New Year’s Eve celebrations for adults and kids, Morris Day and the Time, and Peepsfest in this week’s ‘Things To Do’
If you don’t already have your New Year’s Eve tickets for some of the city’s biggest parties, well, you may have to wait for next year. Most of those have sold out. But we found some hidden gems, some unique events, and some musical performances in town that should still provide you with a stellar NYE experience. And if you’re looking for kid-friendly events, we have a good list of those as well. After all, if you can wear the kids out early, you can enjoy a peaceful NYE with an adult beverage and televised specials right from your own couch/bed. You can thank us later.
Not drinking for Dry January? These Philly bars and restaurants serve alcohol-free mocktails all month
The start of the new year is also the start of Dry January – the practice of going alcohol-free for the month as a way to recover from the overindulgences of the holiday season and welcome in the new year with a fresh, sober perspective. Dry January has its...
Hakim’s Bookstore, Philly’s oldest Black-owned book shop, is being honored with a blue historical marker
After 64 years providing books and culture in West Philadelphia, Hakim’s Bookstore is being commemorated with an official state historical marker. Step inside the 52nd Street establishment named after original owner Dawud Hakim, and you can almost hear the pages of history turning. Over the decades, the city’s longest operating Black-owned bookshop has solidified itself as a place for Afrocentric literature, gifts, and discourse.
Is Philadelphia trying to suppress recycling?
The other day, I embraced my inner environmentalist and tried to get my mother a free recycling bin issued by Philadelphia's Department of Streets. I figured it would be easy since there wasn't any cost. I planned to show up, get the bin, and drive back to my mother's house. However, when I tried to get one, I was stopped by multiple city workers and yelled at like I was trying to steal the Declaration of Independence.
7 Weird Facts That Prove Philadelphia is an Incredible City
Philadelphia is a city located in eastern Pennsylvania that is known for its rich history and cultural attractions. From its world-firsts, like the first hospital and the first daily newspaper, to its iconic landmarks and vibrant arts scene, Philadelphia has a lot to offer visitors and residents alike. The city is home to a number of universities, museums, and cultural institutions, as well as a thriving food and music scene.
Chestnut Hill on Ice returns, celebrating everything cold but offering cozy options, too
Even though the holiday season is coming to an end, there is still more winter fun coming the weeks ahead. Chestnut Hill on Ice celebrates the coldest season of the year with two days of ice-themed activities for the whole family. The free, outdoor event takes place from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27 and noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28.
Santander to Close Five Philadelphia Area Branches, Including One in Chester County
Photo bySantander, Philadelphia Business Journal. Santander Bank is closing thirteen branches in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, including one in Chester County, writes Jeff Blumenthal for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
A Philly Restaurant Loved by Guy Fieri Makes List of Top ‘Diners, Drive Ins and Dives'
Guy Fieri has visited 17 restaurants within the city limits of Philadelphia on his hit Food Network show 'Diners, Drive Ins and Dives,' and he's visited 26 restaurants in Pennsylvania over the show's 40-plus seasons. But which one is the best of the best?. The cooking website Mashed recently reviewed...
Philadelphia police: Celebratory gunshots on NYE are not permitted
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A warning on Friday ahead of New Year's Eve from law enforcement in Philadelphia. They're urging you not to celebrate by firing guns into the air, or you will be prosecuted.Cheryl Ruffin of West Oak Lane is planning to ring in the new year at Mt. Airy Church of God in Christ. The church will be hosting its annual 11 p.m. New Year's Eve mass. "Absolutely, I wouldn't miss it," she said. "Right before Christmas, we've been preparing for this day. This is a celebration."But church leaders worry about the so-called celebratory gunshots. "We've heard them coming out...
Marshalls to close Market Street store in 2023, but other retail locations will remain
The Marshalls store on East Market Street in Center City will close in early 2023. It is the most recent in a series of retail closings along one of Philadelphia's busiest commercial corridors. The clothing and home goods store, which has been located in a 26,000 square-foot space at 1044...
Gas Leak Evacuates Northeast Philly Homes: Report
At least 10 families in Philadelphia were evacuated from their homes on Thursday, Dec. 29 due to a gas main break, according to a report by 6abc. After the break at about 1:45 p.m., officials asked residents of the 2800 block of Narcissus Road on Philly's far northeast end to clear the area, the outlet wrote.
Philadelphia crossing guard turns to Action News over vanishing paychecks
"I show up every day. I don't have a problem going to work. I just want to be paid for what I do," she said.
'They all deserve to have their name' — Work underway to ID all buried in Philly potter's field
It may take decades, but city investigators are banding together to identify all human remains buried in a Northeast Philadelphia’s potters field — the same field where the “Boy in the Box,” now known as Joseph Zarelli, had been interred for years.
5 Best Pizza Places in Philadelphia
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
These Two Montco Eateries Are Among Best Spots to Grab Mexican Food
El Primo in Norristown and Coyote Crossing in Conshohocken are among the best spots in the Philadelphia region to eat Mexican food. You can rarely go wrong with Mexican food, but there are always eateries that stand out and offer that extra zing to your taste buds. Among such restaurants...
Philly DA Krasner announces new carjacking prosecution unit
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner announced a new task force that will handle carjacking-related prosecutions on Thursday. The DA's office admits this will be an uphill battle to get control of but the hope is that this new unit will help restore a sense of safety in the city."When we talk about carjackings, it's focusing on some of the most serious violent crime that there is," Krasner said. "There is a specific violent component and a selfishness that comes with a carjacking."The move follows a dramatic rise in carjackings in the city. Police say so far this...
Philadelphia has another record year of gun violence
PHILADELPHIA — When Taneesha Brodie’s eldest son turned 8, she moved her family out of North Philadelphia to Upper Darby, seeking a safer community away from the city’s gun violence.
A Delaware County Home Made 2022 List of Attention-Grabbers
The home that was for sale at 408 Barbara Lane in Bryn MawrPhoto byKurfiss Sotheby's International Realty. The housing market in 2022 came in like a lion and went out like a lamb but that didn’t stop people from checking out the wealthiest properties around, including one in Delaware County, writes Ryan Mulligan for Philadelphia Business Journal.
Philadelphia's gun violence remained at record levels for 3rd straight year
PHILADELPHIA — When Taneesha Brodie’s eldest son turned 8, she moved her family out of North Philadelphia to Upper Darby, seeking a safer community away from the city’s gun violence. She was proud of the people her children became, especially her eldest, Quenzell Bradley-Brown. A married father...
Amina Restaurant Launches Wednesday Night Special to Benefit African American Museum of Philadelphia
Amina, the celebrated 70-seat Old City restaurant opened last May by first-time restaurateur Felicia Wilson, is launching a special “Fried Chicken & Prosecco” Wednesday night fundraiser at the restaurant located at 104 Chestnut Street in Philadelphia’s Old City neighborhood.
