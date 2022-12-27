Here’s What Sparked Panic, Sent Shoppers Fleeing Roosevelt Field Mall On Day After Christmas
Unfounded fears of a shooting caused widespread panic and sent shoppers fleeing a Long Island shopping mall on the day after Christmas.
The frightening scene played out at around 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26, at Roosevelt Field Mall in Garden City, according to a Twitter post by someone who witnessed the chaos.
“The whole Roosevelt Field Mall started running out,” reads the post.
Video on social media shows several people exiting the mall into a parking lot.
There were no reports of injuries and no arrests stemming from the incident.
