Penguins Grades: Historic Collapse, the Good and BAD Efforts (+)
The Pittsburgh Penguins were a part of history on Wednesday night. According to the NHL, never before in the long and storied history of the Original Six Detroit Red Wings had they rallied from a four-goal deficit on the road. After Wednesday night, that is no longer true, and they beat the Penguins 5-4 in OT at PPG Paints Arena.
Kingerski: Penguins’ Flaws Exposed; It’s Time to Address Them
It’s hard not to wonder if the Pittsburgh Penguins are in a bit of trouble. The Metro Division standings are bunched tighter than a pair of Hanes that is a size too small, and the other teams seem to be dialing in as the Penguins are trying to remember the before times, when they were rolling through opponents.
Dan’s Daily: Hagelin Won’t Give up Comeback, Penguins’ Troubling Loss
The Pittsburgh Penguins’ locker room had more than a few headline quotes after they blew a four-goal lead against the Detroit Red Wings. Coach Mike Sullivan called his team disconnected. Elsewhere, the NHL trade freeze lifted, but NHL trade rumors are oddly quiet. The Vegas Golden Knights have a goalie to deal, and there are teams in need. Carl Hagelin won’t give up the dream despite a permanent eye injury and hip surgery, and wow, that Penguins’ loss was stunning.
However You Feel About Outdoor Games, Blame Sidney Crosby
Are you getting to the point where the NHL’s outdoor Winter Classic franchise is getting a little stale? Blame Sidney Crosby. Or are you perhaps thrilled that the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday are playing in their third Winter Classic – and sixth regular-season outdoor game – when they take on the Boston Bruins at Fenway Park. Well, you can heap lots of credit on, you guessed it, Sidney Crosby.
Penguins Room: Malkin Says ‘Fans Hate Us,’ Sullivan Has Postgame Talk
4-2. Then they were hanging on after yielding a late third-period goal. Then they were tied after giving up a late third-period power-play goal. And then … they lost in OT. It was their sixth loss in eight OT games this season, but that wasn’t the focus. The focus was the Penguins’ disappearance after the first period, which allowed Detroit to rally for overtime. The focus was the mental mistakes, turnovers, and lax coverages.
Penguins Room: Ty Smith Disappointed, Players Defiant in Loss
The Pittsburgh Penguins lost their third straight game at PPG Paints Arena and third straight game to a Metro Division opponent. They whiffed on nine power play chances and even gave up a shorthanded goal in a 4-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Friday. The Penguins are 0-2-1...
Will Letang’s Tough Break Lead to Smith’s Big One?
CRANBERRY — Ty Smith had never played a game in the minors when the Pittsburgh Penguins acquired him from New Jersey during the past offseason. He hasn’t made it into one in the NHL since. That could change as soon as Friday evening, however, if the lower-body injury...
Major Meltdown: Penguins Blow 4-0 Lead in 5-4 OT Loss
The start of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ game against Detroit was just a couple of hours away, but they still weren’t over what had happened the night before on Long Island. Understandably so, considering how thoroughly they had been dominated by the New York Islanders en route to a 5-1 defeat.
Penguins Go from Bad to Worse to … What’s Next?
The Pittsburgh Penguins’ 5-1 loss on Long Island Tuesday night was their most disappointing — and difficult to take — of the season. For all of one day, at least. Fact is, their 5-4 overtime defeat by Detroit Wednesday — at home, after the Penguins built a 4-0 lead — didn’t just sting, the way their loss to the New York Islanders 24 hours earlier had.
Penguins Practice: Letang Absent, Poehling Participates
CRANBERRY — Kris Letang did not participate in the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 30-minutes practice this afternoon at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex. It was not immediately known whether he was injured or ill, or simply was excused from the workout because the Penguins are in the midst of a stretch with three games in four days.
Penguins Fan Poll: Favorites, Trades & Biggest Surprises
The Pittsburgh Penguins’ fan base seems as split as recent Penguins results. In the most recent PHN Penguins fan poll, there were some overwhelming winners (or losers), as well as some close calls. The last week has soured a few fans, and coach Mike Sullivan has not been happy...
Metro Battle — Penguins vs. Devils, Game 36: Lines, Notes & How to Watch
It has not been a good refire to the 2022-23 NHL season for the Pittsburgh Penguins (19-10-6). After the NHL holiday break, the Penguins completed what coach Mike Sullivan termed “maybe the worst game of the season,” and 24 hours later, the Penguins blew a 4-0 lead to the Detroit Red Wings in a 5-4 OT loss. They have lost four of their last five games.
What Devils Game Will Tell Us About These Penguins (+)
The Pittsburgh Penguins are closing in on the midpoint of their season. They might already have reached its pivotal point. Now, it would be unusual for a team that sees itself as a legitimate contender for the Stanley Cup to have the course of its season determined before New Year’s Day.
Crosby Receives Order of Canada Honor
Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has been honored by his home country for his work, on and off the ice. He is one of 99 people chosen to receive an appointment for the Order of Canada, which recognizes Canadians for their contributions to that nation. Order of Canada officials said...
(UPDATED) Penguins Practice: Letang Absent, Has ‘Lower-Body Injury’
CRANBERRY — Kris Letang did not participate in the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 30-minutes practice this afternoon at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex because of what Coach Mike Sullivan described as a “lower-body injury.”. He declined to elaborate on the nature of the injury. Letang’s status for the Penguins’ game...
