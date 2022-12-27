ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyla

Fans left concerned after Britney Spears posts video of herself in the shower

Fans are flooding to social media in concern for Britney Spears after she posted a video of herself in the shower on Instagram. The 41-year-old 'Toxic' singer may have deactivated her Instagram account earlier this month in a bid to take a break from social media, but it didn't take her long to get back on the platform and share a series of shower selfies and videos.
brides.com

Gabourey Sidibe Says She Secretly Married Brandon Frankel Last Year

Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel have been keeping their relationship status a secret for over a year. While promoting her new holiday film All I Didn't Want for Christmas during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan on December 5, 2022, the actress announced that she and Frankel are actually married.
E! News

Chrissy Teigen Has a Message for Critics Who Think She’s Been "Pregnant Forever"

Watch: John Legend & Chrissy Teigen "Ready" for Baby No. 3. Chrissy Teigen knows people are wondering when her and John Legend's newest family member will arrive. As the couple—who are already parents to daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4—excitedly await the little one's birth, the cookbook author is issuing a few words to impatient followers.
People

Kathie Lee Gifford's Daughter Cassidy Is Expecting Her First Baby with Husband Ben Wierda

The model and her beau, who tied the knot in 2020, announced their exciting baby news on Friday Cassidy Gifford and Ben Wierda are expecting their first child! On Friday, the daughter of former Today show co-host Kathie Lee Gifford and the late NFL star Frank Gifford posted a picture of three Christmas stockings hanging against an elegant white fireplace, with the one in the middle being relatively smaller than the others. "Our little peanut arriving June 2023🙏 Jeremiah 1:5," Cassidy, 29, explained in the caption. "A whole lot extra to be praising Jesus...
MarketRealist

What Happened to Simon Cowell's Face? Details on Millionaire TV Executive

Many people have developed a sort of a love-hate relationship with music executive and TV producer Simon Cowell over his snarky remarks and critical feedback. Overall, though, most would agree that their love for Cowell outweighs the hate. The rise in concern over Cowell’s December 2022 face transformation confirms this.
New York Post

Mom influencer slammed after revealing her ‘disgusting’ house on TikTok

News flash: You can have a messy house and still be a good parent. Crazy, we know But according to one viral TikTok video this week, not everyone’s on board with this idea. In a clip that’s divided ‘MomTok’, an influencer divided opinion by giving a tour of her house in disarray. ‘Your room is a reflection of your mind’ Mom of two Taylor Paul shared the controversial clip that now has 18.2 million views and 20k likes.  She is typically known for her aspirational parenting content on Instagram – think matching family outfits, a pristine house and holidays involving luxury resorts and private jets. But her TikTok is a lot less aesthetically pleasing,...
People

Hilaria Baldwin Admits She and Husband Alec Are 'Not Okay' One Year After Rust Shooting Tragedy

"It was and is a tragedy that nobody could ever have imagined," Hilaria Baldwin said of the fatal Rust shooting incident to Extra A year after the fatal shooting on the set of Alec Baldwin's film Rust, his wife Hilaria Baldwin says she and her husband are still "not okay." In a preview of 38-year-old Hilaria's upcoming interview with Extra, shared with PEOPLE, the author and podcast host indicated that both she and Alec, 64, are still struggling emotionally more than one year after the incident that resulted in the death of...
Elle

Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's First Christmas as a Married Couple and Their Big ‘Surprise’ Gifts

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Relationship History Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Relationship History. Jennifer Lopez loves Christmas...and her first holiday season as Mrs. Ben Affleck is one she is determined to make even more extraordinary than usual, Entertainment Tonight reports. A source told the outlet that both Lopez and Affleck have gotten multiple meaningful gifts for each other and are very set on creating special new holiday traditions for their new blended family.
New York Post

Feuding Prince William and Prince Harry swap Christmas gifts — but not for each other

The deepening feud between Britain’s royal brothers Prince William and Prince Harry — amid outrage over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new Netflix docuseries — won’t mean fewer goodies under the Christmas tree for their nieces and nephews. Despite the frosty lack of holiday cheer among the adults, Harry and wife Meghan Markle have dispatched gifts to the Prince of Wales’ children George, 9, Charlotte, 7, and Louis, 4, the Sunday Times of London reported. William and his wife, the former Kate Middleton, will ship Christmas presents to California for the Sussexes’ toddlers, 3-year-old Archie and baby Lilibet, 18 months. But there will be no gift exchange between the adults, friends said.
Women's Health

The Sweetest Photos of Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's youngest child has a big name to live up to—known to her family as Lili, her name Lilibet Diana is an homage to both her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth and her grandmother Diana, Princess of Wales—but this low-key little girl doesn't seem to be letting the pressure get to her. She's already mastered the art of looking adorable on camera. Here are some of the sweetest photos we've seen of her as proof.
