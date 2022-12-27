6 Fabulous Photos from Hannah Ferguson’s Photoshoot in Turks & Caicos

The SI Swimsuit model has been featured in the magazine every year between her debut in 2014 and ’17

Hannah Ferguson is an SI Swimsuit veteran. The 30-year-old made her debut in 2014 when she shot a double feature in St. Lucia with Walter Iooss Jr. She returned in 2015 , ’ 16 and ’ 17 .

Her 2016 shoot with James Macari in Turks and Caicos was a gorgeous one. Ferguson, who grew up on a farm in Texas, even posed on horse named Freckles—and suffered a little tumble mishap , landing her in the water.

“I’ve always been around animals,” she explained during an interview at the time. “Horses and dogs are my favorite.”

While she was shooting in Turks and Caicos, the Swim Team described Ferguson as the “horse whisperer.”

Here are some of our favorite photos from the 2016 shoot.

Hannah Ferguson was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Hayhay Couture By Hayley Kaysing.

Hannah Ferguson was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Luli Fama Swimwear.