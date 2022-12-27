ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHYY

New Year’s Eve celebrations for adults and kids, Morris Day and the Time, and Peepsfest in this week’s ‘Things To Do’

If you don’t already have your New Year’s Eve tickets for some of the city’s biggest parties, well, you may have to wait for next year. Most of those have sold out. But we found some hidden gems, some unique events, and some musical performances in town that should still provide you with a stellar NYE experience. And if you’re looking for kid-friendly events, we have a good list of those as well. After all, if you can wear the kids out early, you can enjoy a peaceful NYE with an adult beverage and televised specials right from your own couch/bed. You can thank us later.
PARIS, PA
billypenn.com

Hakim’s Bookstore, Philly’s oldest Black-owned book shop, is being honored with a blue historical marker

After 64 years providing books and culture in West Philadelphia, Hakim’s Bookstore is being commemorated with an official state historical marker. Step inside the 52nd Street establishment named after original owner Dawud Hakim, and you can almost hear the pages of history turning. Over the decades, the city’s longest operating Black-owned bookshop has solidified itself as a place for Afrocentric literature, gifts, and discourse.
Washington Examiner

Is Philadelphia trying to suppress recycling?

The other day, I embraced my inner environmentalist and tried to get my mother a free recycling bin issued by Philadelphia's Department of Streets. I figured it would be easy since there wasn't any cost. I planned to show up, get the bin, and drive back to my mother's house. However, when I tried to get one, I was stopped by multiple city workers and yelled at like I was trying to steal the Declaration of Independence.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Ted Rivers

7 Weird Facts That Prove Philadelphia is an Incredible City

Philadelphia is a city located in eastern Pennsylvania that is known for its rich history and cultural attractions. From its world-firsts, like the first hospital and the first daily newspaper, to its iconic landmarks and vibrant arts scene, Philadelphia has a lot to offer visitors and residents alike. The city is home to a number of universities, museums, and cultural institutions, as well as a thriving food and music scene.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia police: Celebratory gunshots on NYE are not permitted

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A warning on Friday ahead of New Year's Eve from law enforcement in Philadelphia. They're urging you not to celebrate by firing guns into the air, or you will be prosecuted.Cheryl Ruffin of West Oak Lane is planning to ring in the new year at Mt. Airy Church of God in Christ. The church will be hosting its annual 11 p.m. New Year's Eve mass. "Absolutely, I wouldn't miss it," she said. "Right before Christmas, we've been preparing for this day. This is a celebration."But church leaders worry about the so-called celebratory gunshots.  "We've heard them coming out...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Gas Leak Evacuates Northeast Philly Homes: Report

At least 10 families in Philadelphia were evacuated from their homes on Thursday, Dec. 29 due to a gas main break, according to a report by 6abc. After the break at about 1:45 p.m., officials asked residents of the 2800 block of Narcissus Road on Philly's far northeast end to clear the area, the outlet wrote.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philly DA Krasner announces new carjacking prosecution unit

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner announced a new task force that will handle carjacking-related prosecutions on Thursday. The DA's office admits this will be an uphill battle to get control of but the hope is that this new unit will help restore a sense of safety in the city."When we talk about carjackings, it's focusing on some of the most serious violent crime that there is," Krasner said. "There is a specific violent component and a selfishness that comes with a carjacking."The move follows a dramatic rise in carjackings in the city. Police say so far this...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

A Delaware County Home Made 2022 List of Attention-Grabbers

The home that was for sale at 408 Barbara Lane in Bryn MawrPhoto byKurfiss Sotheby's International Realty. The housing market in 2022 came in like a lion and went out like a lamb but that didn’t stop people from checking out the wealthiest properties around, including one in Delaware County, writes Ryan Mulligan for Philadelphia Business Journal.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy