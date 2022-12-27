ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

Crash Causes Closure Of Stretch Of Sunrise Highway In West Islip, Police Report

By Nicole Valinote
 3 days ago

A stretch of Sunrise Highway (Route 27) was closed while police investigated a crash.

The Suffolk County Police Department reported that officers responded to a crash in West Islip shortly after 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

SCPD said the westbound highway was closed between Exits 41 and 42, and it reopened as of 3:50 p.m.

A victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police reported.

Police have not provided details about how many vehicles were involved.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Comments / 3

Desiree
3d ago

today is TUESDAY DECEMBER 27TH. whoever wrote this article doesn't even know what day it is🤦🏻‍♀️

Reply
6
Comments / 0

Community Policy