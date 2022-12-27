If you don’t already have your New Year’s Eve tickets for some of the city’s biggest parties, well, you may have to wait for next year. Most of those have sold out. But we found some hidden gems, some unique events, and some musical performances in town that should still provide you with a stellar NYE experience. And if you’re looking for kid-friendly events, we have a good list of those as well. After all, if you can wear the kids out early, you can enjoy a peaceful NYE with an adult beverage and televised specials right from your own couch/bed. You can thank us later.

PARIS, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO