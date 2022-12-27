ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden City, NY

Here’s What Sparked Panic, Sent Shoppers Fleeing Roosevelt Field Mall On Day After Christmas

By Michael Mashburn
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
Fears of a shooting sparked panic and sent shoppers fleeing from Roosevelt Field Mall in Garden City Monday night, Dec. 26. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Twitter user @CantPassSplash

Unfounded fears of a shooting caused widespread panic and sent shoppers fleeing a Long Island shopping mall on the day after Christmas.

The frightening scene played out at around 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26, at Roosevelt Field Mall in Garden City, according to a Twitter post by someone who witnessed the chaos.

“The whole Roosevelt Field Mall started running out,” reads the post.

Video on social media shows several people exiting the mall into a parking lot.

There were no reports of injuries and no arrests stemming from the incident.

3d ago

It literally happens the 2 days before or day after the holiday. It is so crowded and the vibe is so intense is there. I worked that mall for years and it was always assumed we’d be in a lockdown by 12/22-24 and 26th … it always happens. Very sad. Now with the changes in the world and the bail reform changes it’s so much worse. 😔

