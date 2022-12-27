ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pgh Hockey Now

Comments / 0

Related
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Hagelin Won’t Give up Comeback, Penguins’ Troubling Loss

The Pittsburgh Penguins’ locker room had more than a few headline quotes after they blew a four-goal lead against the Detroit Red Wings. Coach Mike Sullivan called his team disconnected. Elsewhere, the NHL trade freeze lifted, but NHL trade rumors are oddly quiet. The Vegas Golden Knights have a goalie to deal, and there are teams in need. Carl Hagelin won’t give up the dream despite a permanent eye injury and hip surgery, and wow, that Penguins’ loss was stunning.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

However You Feel About Outdoor Games, Blame Sidney Crosby

Are you getting to the point where the NHL’s outdoor Winter Classic franchise is getting a little stale? Blame Sidney Crosby. Or are you perhaps thrilled that the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday are playing in their third Winter Classic – and sixth regular-season outdoor game – when they take on the Boston Bruins at Fenway Park. Well, you can heap lots of credit on, you guessed it, Sidney Crosby.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Room: Malkin Says ‘Fans Hate Us,’ Sullivan Has Postgame Talk

4-2. Then they were hanging on after yielding a late third-period goal. Then they were tied after giving up a late third-period power-play goal. And then … they lost in OT. It was their sixth loss in eight OT games this season, but that wasn’t the focus. The focus was the Penguins’ disappearance after the first period, which allowed Detroit to rally for overtime. The focus was the mental mistakes, turnovers, and lax coverages.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

FanDuel Ohio Promo: Claim $100 Bonus with Weekend Deadline Coming

Legal sports betting in Ohio will be a thing in about 72 hours, and the FanDuel Ohio promo that provides $100 in betting credit will be expiring on launch day. If you act now, you can still grab this FanDuel Ohio promo. It provides $100 in bet credit that can be used to place wagers on Sunday. This will give you a chance to get a feel for the platform without reaching into your own pocket.
OHIO STATE
Pgh Hockey Now

BetMGM Ohio Promo: Last Chance to Grab $200 Credit Before Deadline

With the sports betting launch just a few days away, now is the time to grab the BetMGM Ohio promo that provides a $200 bet credit bonus. This BetMGM Ohio promo offer is going to be pulled off the table when the launch takes place on New Year’s Day. In the meantime, you can grab a $200 bonus in betting credit that you can use to place bets on Sunday.
OHIO STATE
Pgh Hockey Now

Major Meltdown: Penguins Blow 4-0 Lead in 5-4 OT Loss

The start of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ game against Detroit was just a couple of hours away, but they still weren’t over what had happened the night before on Long Island. Understandably so, considering how thoroughly they had been dominated by the New York Islanders en route to a 5-1 defeat.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Go from Bad to Worse to … What’s Next?

The Pittsburgh Penguins’ 5-1 loss on Long Island Tuesday night was their most disappointing — and difficult to take — of the season. For all of one day, at least. Fact is, their 5-4 overtime defeat by Detroit Wednesday — at home, after the Penguins built a 4-0 lead — didn’t just sting, the way their loss to the New York Islanders 24 hours earlier had.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Practice: Letang Absent, Poehling Participates

CRANBERRY — Kris Letang did not participate in the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 30-minutes practice this afternoon at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex. It was not immediately known whether he was injured or ill, or simply was excused from the workout because the Penguins are in the midst of a stretch with three games in four days.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

Crosby Receives Order of Canada Honor

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has been honored by his home country for his work, on and off the ice. He is one of 99 people chosen to receive an appointment for the Order of Canada, which recognizes Canadians for their contributions to that nation. Order of Canada officials said...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

Pgh Hockey Now

Pittsburgh, PA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
234K+
Views
ABOUT

Premier coverage of the Pittsburgh Penguins and the NHL from experienced reporters.

 http://www.pittsburghhockeynow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy