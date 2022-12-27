Read full article on original website
Mark Wahlberg says he looks just like his daughter, Grace, in throwback picture with long hair
Mark Wahlberg took to Instagram to share a side-by-side post of an old picture of him with long hair alongside a current picture of his 12-year-old daughter, Grace.
Christina Hall recovers in hyperbaric chamber after revealing she has lead and mercury poisoning
Christina Hall revealed she has lead and mercury poisoning. The "Flip or Flop" star announced the news on Instagram, speculating her condition is from flipping "gross" houses.
Alex Rodriguez makes new relationship official on Instagram
Former New York Yankees slugger and shortstop Alex Rodriguez made his relationship with 42-year-old Jac Cordeiro official on Instagram with a few pictures.
Fans left concerned after Britney Spears posts video of herself in the shower
Fans are flooding to social media in concern for Britney Spears after she posted a video of herself in the shower on Instagram. The 41-year-old 'Toxic' singer may have deactivated her Instagram account earlier this month in a bid to take a break from social media, but it didn't take her long to get back on the platform and share a series of shower selfies and videos.
Gabourey Sidibe Says She Secretly Married Brandon Frankel Last Year
Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel have been keeping their relationship status a secret for over a year. While promoting her new holiday film All I Didn't Want for Christmas during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan on December 5, 2022, the actress announced that she and Frankel are actually married.
Chrissy Teigen Has a Message for Critics Who Think She’s Been "Pregnant Forever"
Watch: John Legend & Chrissy Teigen "Ready" for Baby No. 3. Chrissy Teigen knows people are wondering when her and John Legend's newest family member will arrive. As the couple—who are already parents to daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4—excitedly await the little one's birth, the cookbook author is issuing a few words to impatient followers.
Ivanka Trump’s most-liked photo of 2022 was none other than her ‘Grace Kelly’ look: See Pics
Ivanka Trump had some incredible fashion moments this year, however her fan-favorite look was definitely her ‘Grace Kelly’ moment at the wedding of her sister Tiffany Trump. The former first daughter decided to wear light blue for the special occasion, which is known to be one of her...
Kathie Lee Gifford's Daughter Cassidy Is Expecting Her First Baby with Husband Ben Wierda
The model and her beau, who tied the knot in 2020, announced their exciting baby news on Friday Cassidy Gifford and Ben Wierda are expecting their first child! On Friday, the daughter of former Today show co-host Kathie Lee Gifford and the late NFL star Frank Gifford posted a picture of three Christmas stockings hanging against an elegant white fireplace, with the one in the middle being relatively smaller than the others. "Our little peanut arriving June 2023🙏 Jeremiah 1:5," Cassidy, 29, explained in the caption. "A whole lot extra to be praising Jesus...
Catherine Zeta-Jones feared she gave husband Michael Douglas 'a heart attack' after surprising him
Catherine Zeta-Jones feared she gave husband Michael Douglas a "heart attack" when the "Wednesday" actress and her children surprised him in France for Thanksgiving.
What Happened to Simon Cowell's Face? Details on Millionaire TV Executive
Many people have developed a sort of a love-hate relationship with music executive and TV producer Simon Cowell over his snarky remarks and critical feedback. Overall, though, most would agree that their love for Cowell outweighs the hate. The rise in concern over Cowell’s December 2022 face transformation confirms this.
NBC reporter who vanished after retracted Paul Pelosi report returns to air
NBC News reporter Miguel Almaguer, who disappeared from network airwaves after his Paul Pelosi report was retracted last month, finally returned on Monday.
Mom influencer slammed after revealing her ‘disgusting’ house on TikTok
News flash: You can have a messy house and still be a good parent. Crazy, we know But according to one viral TikTok video this week, not everyone’s on board with this idea. In a clip that’s divided ‘MomTok’, an influencer divided opinion by giving a tour of her house in disarray. ‘Your room is a reflection of your mind’ Mom of two Taylor Paul shared the controversial clip that now has 18.2 million views and 20k likes. She is typically known for her aspirational parenting content on Instagram – think matching family outfits, a pristine house and holidays involving luxury resorts and private jets. But her TikTok is a lot less aesthetically pleasing,...
Hilaria Baldwin Admits She and Husband Alec Are 'Not Okay' One Year After Rust Shooting Tragedy
"It was and is a tragedy that nobody could ever have imagined," Hilaria Baldwin said of the fatal Rust shooting incident to Extra A year after the fatal shooting on the set of Alec Baldwin's film Rust, his wife Hilaria Baldwin says she and her husband are still "not okay." In a preview of 38-year-old Hilaria's upcoming interview with Extra, shared with PEOPLE, the author and podcast host indicated that both she and Alec, 64, are still struggling emotionally more than one year after the incident that resulted in the death of...
Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's First Christmas as a Married Couple and Their Big ‘Surprise’ Gifts
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Relationship History Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Relationship History. Jennifer Lopez loves Christmas...and her first holiday season as Mrs. Ben Affleck is one she is determined to make even more extraordinary than usual, Entertainment Tonight reports. A source told the outlet that both Lopez and Affleck have gotten multiple meaningful gifts for each other and are very set on creating special new holiday traditions for their new blended family.
Feuding Prince William and Prince Harry swap Christmas gifts — but not for each other
The deepening feud between Britain’s royal brothers Prince William and Prince Harry — amid outrage over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new Netflix docuseries — won’t mean fewer goodies under the Christmas tree for their nieces and nephews. Despite the frosty lack of holiday cheer among the adults, Harry and wife Meghan Markle have dispatched gifts to the Prince of Wales’ children George, 9, Charlotte, 7, and Louis, 4, the Sunday Times of London reported. William and his wife, the former Kate Middleton, will ship Christmas presents to California for the Sussexes’ toddlers, 3-year-old Archie and baby Lilibet, 18 months. But there will be no gift exchange between the adults, friends said.
The Sweetest Photos of Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's youngest child has a big name to live up to—known to her family as Lili, her name Lilibet Diana is an homage to both her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth and her grandmother Diana, Princess of Wales—but this low-key little girl doesn't seem to be letting the pressure get to her. She's already mastered the art of looking adorable on camera. Here are some of the sweetest photos we've seen of her as proof.
Tennessee man with Bud Light cans charged in deadly Christmas Day crash that left 3 kids injured, orphaned
A man is facing charges in a Tennessee crash that killed two parents and injured their three young children on Christmas Day.
Cher Shows off Massive Diamond Ring From Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards, Sparks Engagement Rumors
Cher might be engaged. At least that’s what people think after the singer flexed a massive diamond ring that was gifted to her by her boyfriend, Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards. The 76-year-old pop icon celebrated the shimmering diamond ring on Christmas day via a tweet that read “THERE R NO WORDS,” alongside an image of the ring itself.
Georgia would-be robber slips on ice while pulling gun, hits head, police say: 'Like a scene from Home Alone'
Luis Sajbocho-Ordonez, 30, was arrested on multiple charges after slipping and hitting his head while allegedly attempting to rob a business on Christmas Day.
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Hold Hands in Sydney During Holiday Vacation
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are feeling the love from Down Under. The Australia natives and spouses of 16 years were snapped on holiday in Sydney on Monday, holding hands as they walked along the Sydney Harbour. Urban and Kidman, both 55, were dressed casually for the warm weather, both...
