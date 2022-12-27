ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris County, NJ

Shore News Network

$141,000 lottery ticket sold in Middlesex County

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ – A Jersey Cash 5 jackpot winning ticket was sold this week at David’s Stationery in South Plainfield. The lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn, winning the $141,918 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Tuesday, December 27, drawing. The winning numbers were: 06, 08, 20, 26 and 32 and the XTRA number was: 02. The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold. The post $141,000 lottery ticket sold in Middlesex County appeared first on Shore News Network.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Jackpot lottery ticket worth $131,000 sold in North Jersey

WALLINGTON, NJ – A $131,000 winning lottery ticket was sold on Saturday at Food Mart on Main Avenue in Wallington. The lucky winning ticket sold in Bergen county matched all 5 numbers in the Jersey Cash 5 drawing. The winning numbers were: 06, 16, 21, 22 and 27 and the XTRA number was: 04. The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold. The post Jackpot lottery ticket worth $131,000 sold in North Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
WALLINGTON, NJ
Shore News Network

Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot

TOMS RIVER, NJ – There were no jackpot winners in Tuesday’s Megamillions lottery, but three New Jersey residents won a total of $40,000 in the drawing. The Megamillions jackpot is now $640 million for Friday’s drawing. Three winning tickets were sold in New Jersey on Tuesday. A $20,000 ticket was sold at Town Square Place in Jersey City. A $10,000 ticket was sold at Ricks Farm in Somerdale and a third was sold at News Plus in Toms River. The winning numbers for the Tuesday, December 27, drawing were: 09, 13, 36, 59, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was The post Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
94.5 PST

New Jersey’s most expensive home finally sells — look inside

The Stone Mansion in Alpine — New Jersey’s most expensive home for sale — has finally sold years after it was listed. The sale price, which started out at $68 million in 2010 before it was even finished, was dropped over the years and finally sold for $27.5 million. The home was completed in 2013 and has been on the market ever since.
ALPINE, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Lottery Ticket A Winner

BERKELEY – Did you buy a Mega Millions ticket at the News Plus at 620 Mule Road? If you did, you might want to check the numbers. A ticket for the drawing on Tuesday, December 27 matched four out of five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball, which means it won a $10,000 prize. The numbers were: 09, 13, 36, 59, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was 11, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

This amazing castle is right here in New Jersey

Let's face it when we think of "castles" you probably don't think of New Jersey. Maybe romantic visions of castles in England, Germany, Italy, or France pop into your thoughts, but Jersey?. New Jersey is one of America's original 13 colonies so it's no surprise that we have a history,...
PATERSON, NJ
wpgtalkradio.com

New Jersey Has The World’s Largest One Of These (Photos)

New Jersey is the home of many firsts and world records. Did you know that New Jersey is the home to the world’s largest light bulb?. It is located at the Thomas Edison Center at Menlo Park, 37 Christie Street, Edison, New Jersey. The world record-setting light bulb is...
EDISON, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Beloved farm market and country store in Northampton County to find new home in 2023

UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. - A longtime spot for local eggs, produce and livestock feed in the Slate Belt will have a new home in the new year. Miller's Egg Ranch & Feed Store LLC, a farm market and country store selling local food, home decor, lawn and garden supplies and more, on Dec. 24 held its "official last day" of business at 96 Mount Bethel Highway in Upper Mount Bethel Township, owner Sarah Gately-Wilson said.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
wrnjradio.com

Gottheimer visits locally-owned Maxwell and Molly’s Closet in Sussex County

NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) — U.S. Congressman Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5) recently visited locally-owned small business Maxwell and Molly’s Closet in Newton and met with the pet supply store’s owner Bonnie and staff. Maxwell and Molly’s Closet offers high-quality pet food, treats, toys, grooming, and more. “In...
NEWTON, NJ
Shore News Network

Ewing lottery player “cracks the safe”, wins scratch off jackpot

EWING, NJ – A scratch off ticket sold at Lucky Mart in Ewing was enough to win 50% of the progressive jackpot of the $5 Crack The Safe game hosted by the New Jersey Lottery Commission. One lucky player purchased a ticket for the $5 Crack The Safe winning $13,508, 50% of the progressive jackpot on Thursday, December 22. Fast Play Progressive tickets are sold at any retailer and offer a fast way for players to see if their ticket is a lucky winner. The winning ticket was sold at Lucky Mart, 1867 Olden Ave., Ewing in Mercer County. The post Ewing lottery player “cracks the safe”, wins scratch off jackpot appeared first on Shore News Network.
EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Street named in honor of legendary N.J. ice cream shop

Officials in Teaneck immortalized the legacy of the beloved Bischoff’s Ice Cream shop in a street dedication ceremony Thursday, unveiling the renamed Bischoff’s Place in honor of the business slated to close on New Year’s Eve. Now, everyone who walks down Bischoff’s Place in the heart of...
TEANECK, NJ

