parents' attorney claims in court filing that Roberta Laundrie offered to lend son shovel
A December 2022 letter between lawyers for the parents of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie contains a bombshell allegation against the latter's mother.
Man charged with killing his mom arrested in Pa., cops say
A man from New York was arrested Tuesday in connection with the death of his 68-year-old mother at her East Brunswick, New Jersey, residence, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said. Jason Gordon, 41, was apprehended in Philadelphia after previously being charged with first-degree murder and two related weapons offenses last...
Idaho murders: Slain student's dad says alleged killer's arrest is 'first sense of joy' in weeks
The father of slain University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves the arrest of her alleged killer is the "first sense of joy in seven weeks."
Man in custody after woman found murdered in Talleyville motel room
Delaware state police say they have a suspect in custody after a woman was found murdered in a New Castle County motel room.
Wawa ‘parking lot rage': Driver runs over homeless man in Howell, NJ
HOWELL — A township man was charged with assault by auto after running over a homeless man outside a Wawa store in what's being described as a case of "parking lot rage" on Christmas. Police said that after an argument at the Route 9 Wawa around 6 p.m., Alonzo...
Friends Shocked as Wife Is Accused of Gunning Down Hubby on Christmas
Friends of a New Jersey couple are reeling after the wife was accused of gunning down her husband on Christmas night.Marylue Wigglesworth, 51, has been arrested for allegedly shooting her 57-year-old husband David Wigglesworth at their Atlantic City home Sunday, according to the Atlantic County prosecutor. The couple’s social media pages were filled with happy photos from their seemingly blissful life together, with vacation shots and images from various events.“I cannot believe this,” a friend wrote on Facebook. “We’ve known Dave and Mary for years. This just can’t be true.”David Wigglseworth, who family and friends called “Wiggy,” was a former...
Landlord finds decomposed body inside trash bag at NJ home
A landlord found a decomposed inside a garbage bag at a home in New Jersey last week, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s office said.
Atlantic County woman arrested, charged for murdering husband
MAYS LANDING, N.J. (CBS) – A woman from Atlantic County was arrested and charged with the murder of her husband, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said. Fifty-one-year-old Marylue Wigglesworth allegedly killed her 57-year-old husband, David Wigglesworth, on Sunday night in Mays Landing.Officials say the Township of Hamilton Police Department responded to a home on the 5200 block of Somers Point Road in Mays Landing around 10 p.m. There, police found David Wigglesworth with a gunshot wound. He died at the home, police say.Authorities arrested Marylue Wigglesworth in connection with the death of her husband. Prosecutors did not reveal any further information about any possible motives.Marylue Wigglesworth is currently at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.This homicide is under investigation. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office and the Township of Hamilton Police Department are asking you to contact them if you know anything about this incident.
Idaho murders: Suspect Bryan Christopher Kohberger arrested in killings of 4 university students
Idaho police have suspect Bryan Christopher Kohberger in custody more than six weeks after four University of Idaho students were fatally stabbed as they slept in a rental home near campus.
Maine transgender woman convicted of killing parents recently listed as 'female' in prison records
Andrew Balcer, a biological male who murdered his parents in 2016, has recently been listed as a female inmate, according to records with the Maine Department of Corrections.
Mercer County Prosecutor: Bordentown woman, elementary school teacher provided teen with alcohol, drugs
An elementary school teacher from Bordentown has been charged with allegedly providing a teen boy with “vodka, vape pens and THC drops” for approximately two and a half years, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri. Jennifer Debiec, 39, a fifth-grade teacher at Mercerville Elementary School in...
No Injuries After Report Of Shots Fired In Beachwood
BEACHWOOD – A local man was arrested for firing his handgun but police reported there were no injuries. On Monday, December 26, around 3 p.m. police reported to the 300 block of Mizzen Avenue on reports of shots being fired. They found multiple witnesses and spent shell casings in the roadway.
Body found in trash bag at N.J. home
A landlord found the decomposed remains of a person inside a garbage bag at a home on Beatty Street in Trenton, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said. The circumstances of the death and the person’s identity remain under investigation, authorities said. Investigators are awaiting the results of an autopsy, the prosecutor’s office said Tuesday.
