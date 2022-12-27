Read full article on original website
Related
$141,000 lottery ticket sold in Middlesex County
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ – A Jersey Cash 5 jackpot winning ticket was sold this week at David’s Stationery in South Plainfield. The lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn, winning the $141,918 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Tuesday, December 27, drawing. The winning numbers were: 06, 08, 20, 26 and 32 and the XTRA number was: 02. The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold. The post $141,000 lottery ticket sold in Middlesex County appeared first on Shore News Network.
Jackpot lottery ticket worth $131,000 sold in North Jersey
WALLINGTON, NJ – A $131,000 winning lottery ticket was sold on Saturday at Food Mart on Main Avenue in Wallington. The lucky winning ticket sold in Bergen county matched all 5 numbers in the Jersey Cash 5 drawing. The winning numbers were: 06, 16, 21, 22 and 27 and the XTRA number was: 04. The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold. The post Jackpot lottery ticket worth $131,000 sold in North Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot
TOMS RIVER, NJ – There were no jackpot winners in Tuesday’s Megamillions lottery, but three New Jersey residents won a total of $40,000 in the drawing. The Megamillions jackpot is now $640 million for Friday’s drawing. Three winning tickets were sold in New Jersey on Tuesday. A $20,000 ticket was sold at Town Square Place in Jersey City. A $10,000 ticket was sold at Ricks Farm in Somerdale and a third was sold at News Plus in Toms River. The winning numbers for the Tuesday, December 27, drawing were: 09, 13, 36, 59, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was The post Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot appeared first on Shore News Network.
New Jersey’s most expensive home finally sells — look inside
The Stone Mansion in Alpine — New Jersey’s most expensive home for sale — has finally sold years after it was listed. The sale price, which started out at $68 million in 2010 before it was even finished, was dropped over the years and finally sold for $27.5 million. The home was completed in 2013 and has been on the market ever since.
Ocean County Lottery Ticket A Winner
BERKELEY – Did you buy a Mega Millions ticket at the News Plus at 620 Mule Road? If you did, you might want to check the numbers. A ticket for the drawing on Tuesday, December 27 matched four out of five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball, which means it won a $10,000 prize. The numbers were: 09, 13, 36, 59, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was 11, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Nov. 14-20, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Nov. 14-20, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
This amazing castle is right here in New Jersey
Let's face it when we think of "castles" you probably don't think of New Jersey. Maybe romantic visions of castles in England, Germany, Italy, or France pop into your thoughts, but Jersey?. New Jersey is one of America's original 13 colonies so it's no surprise that we have a history,...
wpgtalkradio.com
New Jersey Has The World’s Largest One Of These (Photos)
New Jersey is the home of many firsts and world records. Did you know that New Jersey is the home to the world’s largest light bulb?. It is located at the Thomas Edison Center at Menlo Park, 37 Christie Street, Edison, New Jersey. The world record-setting light bulb is...
Santander to Close Five Philadelphia Area Branches, Including One in Chester County
Photo bySantander, Philadelphia Business Journal. Santander Bank is closing thirteen branches in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, including one in Chester County, writes Jeff Blumenthal for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
WFMZ-TV Online
Beloved farm market and country store in Northampton County to find new home in 2023
UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. - A longtime spot for local eggs, produce and livestock feed in the Slate Belt will have a new home in the new year. Miller's Egg Ranch & Feed Store LLC, a farm market and country store selling local food, home decor, lawn and garden supplies and more, on Dec. 24 held its "official last day" of business at 96 Mount Bethel Highway in Upper Mount Bethel Township, owner Sarah Gately-Wilson said.
Farewell, Liberty Village: Nation’s oldest outlet mall is a ‘ghost town’ in final shopping days
For decades, the beloved brick walkways winding through the outlets at Liberty Village in Hunterdon County were a destination for shoppers in the days leading up to Christmas and Hanukkah. The outdoor mall — founded as the nation’s first major outlet center in the 1980s — drew shoppers from around...
wrnjradio.com
Gottheimer visits locally-owned Maxwell and Molly’s Closet in Sussex County
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) — U.S. Congressman Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5) recently visited locally-owned small business Maxwell and Molly’s Closet in Newton and met with the pet supply store’s owner Bonnie and staff. Maxwell and Molly’s Closet offers high-quality pet food, treats, toys, grooming, and more. “In...
Holmdel, NJ house has 3 high-end vehicles stolen at the same time, police say
One house in Holmdel had three high-end vehicles stolen on Monday — in at least the third case of a home having more than one car stolen at the same time in December. Entry was gained to the residence “without force” on the day after Christmas and keys were taken to all three vehicles, according to Holmdel Township police.
New Jersey witness describes three hovering orbs in stacked formation
Garden State Parkway, Bloomfield, NJ.Photo byGoogle. A New Jersey witness at Bloomfield reported watching three hovering, orange-colored orbs at about 6:18 p.m. on December 27, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Ewing lottery player “cracks the safe”, wins scratch off jackpot
EWING, NJ – A scratch off ticket sold at Lucky Mart in Ewing was enough to win 50% of the progressive jackpot of the $5 Crack The Safe game hosted by the New Jersey Lottery Commission. One lucky player purchased a ticket for the $5 Crack The Safe winning $13,508, 50% of the progressive jackpot on Thursday, December 22. Fast Play Progressive tickets are sold at any retailer and offer a fast way for players to see if their ticket is a lucky winner. The winning ticket was sold at Lucky Mart, 1867 Olden Ave., Ewing in Mercer County. The post Ewing lottery player “cracks the safe”, wins scratch off jackpot appeared first on Shore News Network.
buckscountyherald.com
Longtime Hunterdon County restaurants Hamilton’s Grill Room and Lovin’ Oven plan to call it quits
This weekend will mark, not only the end of 2022, but also the end of the line for two popular Hunterdon County restaurants. Hamilton’s Grill Room, located along the canal in Lambertville, N.J., and the Lovin’ Oven on Trenton Avenue in Frenchtown, N.J., both made their closing announcements this month.
Who had the best holiday decorations? Winners chosen in 3 Hudson towns
From traditional nativity and winter scenes to ripped-from-the-movies cartoon characters, the winners of this year’s Best Christmas Decorated Homes Contests in Bayonne, Jersey City and North Bergen offer a little something for just about everyone. Along with lights. Lots and lots of lights. Three grand-prize winners were chosen in...
6 people injured in crash on Atlantic City Expressway in Winslow Twp.
A total of six people were injured in a crash on the Atlantic City Expressway.
Police: Bank robbed at Kohl's Plaza Shopping Mall Holmdel; suspect at large
The robbery happened at the Valley National Bank at the Kohl's Plaza Shopping Mall.
Street named in honor of legendary N.J. ice cream shop
Officials in Teaneck immortalized the legacy of the beloved Bischoff’s Ice Cream shop in a street dedication ceremony Thursday, unveiling the renamed Bischoff’s Place in honor of the business slated to close on New Year’s Eve. Now, everyone who walks down Bischoff’s Place in the heart of...
Comments / 0